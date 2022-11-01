ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KVUE

Central Texas first responders feel the impact of the ambulance shortage

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency medical service agencies across Texas are continuing to face staffing shortages after the initial strain from the pandemic. In addition to the ambulance chassis shortage, ambulances nationwide are in short supply. According to EMS 1, a nationally known group of emergency professionals, the time it took to receive an ambulance after ordering was 90 to 120 days before the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

Missing Texas Teacher Found Alive And Safe In New Orleans

A missing Texas teacher is safely reunited with her family after turning up alive and well in Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police found Reynolds in New Orleans and confirmed her status with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. At the request of her family, the sheriff's office says no further information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Oklahoma man found sitting next to burglarized home; arrested by Union Parish authorities

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Clay Edward Ludlow of Smithville, Okla. According to officials, Ludlow is accused of theft and a burglary spree lasting more than 10 days. He was discovered in trespassing near […]
UNION PARISH, LA
CBS 42

Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
BILOXI, MS
KICKS 105

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 165 After Colliding with a Tree

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 165 After Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 165 south of LA Highway 843. Bobby J. Grant, 60, of Grayson, Louisiana, died in this crash. Grand was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
GRAYSON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LoneStar 92

Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party

It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies arrest Texas man during traffic stop; allegedly possessed over 30 Xanax pills

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a gold SUV traveling on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. crossing the center yellow line. The vehicle then made a turn onto Walnut Street and crossed another center line. […]
MONROE, LA
