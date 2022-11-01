ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jaguar Land Rover partners with Wolfspeed for Silicon Carbide semiconductor technology supply for next generation electric vehicles

teslarati.com

Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil

According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
electrek.co

We visited ECD Automotive’s new facility where it’s building electric Jaguar E-Types with Tesla motors

After visiting ECD Automotive Design’s original footprint in Florida earlier this year, the custom EV conversion specialists invited us back for a tour of its its new 100,000 square-foot facility up the street. It’s here that the company is setting up a second assembly line to build all-electric versions of the Jaguar E-Type to join all the classic Land Rovers it has been converting for years.
notebookcheck.net

Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried

Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
CBS Detroit

Ford quality chief retires as CEO tries to boost reliability

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s top quality executive is retiring as the company continues to struggle with high warranty claims and reliability issues.Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, is leaving after 32 years with the company. He'll be replaced by Jim Baumbick, who is now vice president of product development operations and internal combustion engine programs, the company said Wednesday."Quality is our No. 1 priority as a company, and Jim Baumbick is the right leader to deliver world-class quality and reliability at Ford," CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.Farley has complainrf about quality, warranty claims, recalls and...
Good News Network

Penn State Battery Tech Breakthrough Paves Way for Mass Adoption of Affordable/Fast Charging Electric Cars

A breakthrough in electric vehicle fast charging battery design from Penn State has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical EV battery. The record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy required for longer travel range came from heating the battery to a Goldilocks Zone which has proven difficult for engineers thus far.
CBS Detroit

General Motors to develop new EV battery separator

(CBS DETROIT) - General Motors is partnering with Microvast, a battery manufacturer, to develop special EV battery separator technology and build a plant in the U.S.A separator helps stop short circuits while still allowing for electrode transfer, which is how the vehicle is powered. The new plant, the location of which has yet to be announced, is expected to create hundreds of new jobs, according to GM.The companies are receiving a $200 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing initiative to help with the development of the technology.According to GM, the companies are hoping the new technology will help improve electric vehicle safety, charging, and battery life.
conceptcarz.com

Volvo Car USA reports sales of 9,478 cars in October

Volvo Car USA reported sales of 9,478 cars in October, up 8.9 percent compared with the same month last year. The underlying demand for the company's cars remains strong, especially for its Recharge models (EVs and PHEVs). The company's Recharge models represented 26.7 percent of total October sales with 49.9...
conceptcarz.com

Toyota And Lexus Announce Associated Accessory Products at SEMA Show

Toyota and Lexus Customers Will Have More Upgrade Options Available Directly Through the Dealer. Toyota and Lexus today announced a new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program at the 2022 SEMA Show. The new program will bring third-party accessory brands into the vehicle purchase process to broaden and streamline the ways customers can accessorize their Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the point of purchase.
conceptcarz.com

Ford's Jim Baumbick To Oversee Quality; Armstrong, Rowley, Falotico To Retire; Craig To Lead Global Lincoln Business

•Jim Baumbick to lead quality, integrated closely with his engineering responsibilities. Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, retiring after accomplished 32-year career. •Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln, will retire after successful 33-year career with Ford, which included tenures as chief marketing officer, head of Ford Credit. •Dianne Craig will...
dcnewsnow.com

Zeekr 009 electric van debuts CATL cell-to-pack battery tech

Chinese automaker Geely’s Zeekr brand on Tuesday unveiled the 009, an electric van that marks the production debut of battery supplier CATL’s cell-to-pack battery tech. Zeekr’s second model, following the 001 hatchback, the 009 is a six-seat van is expected to start deliveries in China in 2023. There are no plans to offer it in the United States, although it does appear large enough for this market.

