Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
Carscoops
Honda S2000 Rat Rod Is A Middle Finger To Garage Queens And Auction Houses
The Honda S2000 may be an iconic sports car but that didn’t stop the owner of this particular one transforming it into a rat rod unlike any other. This S2000 has been doing the rounds on social media as of late and was brought to life by Instagram user pepdoesit. While details about the build are limited, the results speak for themselves.
Dodge Reveals New HurriCrate Straight-Six Engine And 1,100-HP Hellephant Engine At SEMA 2022
Dodge and Mopar have always aimed to provide power-hungry customers with an enviable array of modifications, stylish accessories, and even crate engines. The Dodge Hellcrate motor, for example, allowed customers to rejuvenate their old Challenger or Charger muscle cars. What's more, it reinforced the automaker's reputation as a performance-loving brand.
topgear.com
This custom Camaro is a real... horrorshow
Ringbrothers’ *other* latest creation channels... John Carpenter’s mute psychopath? Er, OK. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You might have seen that Ringbrothers just finished work on a 1,200bhp Chevy Blazer, which they’ve called the...
insideevs.com
Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight
The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
$5.6 Million Settlement Agreed For Polluting Hemi V8 Engines In Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, and Ram 1500 Models
The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US unit that sits under the Stellantis Group is set to hand over $5.6 million following a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations. Years after the Dieselgate saga, it appears that some automakers are still flouting emissions regulations. Over 30,000 vehicles are involved...
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck
If the Grand Wagoneer was a capable work truck instead of a capable 4x4, it might look a lot like this. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Ford Goes All Out for SEMA 2022
While there is no shortage of digital ink being spilled about the viability of traditional auto shows, it seems that some events remain worth the effort. Witness the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, an industry-only bash originating as a trade show for aftermarket suppliers but since ballooning to a multi-day event drawing attendance from all corners.
Top Speed
Top 10 Bikes For A Cross-Country Road Trip
It is a great debate in the motorcycle world. Do you ride or trailer your bike to events? Traditionalists argue that the point of owning a motorcycle is to ride it, not trailer it. However, modern practical riders know that not all bikes perform well on long rides. The last thing you want is to arrive at your destination event too sore and tired to enjoy it. That is why large touring motorcycles exist. These bikes excel at making long-distance travel an enjoyable experience. So, head out on your next great adventure with one of these ten motorcycles that are perfect for a cross-country road trip.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hennessey Performance Unleashes Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak With 1,000 Horsepower
Very few people look at something like the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and think it's lacking in power. That is unless you work for the evil geniuses at Hennessey Performance down in Texas. To them, more is better, and when it comes to tuning cars, this reporter is inclined to agree with that mindset. This is why creating a custom package to take your Challenger all the way up to 10 seemed like the only logical decision.
Kevin Hart Unveils Dark Knight Buick Grand National With Cadillac V6 Power
Buick's electrified future is now set in stone, with models like the Electra arriving in a few short years. But that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the brand's past. Kevin Hart clearly hasn't, but that's to be expected from the well-known gearhead. At SEMA 2022, Kevin unveiled his latest one-of-a-kind build in collaboration with MagnaFlow. It's a custom Buick Grand National he dubbed "The Dark Knight."
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Autoweek.com
How the 2023 Ram Rebel Cranks Excitement into Mopar’s 2500 HD Line
Beyond the Hemi gas V8 and a Cummins diesel inline-6, the Ram Rebel HD offers 20-inch off-road rubber, limited-slip differential, locking rear axle, 3-link front, and 5-link rear suspensions. Serious off-roaders will want the grunty 6.7-liter Cummins, which generates 370 hp and a heathen 850 lb-ft of torque for towing...
insideevs.com
Electric Bike Maker Kakuka Introduces The Rampage Fat-Tire E-Bike
This futuristic, rugged electric bike comes to us from Kakuka, a China-based e-bike maker that's a newcomer to the scene. Despite its fledgling status, this hasn't stopped the brand from releasing a radically styled e-bike with the equally bold claim of enabling riders to "rampage their way into the future." Sure, the Kakuka Rampage looks futuristic, but does it have the goods to back it up? Let's take a closer look.
Dodge Direct Connection Offers Complete Kit To Build A 1,100-HP Drag Racer
Dodge will eventually go fully electric, but before it gets there, it's celebrating internal combustion like no other automotive manufacturer out there. In addition to giving the standard Charger and Challenger a few final-year updates, it will also be selling several Final Call models to commemorate the death of the V8 engine.
fordauthority.com
2008 Ford GT-R GT2 Race Car Up For Auction
If you’ve ever wanted to own a bona-fide race car that’s seen track time at famous courses such as Sebring and Le Mans, now’s your chance – a 2008 Ford GT-R race car is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. This particular 2008 Ford...
conceptcarz.com
Toyota And Lexus Announce Associated Accessory Products at SEMA Show
Toyota and Lexus Customers Will Have More Upgrade Options Available Directly Through the Dealer. Toyota and Lexus today announced a new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program at the 2022 SEMA Show. The new program will bring third-party accessory brands into the vehicle purchase process to broaden and streamline the ways customers can accessorize their Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the point of purchase.
