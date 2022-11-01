Read full article on original website
conceptcarz.com
Ford's Jim Baumbick To Oversee Quality; Armstrong, Rowley, Falotico To Retire; Craig To Lead Global Lincoln Business
•Jim Baumbick to lead quality, integrated closely with his engineering responsibilities. Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, retiring after accomplished 32-year career. •Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln, will retire after successful 33-year career with Ford, which included tenures as chief marketing officer, head of Ford Credit. •Dianne Craig will...
NASDAQ
Ford vs. GM: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?
When General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its huge earnings beat last week -- sales up 56% year over year, profits rising 39%, and a tremendous $4.6 billion in free cash flow (FCF) -- it seemed to set the stage for a similarly good news day from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), which would report earnings one day later.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
WOWK
Toyota reports quarterly profit decline amid chips crunch
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota said Tuesday that its profit fell 31% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen. Toyota Motor Corp.’s quarterly profit through September totaled 434 billion yen, or $2.9 billion, down from nearly 627 billion yen a year earlier.
Exclusive-Morgan Stanley to start layoffs in coming weeks as dealmaking slows -sources
HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street major Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is expected to start a fresh round of layoffs globally in the coming weeks, three people with knowledge of the plan said, as dealmaking business takes a hit due to rising inflation and an economic downturn.
Advertising veteran Martin Sorrell warns the coming recession will be different from ones we’ve seen in the past
S4 Capital Founder Sir Martin Sorrell has warned the coming recession will be unlike any other we’ve experienced. Concerns about the fragility of the economy are rife, with everyone from CEOs to consumers bracing for a recession. An increasing number of economists and corporate leaders have said it’s unlikely...
Silicon Valley is telling us something about the recession to come with a huge wave of layoffs and hiring freezes this week
One of the clearest indicators yet that an economic downturn is knocking at the door began flashing red this week, when a number of U.S. tech companies announced widespread layoffs or hiring freezes. Amazon announced it would no longer fill certain corporate positions, while Apple said it would stop hiring...
conceptcarz.com
General Motors and Microvast to Develop Specialized EV Battery Separator
Collaboration includes construction of new U.S. separator facility. •New separator technology will aim to improve safety, charging, battery life. •GM named to U.S. Department of Energy Battery500 Consortium. DETROIT – General Motors and battery manufacturer Microvast will work together to develop specialized EV battery separator technology and build a new...
KTEN.com
How to Buy Coca-Cola (KO) Stock
Coca-Cola is one of the most recognized brands in the world. Even in places where nobody speaks English, they’ll know that the iconic red can is a “Coke.” But for investors, this is the brand of one of the largest drink companies on the planet. Coca-Cola owns more than 200 different brands, many with dozens of individual products under their own labels. The upshot is a durable, highly profitable company that tends to do well among pretty much all consumer groups. If that sounds like the kind of firm you’d invest in, you’re in luck. This is also a publicly traded firm. Here’s what you need to know before you invest.
Inside Indiana Business
Cummins sees more revenue, less profit in latest quarter
Indiana-based Cummins Inc. on Thursday reported that its third-quarter profitability decreased even as revenue climbed. Profit totaled $400 million, or $2.82 per share, compared with $534 million, or $3.69 per share, during the same period a year ago. The manufacturer’s third-quarter revenue was $7.3 billion, up from $6 billion during...
conceptcarz.com
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Named Official Pace Car for National Championships at Laguna Seca
The National Auto Sport Association (NASA) Championships This Year will be Paced by the 300-horsepower 2023 GR Corolla. Toyota unveiled its turbocharged and all-wheel drive 2023 GR Corolla this past Spring, expanding its Toyota Gazoo Racing performance model lineup and rewarding enthusiasts with this rowdy, rally inspired, 300-horsepower hot hatch. Today, Toyota proudly announces the GR Corolla is the official pace car for the 2022 National Auto Sport Association (NASA) National Championships.
freightwaves.com
2022 Shipper of Choice profile: The Coca-Cola Co.
Presented by FreightWaves, in partnership with TriumphPay, the Shipper of Choice award recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the U.S. economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain. Among the...
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Amazon halts corporate hiring citing 'uncertain' economy
Amazon announced this week it will freeze hiring for corporate positions citing the "uncertain" economy, saying the pause will likely last for months.
conceptcarz.com
World-first: Abarth trials facial recognition technology to measure driver and passenger enjoyment
• In a first-of-its-kind trial, performance car brand, Abarth, has turned to facial recognition technology to quantify the emotions experienced when driving and being a passenger. •Conducted by Dr Dale Esliger, from Loughborough University, participants were put through driving challenges at Mallory Park racetrack. •Facial recognition technology detected an array...
NBC Chicago
Xpeng Electric Car Deliveries Drop in October to Half of Nio's
BEIJING — Chinese electric car startup Xpeng delivered about half the number of cars that rivals Nio and Li Auto did in October, according to company statements Tuesday. While the two other startups reported monthly deliveries of more than 10,000 each, Xpeng said it delivered just 5,101 cars — a third-straight month of decline.
'Challenging' real estate market forced layoffs of 18% of staff, Opendoor CEO says
Online real estate company Opendoor is cutting roughly 18% of its staff as rising interest rates plunge the U.S. housing market into turmoil. Opendoor chief executive and co-founder Eric Wu announced the layoffs in a Wednesday blog post, noting that about 550 employees would be affected. The company had already scaled back over 830 positions earlier this year, primarily through a reduction in third-party resourcing, and eliminated "millions of fixed expenses," according to Wu.
