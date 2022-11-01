Read full article on original website
Square-Enix Releases ‘Tactics Ogre: Reborn’ Story Trailer
Your choices affect how the story unfolds, and even how it ends, with a game system that allows for multiple paths through the game and multiple endings. The story takes place through the eyes of a young man named Denam. The decisions he makes will alter the fate of those around him, and shift the course of Valeria’s history.
Titan Comics Reveals A First Look At ‘Blade Runner: 2039’ #1
Out this December from Titan Comics comes Blade Runner: 2039 #1 by writers Mike Johnson and Mellow Brown, artist Andres Guinaldo and colourist Marco Lesko. This newest series will once more catch readers up with Ash who will clash with Luv, Niander Wallace’s deadly “First Angel,” first seen in the film, Blade Runner 2049.
Boar Of The Rings: Previewing ‘Gospel’ #1 Fro Image Comics
“When opportunity refuses to knock for restless hero Matilde, the devil comes knocking instead. Thrust into action by the hellish arrival, Matilde and storyteller Pitt will quest for answers – answers that threaten to tear them apart and trigger the toughest question of all: “Who am I?”. Inspired...
Death And The Maiden Go On A Road Trip: Previewing ‘Two Graves’ #1
“Emilia and the man with the veil of smoke have set out for the ocean in a stolen truck. There’s a bloody handprint on his neck. She’s beginning to worry it’s hers. Death and the Maiden go on a road trip. Nobody gets out alive. A new...
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.7 – ‘Don’t Push It’
Similar to the Tower of London prison break in episode four, getting Zahra’s dad (David Yip) out of the secret prison he’s been cooped up in since Alfie (Jack Bannon) helped kidnap him ultimately isn’t that difficult. All it really takes is pulling a plug and the psychic fence that earned the prison its nickname, “prison without walls,” is out of commission. “Impossible to escape” my foot.
Preview: A Gruesome Surprise Awaits In ‘A Legacy Of Violence’ #2
‘As Nick continues to search for clarity on the meaning of Unit 731, the doctors do their best to forget the shock from the night before by letting loose at a local bar. Meanwhile, there is an even more gruesome surprise waiting for them courtesy of the mysterious masked serial killer terrorizing the small town of Disante.’
Mars Or Bust: Previewing ‘Traveling To Mars’ #1 From Mark Russell, Roberto Meli And Ablaze
“From two-time Eisner and Harvey Award nominee Mark Russell and hot new talent Roberto Meli comes a compelling new sci-fi series…. Traveling to Mars tells the story of former pet store manager Roy Livingston, the first human to ever set foot on Mars. Roy was chosen for this unlikely mission for one simple reason: he is terminally ill and therefore has no expectation of returning. Roy is joined on his mission to Mars by Leopold and Albert, two Mars rovers equipped with artificial intelligence, who look upon the dying pet store manager as a sort of god. Against the backdrop of not only his waning days but those of human civilization as well, Roy has ample time to think about where things went wrong for both of them and what it means to be a dying god.
Mad Cave Studios Reveals Exclusive Francine Delgado Variant Cover For ‘Dahlia In The Dark’
Dahlia In The Dark, the fast-paced, action/fantasy thriller by author Joe Corallo and artist Andrea Milana is coming this winter from Mad Cave Studios. To continue the run of new releases focused on the human condition, this season the all-original mini-series is receiving a 1/100 exclusive variant from visual artist Francine Delgado, available only on the Mad Cave website.
Previewing Jeff Lemire And Dustin Nguyen’s ‘Little Monsters’ #7
“NEW STORY ARC LITTLE MONSTERS returns! As everything falls apart around the young vampires we get a glimpse into their history together. But back in the present they are brutally divided with deadly consequences.”
Preview: The Horror Continues In ‘Shock Shop’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Shock Shop #3, dropping next week from writer Cullen Bunn, artists Danny Luckert and Leila Leiz, and colorist Bill Crabtree. ‘A brand-new horror anthology flipbook taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales of terror sure to leave you with the lights on. Welcome to the SHOCK SHOP!
Mystery And Monsters: Reviewing ‘Heart Eyes’ #3 From Vault Comics
‘Heart Eyes’ #3 introduces a mysterious new character, a watcher who seems to have healthy doubts about the monster-loving Lupe having observes her for quite some time. More mystery and more Lovecraftian horror from Dennis Hopeless and Victor Ibáñez. Overall. 8.5/10. Its good to see, in Heart...
Preview: D-List Costumed Villains Set Out Across The City In ‘Minor Threats’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #3, dropping next week from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. ‘Our group of D-list costumed villains set out across the city to hunt down the lethal, criminal-mastermind the Stickman, and collect the lucrative bounty on his head. Hoping to find him at an upscale nightclub for super villains they instead encounter something more terrifying–the unhinged vigilante hero, The Insomniac, out for revenge.’
Previewing Declan Shalvey’s ‘Old Dog’ #2
“The exciting new action series by DECLAN SHALVEY continues with a brand-new mission. Lynch is on an assignment to safeguard a Black Circle source whose cover is suspected to be exposed. When those fears prove true, this old dog will need to get his source out of dodge in one piece.”
‘Marvel Contest Of Champions’ To Receive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Content
Marvel Contest of Champions is receiving another update and the new content this month will tie in with the upcoming film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Two characters that will be playing a significant role in the movie will be the newest champions: Shuri and Attuma. Read below to see what’s in store for the popular mobile fighter.
Dark And Disturbing: Previewing ‘Voices Of Water’ HC By Tiziano Sclavi And Werther Dell’Edera
Under a persistent rain, which seems destined to never subside, Stavros lives and moves through the streets of a dark and gloomy nameless city. He has a job and a fiancée; his life is normal. Yet several, different voices talk to him – sometimes whispering, sometimes whining or yelling – whenever he hears the water running. One day, as Stavros wanders the city under a heavy rain, voices become insistent, revealing his deepest, unspeakable secrets, as well as his dreams and memories. He is tormented by these mysterious voices, perhaps a sign of his madness. Or perhaps of a wider, collective madness, which infects everyone around him, to the point of being transmitted to the entire universe.
The Mutt Messiah: Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #1
“The long-awaited return of the “series that’s simultaneously infuriating and hysterically funny in its indictment of not just the 1%, but of the people—and the economic system—that enable them” (Comics Beat). The year is 2046, two years after Billionaire Island fell—taking the world’s economy with it. Only one man—er, dog—can save us now. But where IS Business Dog? By writer Mark Russell (Second Coming, One-Star Squadron) and artist Steve Pugh (Animal Man)!
An Interview With ‘Voodoo Macbeth’ Star, Inger Tudor
Before he directed Citizen Kane or scared people into thinking the planet was being invaded by aliens with his radio broadcast of War of the Worlds, Orson Welles directed Voodoo Macbeth, a stage adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth featuring an all-Black cast. Welles wasn’t the one who initially proposed the idea of performing the Scottish play at the Lafayette Theatre, though. That was Rose McClennon, and in the USC Original film, Voodoo Macbeth, Rose is played by actress, Inger Tudor. Find out what drew Tudor to the role in the following interview:
Adult Animation Revolution: ‘Murder Drones’ Season 1 Trailer
Murder Drones is an action horror/comedy web series created by Liam Vickers (Cliffside, Internecion Cube) and produced by Glitch Productions. The CG series takes place in a world where mankind has colonized most of space and left the Worker Drones to rot. However, when the Worker Drones have build their own society upon the abandoned planet the humans send in the Murder Drones to erase them. As an indie adult animated series Murder Drones has impressive production values. I can’t wait to see what Vickers and the whole team have in store.
Electronic Arts And Marvel Announce A Three Game Deal
Marvel and Electronic Arts have confirmed they’ll be teaming up for a series of games set within the Marvel Universe. This was rumored earlier in the year, then later confirmed when EA admitted they were working on an Iron Man game with the help of Motive Studios, the studio responsible for the upcoming Dead Space remake.
Falling Two Steps Behind: Reviewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1065
Batman stories should come in many varieties, and they should stand out amongst the pack when it comes to this close to a century-old character, and that is exactly what ‘Detective Comics’ brings to the table each month. A fully unique energetic powerful and memorable story, pitting Batman against a variety of usual but also new and even supernatural forces in a tale that is still very much street-level or grounded. Coupled with a series of backup stories that are doing their own thing while adding to the tapestry of the main story in meaningful ways.
