Philadelphia, PA

Leah Falk: Director of Education and Engagement at Penn Live Arts

Penn Live Arts (PLA) at the University of Pennsylvania has appointed Leah Falk, a higher education professional and published author, as director of education and engagement, a new position for PLA. Ms. Falk will provide strategic leadership, program direction, and operational oversight for PLA’s extensive education and engagement activities on the Penn campus and in the Philadelphia community.
Summary Annual Report for the University of Pennsylvania Basic Plan

This is a summary of the annual report of The University of Pennsylvania Basic Plan (Plan No. 028) sponsored by the University of Pennsylvania, EIN: 23-1352685, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. This annual report has been filed with the Employee Benefits Security Administration, as required under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
Making waves: The Renovation of Penn’s Boathouse

Built in 1875, Penn Rowing’s home on Boathouse Row has launched countless shells over the program’s distinguished history. That legacy is not lost on today’s student-athletes. “I remember my first year on the team, being in awe of the historic feeling of the old boathouse,” says Quinn...
