24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
conceptcarz.com

Kia America announces record October sales

• October sales up 3.9-percent over previous record set in October 2020. •Sales of Kia's electrified models increase 101-percent year-over-year. Kia America announced record October sales of 58,276 units, a 3.9-percent increase over the previous October sales record set in 2020, and an 11.9-percent improvement year-over-year. Led by the Sportage family of SUVs, including the Sportage HEV and PHEV models, which were up 118-percent over the same period a year ago, October sales were also boosted by a 101-percent year-over-year increase for Kia's electrified models. In addition, four Kia models posted double-digit sales increases, including: Seltos SUV (37-percent), Forte (19-percent), Sorento (18-percent), and Niro (16-percent).
MotorBiscuit

Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022

Here's a look at the Tuscon and Santa Fe SUVs, the only two models from the Hyundai catalog that offer both a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com

Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil

According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Top 10 Autos - Says Subaru Crosstrek Is The Best Subcompact SUV

What are the ten best cars and SUV picks for shoppers? Consumer Reports says the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is your smart buy among subcompact SUVs. Check out the complete list here. What is the best subcompact SUV you can buy? Consumer Reports (by subscription) picks the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek as...
conceptcarz.com

Volvo Car USA reports sales of 9,478 cars in October

Volvo Car USA reported sales of 9,478 cars in October, up 8.9 percent compared with the same month last year. The underlying demand for the company's cars remains strong, especially for its Recharge models (EVs and PHEVs). The company's Recharge models represented 26.7 percent of total October sales with 49.9...
Houston Chronicle

Recalls: Hyundai FIRE RISK, Ford, Tesla, Volvo

An urgent safety recall has been issued for this vehicle due to the risk of a fire. Use the NHTSA VIN lookup tool to see if your vehicle is part of this recall. If your vehicle is part of this recall, the manufacturer has recommended that you follow their instructions on how and where to park this vehicle.
US News and World Report

Chrysler Parent Stellantis Offering U.S. Salaried Buyouts

(Reuters) -Chrysler parent company Stellantis NV said Friday it has offered voluntary buyouts to some of its 13,000 U.S. salaried employees. Salaried workers age 55 or older who have been with the automaker at least 10 years are eligible. The world's No.4 carmaker, created early last year from the merger...
US News and World Report

U.S. Automaker Ford Opens $260 Million Campus in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co opened its new global technology and business center on the outskirts of Mexico's capital on Monday after a $260 million investment. The new campus will host business operations, global transformation activities and the largest engineering center in Mexico, according to a...
conceptcarz.com

Toyota GR86 Takes Home 2022 SEMA Award

The GR86 Earns the 2022 SEMA Sport Compact of the Year, Giving Toyota Back-to-Back Recognition at the Show's Signature Event. SEMA member companies selected the Toyota GR86 to receive the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Sport Compact of the Year Award. This prestigious award marks back-to-back SEMA recognition for Toyota, which last year received SEMA Sport Compact of the Year and SEMA Mid-Size Truck of the Year awards for the GR Supra and the Tacoma, respectively.

