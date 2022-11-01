Read full article on original website
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
CNBC
Hyundai says Biden's new EV tax credit rules deal 'astronomical' blow to business
The Biden administration's elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles deals a massive blow to Hyundai Motor's business, an executive for the automaker said Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act immediately eliminated a tax credit of up to $7,500 for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles that are imported and sold...
conceptcarz.com
Kia America announces record October sales
• October sales up 3.9-percent over previous record set in October 2020. •Sales of Kia's electrified models increase 101-percent year-over-year. Kia America announced record October sales of 58,276 units, a 3.9-percent increase over the previous October sales record set in 2020, and an 11.9-percent improvement year-over-year. Led by the Sportage family of SUVs, including the Sportage HEV and PHEV models, which were up 118-percent over the same period a year ago, October sales were also boosted by a 101-percent year-over-year increase for Kia's electrified models. In addition, four Kia models posted double-digit sales increases, including: Seltos SUV (37-percent), Forte (19-percent), Sorento (18-percent), and Niro (16-percent).
Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022
Here's a look at the Tuscon and Santa Fe SUVs, the only two models from the Hyundai catalog that offer both a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Hyundai SUVs Disappoint in Consumer Reports Rear-Seat Safety Testing
Two Hyundai SUVs scored poorly in Consumer Reports' new rear-seat safety testing. Here's how the 2022 Santa Fe and 2022 Tucson performed. The post 2 Hyundai SUVs Disappoint in Consumer Reports Rear-Seat Safety Testing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
Toyota Motors joins General Motors as classic frontrunners
Toyota Motors makes a sport utility vehicle called the “4Runner.” But the company, like rival General Motors, might better be called a classic front-runner. Another term for that might be “bandwagon jumper.”. Back in 2017, when then-President Donald Trump began trying to remove California’s ability to set...
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
Hyundai owners should consider parking outside; New recall for safety defect due to fire risk
Owners of Hyundai vehicles may want to consider parking their cars outside or away from their homes and other structures until they are repaired, according to a spokesperson for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Hyundai Motor America has issued a new recall on the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Top 10 Autos - Says Subaru Crosstrek Is The Best Subcompact SUV
What are the ten best cars and SUV picks for shoppers? Consumer Reports says the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek is your smart buy among subcompact SUVs. Check out the complete list here. What is the best subcompact SUV you can buy? Consumer Reports (by subscription) picks the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek as...
conceptcarz.com
Volvo Car USA reports sales of 9,478 cars in October
Volvo Car USA reported sales of 9,478 cars in October, up 8.9 percent compared with the same month last year. The underlying demand for the company's cars remains strong, especially for its Recharge models (EVs and PHEVs). The company's Recharge models represented 26.7 percent of total October sales with 49.9...
Ford October sales slide 10% largely due to supply chain issues
Ford saw its October US sales slump 10% over the last year as the company continued to battle supply chain difficulties.
Only 1 Midsize SUV Ranks Among Consumer Reports’ Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles
As hybrids become more popular it's important to do your research and pick the right one. Only 1 midsize SUV makes top rated hybrids. The post Only 1 Midsize SUV Ranks Among Consumer Reports’ Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Houston Chronicle
Recalls: Hyundai FIRE RISK, Ford, Tesla, Volvo
An urgent safety recall has been issued for this vehicle due to the risk of a fire. Use the NHTSA VIN lookup tool to see if your vehicle is part of this recall. If your vehicle is part of this recall, the manufacturer has recommended that you follow their instructions on how and where to park this vehicle.
The 2 Bestselling New Cars Of 2022 (So Far) Are Both Toyota Models
The U.S. market is obsessed with pickup trucks and SUVs more than ever. But these Toyota models? They're still among the bestselling cars of 2022. The post The 2 Bestselling New Cars Of 2022 (So Far) Are Both Toyota Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Chrysler Parent Stellantis Offering U.S. Salaried Buyouts
(Reuters) -Chrysler parent company Stellantis NV said Friday it has offered voluntary buyouts to some of its 13,000 U.S. salaried employees. Salaried workers age 55 or older who have been with the automaker at least 10 years are eligible. The world's No.4 carmaker, created early last year from the merger...
US News and World Report
U.S. Automaker Ford Opens $260 Million Campus in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co opened its new global technology and business center on the outskirts of Mexico's capital on Monday after a $260 million investment. The new campus will host business operations, global transformation activities and the largest engineering center in Mexico, according to a...
conceptcarz.com
Electrify America's New Brand-Neutral Marketing Campaign Shows 'Electric Vehicles Are Worth Watching' and Driving
The campaign called 'As Seen on EV' uses popular streaming TV genres as inspiration to educate consumers and encourage EV adoption. Electrify America, the nation's largest open DC fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today launched a new brand-neutral marketing campaign titled 'As Seen on EV.'. Modeled after popular...
Going Smaller: 4 Top-Rated Compact SUVs Recommended by Autoblog.com
Should you drive one of these top-rated compact SUVs? You should if you trust Autoblog.com. The post Going Smaller: 4 Top-Rated Compact SUVs Recommended by Autoblog.com appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
Toyota GR86 Takes Home 2022 SEMA Award
The GR86 Earns the 2022 SEMA Sport Compact of the Year, Giving Toyota Back-to-Back Recognition at the Show's Signature Event. SEMA member companies selected the Toyota GR86 to receive the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Sport Compact of the Year Award. This prestigious award marks back-to-back SEMA recognition for Toyota, which last year received SEMA Sport Compact of the Year and SEMA Mid-Size Truck of the Year awards for the GR Supra and the Tacoma, respectively.
