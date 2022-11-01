Jaguar Land Rover partners with Wolfspeed for Silicon Carbide semiconductor technology supply for next generation electric vehicles

Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
electrek.co
We visited ECD Automotive’s new facility where it’s building electric Jaguar E-Types with Tesla motors
After visiting ECD Automotive Design’s original footprint in Florida earlier this year, the custom EV conversion specialists invited us back for a tour of its its new 100,000 square-foot facility up the street. It’s here that the company is setting up a second assembly line to build all-electric versions of the Jaguar E-Type to join all the classic Land Rovers it has been converting for years.
Australian EV conversion startup merges with UK firm to turn classic cars electric
An Australian startup adding modern technology to classic Land Rovers will become part of one of the biggest electric vehicle conversion companies in the world this week after merging with a British firm. Melbourne-based Jaunt Motors will partner with Zero EV to create Fellten, which will operate across Australia, the...
conceptcarz.com
Electrify America's New Brand-Neutral Marketing Campaign Shows 'Electric Vehicles Are Worth Watching' and Driving
The campaign called 'As Seen on EV' uses popular streaming TV genres as inspiration to educate consumers and encourage EV adoption. Electrify America, the nation's largest open DC fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today launched a new brand-neutral marketing campaign titled 'As Seen on EV.'. Modeled after popular...
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
Hyundai Says Biden's EV Tax Changes Are "Astronomical” Blow
Hyundai officials have spoken out about the "astronomical blow" they've been dealt thanks to the electric vehicle (EV) tax changes that were included in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
Ford quality chief retires as CEO tries to boost reliability
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s top quality executive is retiring as the company continues to struggle with high warranty claims and reliability issues.Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, is leaving after 32 years with the company. He'll be replaced by Jim Baumbick, who is now vice president of product development operations and internal combustion engine programs, the company said Wednesday."Quality is our No. 1 priority as a company, and Jim Baumbick is the right leader to deliver world-class quality and reliability at Ford," CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.Farley has complainrf about quality, warranty claims, recalls and...
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Good News Network
Penn State Battery Tech Breakthrough Paves Way for Mass Adoption of Affordable/Fast Charging Electric Cars
A breakthrough in electric vehicle fast charging battery design from Penn State has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical EV battery. The record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy required for longer travel range came from heating the battery to a Goldilocks Zone which has proven difficult for engineers thus far.
General Motors to develop new EV battery separator
(CBS DETROIT) - General Motors is partnering with Microvast, a battery manufacturer, to develop special EV battery separator technology and build a plant in the U.S.A separator helps stop short circuits while still allowing for electrode transfer, which is how the vehicle is powered. The new plant, the location of which has yet to be announced, is expected to create hundreds of new jobs, according to GM.The companies are receiving a $200 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing initiative to help with the development of the technology.According to GM, the companies are hoping the new technology will help improve electric vehicle safety, charging, and battery life.
conceptcarz.com
Volvo Car USA reports sales of 9,478 cars in October
Volvo Car USA reported sales of 9,478 cars in October, up 8.9 percent compared with the same month last year. The underlying demand for the company's cars remains strong, especially for its Recharge models (EVs and PHEVs). The company's Recharge models represented 26.7 percent of total October sales with 49.9...
Honda CEO Says Solid-State Batteries Are Crucial for Electric Type R Cars
Honda More powerful, lighter, and able to run with simplified cooling systems, these advanced batteries may be the key to the Type R's future.
conceptcarz.com
Toyota And Lexus Announce Associated Accessory Products at SEMA Show
Toyota and Lexus Customers Will Have More Upgrade Options Available Directly Through the Dealer. Toyota and Lexus today announced a new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program at the 2022 SEMA Show. The new program will bring third-party accessory brands into the vehicle purchase process to broaden and streamline the ways customers can accessorize their Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the point of purchase.
conceptcarz.com
Ford's Jim Baumbick To Oversee Quality; Armstrong, Rowley, Falotico To Retire; Craig To Lead Global Lincoln Business
•Jim Baumbick to lead quality, integrated closely with his engineering responsibilities. Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, retiring after accomplished 32-year career. •Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln, will retire after successful 33-year career with Ford, which included tenures as chief marketing officer, head of Ford Credit. •Dianne Craig will...
Why Doesn’t the Hybrid Toyota Tundra Have a Lithium-Ion Battery?
Here's the reason Toyota chose an older nickel battery technology for its brand-new Tundra hybrid truck. The post Why Doesn’t the Hybrid Toyota Tundra Have a Lithium-Ion Battery? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dcnewsnow.com
Zeekr 009 electric van debuts CATL cell-to-pack battery tech
Chinese automaker Geely’s Zeekr brand on Tuesday unveiled the 009, an electric van that marks the production debut of battery supplier CATL’s cell-to-pack battery tech. Zeekr’s second model, following the 001 hatchback, the 009 is a six-seat van is expected to start deliveries in China in 2023. There are no plans to offer it in the United States, although it does appear large enough for this market.
The Nissan Sunny Fuels Wild Compact Truck Desires
Check out the 1987 Nissan Sunny. It could mean that a new single cab Nissan truck is on the way. However, is it electric? The post The Nissan Sunny Fuels Wild Compact Truck Desires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
