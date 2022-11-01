Read full article on original website
Related
‘Deal Or No Deal’ Stylist Dina Cerchione Recalls Working With Meghan Markle: Models Were Never ‘Forced’ to Do Anything
After Meghan Markle hinted that she didn’t have the fondest memories of her time working on Deal or No Deal, former show stylist Dina Cerchione opened up to Us about their interactions. “I worked with Meghan the entire time she was on the show. It was one season or...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0