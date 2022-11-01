Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Cowboy Bebop: Supernova Swing’ is a Great Read
Fans — or at least, some of them –were disappointed when Netflix decided to cancel its live-action Cowboy Bebop series starring John Cho. However, those eager for more Cowboy Bebop will find solace in an accompanying side story coming this November titled Cowboy Bebop: Supernova Swing. Set in the year 2171, this story brings together the Bebop crew to hunt down an ex-gang member who has stolen a vest that gives its wearer unparallel powers. This isn’t an altruistic hunt, mind you: Spike, Faye, and Jet are down on their luck and need both a win and a way to be financially stable for a while, and the original owner of the vest has put a bounty on it that would give them both. However, they are not the only ones after the vest, as the Syndicate is also looking for it.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Westworld’ Has Been Canceled by HBO
In a shocking decision, HBO has decided not to renew Westworld for another season. The series, which ran for four seasons on HBO, was thought to be one of the network’s biggest titles. During its run, the acclaimed series managed to earn an impressive 54 Emmy award nominations, which included a supporting actress win for Thandiwe Newton. Despite the show’s initial success, the series continued to lose viewers – and critics – following its third season and leading into Season 4.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Andor’ Season 2 Revisit a Familiar Planet
As Andor continues to build momentum in its strongly performing first season on Disney+ eyes have begun to shift towards the future the new Star Wars streaming stalwart. As the writer’s room for the show developed new ideas for season two, new information has been revealed about what audiences should expect. While sitting down with Collider, series creator Tony Gilroy discussed the inclusion of new writer Tom Bissell to the writer’s room and a classic Star Wars location that will debut in the series down the road.
murphysmultiverse.com
Ryan Gosling’s ‘The Fall Guy’ Remake Adds ‘Wakanda Forever’ Star
It looks like David Leitch‘s upcoming film The Fall Guy has added one more big addition to its cast. M’Baku actor Winston Duke has seemingly joined the Universal film that adapts the 1980s television series for a new generation. Ryan Gosling is set to spearhead the project, which has also added Emily Blunt, Stephanie Hsu, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
murphysmultiverse.com
Two New ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Projects in Development
Following the news that Netflix has canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons, creator Iginio Straffi has revealed the series will live on in two new projects. Straffi took to social media on Thursday evening to announce both a new animated series and a movie are in development. In...
murphysmultiverse.com
Amazon Studios to Develop Jeff Lemire’s ‘The World of Black Hammer’ into a Shared Cinematic Universe (Exclusive)
For more than a decade, Jeff Lemire has been one of the most talented and prolific writers in the comic book industry. Whether working on books such as Moon Knight or Animal Man for the Big 2 or creating a horror masterpiece in Gideon Falls for Image Comics, Lemire has proven himself a singular talent with a penchant for inspired and imaginative tales that can quickly capture an audience. In a time when comic book properties remain a key part of Hollywood’s present and future, Lemire has already seen one of his titles, Sweet Tooth, adapted as a Netflix streaming series, another, Descender, in development as a film at Sony, and a third, Gideon Falls, in development as a television series by James Wan’s Atomic Monster. And soon Lemire can add another one of his creations to the list of page-to-screen adaptations as Amazon Studios is developing what is arguably the creator’s finest work into a shared cinematic universe.
murphysmultiverse.com
Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Series Adds a Key Arlong Park Character
Those excited about the first live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece have been facing quite a dry spell since production wrapped up some time ago. We still have no exact release date for the project or any hint on when we might expect the promotion to start. Tudum sadly didn’t offer any real updates and it seems we might have to wait until next year for any official update.
murphysmultiverse.com
Tony Gilroy Announces Directors for ‘Andor’ Season 2
The first season of Andor has yet to finish airing on Disney+, but series creator Tony Gilroy is already looking ahead. Production on Season 2 of the Star Wars series is expected to begin relatively soon, and it looks like the series is set to get some new creatives behind the camera for the forthcoming season. Gilroy exclusively revealed to the folks at Collider that Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios will direct episode blocks of Andor for the show’s second season. They’ll take over for Toby Haynes, Susanna White and Benjamin Caron who directed episode blocks of the show’s first season.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther’ Producer Gives Update On ‘Wakanda’ Spin-Off
When 2017’s Black Panther introduced Wakanda to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it became an instant sensation. Ever since, director Ryan Coogler has been hard at work on expanding the fictional nation’s corner of the Marvel world. A sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is almost in theaters. After that, Coogler will look ahead to the release of Ironheart on Disney+, a series which he is producing based on a character – Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams – debuting in his film, Wakanda Forever. On top of this, there are two more Disney+ projects reportedly in development from Coogler. One that’s set to delve into Wakanda and its people, and another that will tell the origin of Danai Gurira’s Okoye.
murphysmultiverse.com
Ali Ahn & Maria Dizzia Join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
With filming set to kick off next month, Marvel Studios’ Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added two more to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Ali Ahn (Raising Dion) and Maria Dizzia (The Staircase) have joined the series. Like with the rest of the castings thus far, details regarding what roles both Ahn and Dizzia could be playing are being kept under wraps.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Andor:’ Andy Serkis Unveils Character’s Backstory
Andor, the latest Disney+ series from Lucasfilm, has been full of surprises. Perhaps the biggest, however, was the shocking appearance of an established Star Wars actor in a brand-new role. In the series’ eighth episode, fan favorite performer Andy Serkis was revealed as lovable tough-guy Kino Loy, the foreman at an Imperial factory facility for imprisoned workers on the planet Narkina 5. Diego Luna‘s titular Rebel finds himself captive in the facility after a skirmish lands him on the Empire’s radar, and he quickly learns that Serkis‘ Loy is not a man to be trifled with. Unfortunately, aside from the fact that Kino is the man-in-charge for prison Unit 5-2-D, not much else has been told about the character’s backstory within the Star Wars universe.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Andor’ Episode 9
Andor, a series built on mini-arcs, is in the midst of an arc that paints a bleak picture for the characters who have put themselves in the crosshairs of the Empire. Whether it’s Bix being tortured by the all-too-eager Doctor Gorst, Mon’s voice being ignored in the Senate or Cassian continuing along as a cog in the Imperial machine, Episode 9, “Nobody’s Listening” exists to show the extent of the Empire’s scope and power and contrast it against the Rebellion. Though Meero hasn’t caught the big fish she’s hoping to snag in her net, the fact that she and the Empire can do their work openly and without recourse, while the Rebellion has to strike from the shadows, serves to remind the audience that the galaxy is still a long way from openly embracing the Rebels. However, the events, which take place five years before the Battle of Yavin see in Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope, also work to show exactly why the Rebellion eventually grew into what audiences know it to be. In this way, Andor continues to be a prequel story worth telling and one that future generations of Star Wars fans will come to view as an essential piece of the overall story of the galaxy far, far away.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Sees Ralphie Become the Head of the Parker Household
1983’s A Christmas Story has stood the test of time as a quotable Christmas classic that finds itself on the yearly watchlists of many. The story of Ralphie Parker provides the right mix of laughter and holiday spirit that combine to make a beloved film. So why did it take nearly 40 years for a sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, to be made?
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Adds Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown has become a fixture throughout any giant IP in the market, as he’s appeared in The Mandalorian, Marvel’s The Punisher, Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, still actively voices Mr. Krabs in Spongebob Squarebob and so much more. So, what difference does it make if he adds one more tentpole franchise under his belt, according to One Take News, Brown has now also joined The Boys. Well, it’s an upcoming spinoff Gen V to be exact.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Ironheart’ Set Photo Seemingly Confirms ‘Doctor Strange’ Comics Character
A recent rumor hinted that actress Regan Aliyah is set to bring Zelma Stanton—a Doctor Strange ally and apprentice—to live action in Ironheart. A new set photo that has emerged from the series seems to support that Zelma will make an appearance. In the photo, a sign for...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Wakanda Forever’ Producer Reveals ‘Ironheart’s Place on the MCU Timeline
There have been many questions surrounding when exactly the upcoming Ironheart series takes place. Not only is Dominique Thorne going to be introduced in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever but set photos from the Disney+ spinoff hinted at some new armors she is working on. With no sighting of the one that was recently leaked through tie-in merchandise, it seemed odd that Riri Williams wouldn’t use it in her own series.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Joker 2’ to Start Production Next Month
Warner Bros. Discovery has been slowly wrapping up the year with a new earnings call, where CEO David Zaslav offered some insight into recent developments from the company and what the future has in store. A big focus was set on the newly formed DC Studios and some of the projects that are set to appear in the coming years. Among them was the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie á Deux. Joaquin Phoenix once again returns to take on the role of Batman’s greatest villain in a standalone experience and it looks like production is set to start very soon.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘She-Hulk’ Concept Art Reveals Unused Daredevil Villain
If there was one thing She-Hulk: Attorney at Law had plenty of, it was low-tier foes for the titular hero to face. Almost weekly, fans were introduced to new, second-rate baddies from the Marvel universe, whether they be in the courtroom or making ill-advised decisions in the streets. In fact, there were so many ridiculous characters, it almost seemed like nothing the writers pitched ever hit the cutting room floor. Unfortunately, that is not true. It would seem that at least one minor villain actually failed to make the grade, and was removed from the show prior to filming.
murphysmultiverse.com
Russo Brothers Tease When You Could Expect a Marvel Return
Joe and Anthony Russo made quite their mark on the filming market by not only directing two great additions to the Captain America franchise but also directing two of Marvel Studios’ highest-grossing films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers. Endgame. When rumors of what may be the next addition to the franchise might be, many threw their names back into the hat. They even teased how they would tackle an adaptation of Secret Wars throughout various interviews promoting films from their newly established AGBO production studio.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Ironheart’ May Have Wrapped Filming
It’s been quite a few busy weeks for the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart. Not only did we get quite a few set photos teasing key characters and additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there were also been a few casting announcements while the series’ was busy filming. Dominique Thorne is also set to make her MCU debut next week with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which has recently been confirmed to set up her story in the upcoming spinoff Disney+ series.
Comments / 0