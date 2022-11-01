ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Cadrene Heslop

Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida

Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
FLORIDA STATE
WDIO-TV

Lynx extend coach Cheryl Reeve, bump GM title to president

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Lynx have signed coach Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension. They also elevated her front office title from general manager to president of basketball operations. The length of the new deal was not disclosed. Reeve has the all-time league lead with 281 regular...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

