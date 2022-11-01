Marvel Exec Teases “Sparks” Between Sam Wilson, Thunderbolt Ross in ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Wonder Man Is Heading To The MCU, And An A+ DC Star Has Been Cast In The Role
The MCU has recruited some major DC talent to play its Wonder Man.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther’ Producer Gives Update On ‘Wakanda’ Spin-Off
When 2017’s Black Panther introduced Wakanda to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it became an instant sensation. Ever since, director Ryan Coogler has been hard at work on expanding the fictional nation’s corner of the Marvel world. A sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is almost in theaters. After that, Coogler will look ahead to the release of Ironheart on Disney+, a series which he is producing based on a character – Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams – debuting in his film, Wakanda Forever. On top of this, there are two more Disney+ projects reportedly in development from Coogler. One that’s set to delve into Wakanda and its people, and another that will tell the origin of Danai Gurira’s Okoye.
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Shows the African Nation at War
With the highly anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only 10 days away, Marvel Studios celebrates the occasion with the release of a brand-new TV spot, titled "Remember," featuring some new footage from the upcoming sequel. While the new TV Spot didn't provide any additional plot details, it does...
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Director Ryan Coogler Reveals What's Next For Him
There’s no denying that Marvel movies are huge. While we as spectators can witness that greatness translated onto the big screen, sometimes we get a better sense of how big the franchise is when we look at box office numbers, budgets, and behind-the-scenes documentaries — not to mention the countless names we see on the screen while we wait for the post-credits scenes. It’s safe to say that not many people get hit with that intensity as much as each installment’s director, and that includes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s boss Ryan Coogler.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Reveals His Dog Kal's Super Power
After Henry Cavill's Superman made an exciting cameo in Black Adam, it was revealed that the star is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. In honor of Cavill's big return to the DCEU, he participated in a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York. In addition to talking about playing Superman again, he also spoke about his role in the beloved Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and much more. Cavill was also asked about his dog, Kal, who is obviously after Superman AKA Kal-El.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Wild Iron Man Deepfake Sees Tom Cruise Take On Robert Downey Jr.’s Marvel Role
It’s famously known that back in the early days of the MCU, before Robert Downey Jr. took on the role of Tony Stark, Tom Cruise was offered and turned down the role of Iron Man. Now, many years, and rumors later, a deepfake has been created that imagines the Top Gun star in the lead role that went on to define RDJ’s career.
ComicBook
Black Panther Producer Reveals Bad News for Disney+ Spinoff
Marvel introduced movie-goers to the world of Wakanda during the events of Black Panther, a fictional country that's since become a major locale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of the expansive world-building brought forth by Ryan Coogler and his team of filmmakers, the Black Panther franchise quickly became a foundational building block of storytelling within the franchise, meaning it was inevitable the property would receive its own Disney+ at one point or another. While reports have suggested a Kingdom of Wakanda series could follow Danai Gurira's Okoye, Black Panther producer Nate Moore revealed in one recent interview the show isn't as far along as some would think.
TVOvermind
Joker 2 Will Have No Connection to James Gunn’s DC Cinematic Universe
The world of the DCEU has changed dramatically. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, news has come out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will lead DC films as co-CEOs. There have been rumors that Gunn was working on something big with Warner Brothers Discovery; however, no one expected it to turn out that Gunn would be spearheading the future of DC. Does this mean that DC will finally get its films straight? Only the future will tell, but Gunn and Safran are in a Kevin Feige-like position, so clearly the plan is to rebuild a world that’s been all over the place for the last couple of years.
‘Kraven The Hunter’ Movie: The Plot, Cast, & Expected Release Date
Spider-Man‘s adversary Kraven the Hunter is getting his own movie thanks to Marvel and Sony Pictures. The upcoming superhero movie, Kraven the Hunter, is based on the Marvel Comics character who is one of Spider-Man’s most notorious villains. The film has already wrapped filming and fans are so excited to see Kraven played on the big screen by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Wakanda Forever’ Producer on the Sequel’s Place on the MCU Timeline
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s place in the chronology of the MCU has become the subject of a debate on social media lately. Marvel Studios has quite a job to do in keeping a tidy timeline, especially following the 5-year time jump of Avengers: Endgame which makes the MCU’s “present day” sometime in the year 2025. Some people believe that the film takes place in between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame while others are convinced it’s not quite so easy to determine when it takes place. Fortunately, Cinema Blend asked Marvel Studios’ Parliament member and Wakanda Forever Executive Producer, Nate Moore, for some clarification.
ComicBook
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
Henry Cavill Says He “Very, Very Gently” Held On To Superman Role During DC Hiatus: “There Are Things Out Of Your Control”
Henry Cavill said it’s always been “very important” to maintain his ties to Superman, with the actor just recently being able to announce his return as the Kryptonian Kal-El. He tells Deadline, though, that for a moment, he’d had to accept that whatever future he might have with the beloved DC character was outside of his control. RELATED: Henry Cavill On The Transformative Power Of ‘Gladiator’ & The Passion To Make Superman Fly Again – The Film That Lit My Fuse “As an actor, you have to learn that there are things out of your control, no matter what you may think,...
‘Deadpool’s Brianna Hildebrand Signs With APA
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool) has signed with APA for representation. Hildebrand is best known for starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in both 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2 for 20th and Marvel. In the beloved comic book films which collectively grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide, the actress plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead, a mutant with the ability to emit explosive bursts from her person. Hildebrand also starred alongside John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and others in the family comedy Playing with Fire, which Andy Fickman directed for Paramount. Additional credits on the film side include the indie features Tragedy Girls and First...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Andor:’ Andy Serkis Unveils Character’s Backstory
Andor, the latest Disney+ series from Lucasfilm, has been full of surprises. Perhaps the biggest, however, was the shocking appearance of an established Star Wars actor in a brand-new role. In the series’ eighth episode, fan favorite performer Andy Serkis was revealed as lovable tough-guy Kino Loy, the foreman at an Imperial factory facility for imprisoned workers on the planet Narkina 5. Diego Luna‘s titular Rebel finds himself captive in the facility after a skirmish lands him on the Empire’s radar, and he quickly learns that Serkis‘ Loy is not a man to be trifled with. Unfortunately, aside from the fact that Kino is the man-in-charge for prison Unit 5-2-D, not much else has been told about the character’s backstory within the Star Wars universe.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton Reveals Cassie Lang Will Be "Kind of a Mess"
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is emerging to be one of the most anticipated Marvel Studios projects coming next year. While Loki gave us a glimpse of Jonathan Major as He Who Remains, the upcoming movie will be our first proper introduction to Kang the Conqueror. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily return to their titular roles and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang aka Stature, along with Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Newton shared her experience working with the marvelous cast and her take on Cassie.
Comments / 0