Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
conceptcarz.com
Electrify America's New Brand-Neutral Marketing Campaign Shows 'Electric Vehicles Are Worth Watching' and Driving
The campaign called 'As Seen on EV' uses popular streaming TV genres as inspiration to educate consumers and encourage EV adoption. Electrify America, the nation's largest open DC fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today launched a new brand-neutral marketing campaign titled 'As Seen on EV.'. Modeled after popular...
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
UAE and U.S. reach deal for $100 billion in clean energy projects
ABU DHABI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States and United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to spend $100 billion on clean energy projects with a goal of adding 100 gigawatts globally by 2035, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
getnews.info
80 million new energy vehicle charging piles – Create a “new blue ocean” for the Internet of Things industry
Under the environment of the global warming trend, and the trend of the charging car cost savings, the electric car industry increasingly trend positive, especially European countries worldwide, and began to carry out the electric vehicle charging pile installation business, European countries and fuel cars will disable schedule on the agenda, in this context, we charge pile factory launched a range of products has been support charging pile industry.
rigzone.com
ADNOC, GAIL Pen LNG Collaboration Agreements
ADNOC and GAIL signed an MoU to explore collaboration opportunities in LNG supply and decarbonization, including short- and long-term LNG sales agreements. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and GAIL signed an MoU to explore collaboration opportunities in LNG supply and decarbonization, including short- and long-term LNG sales agreements. The agreement...
conceptcarz.com
General Motors and Microvast to Develop Specialized EV Battery Separator
Collaboration includes construction of new U.S. separator facility. •New separator technology will aim to improve safety, charging, battery life. •GM named to U.S. Department of Energy Battery500 Consortium. DETROIT – General Motors and battery manufacturer Microvast will work together to develop specialized EV battery separator technology and build a new...
Former YASA CEO Chris Harris to Lead Electric Aerospace Powertrain Company Evolito as It Accelerates the Commercialisation of Electric Flight
OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Evolito Limited, a privately-owned company developing and manufacturing electric motors and powertrains for aerospace applications, has today announced former YASA CEO, Dr. Chris Harris, is joining the company as CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005142/en/ A concept image showing an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) powered by Evolito’s electric propulsion unit. Image credit: Evolito (Photo: Business Wire)
conceptcarz.com
Toyota Brings Overlanding From Down Under to Its SEMA Display
Three Exotic Toyota Builds from Australia's Patriot Campers Give Show Attendees a Glimpse into Aussie Off-Roading and Overlanding Fun. When Justin Montesalvo – director of Patriot Campers, based in the gorgeous Gold Coast, Queensland, area of Australia – visited the SEMA Show, he came away inspired by the scale of the builds he saw at North America's premier automotive aftermarket exhibition.
WBIR
DENSO breaks ground on solar farm
The farm is the first of four solar production facilities planned for the state. The 25-acre farm aims to produce renewable energy and electricity.
The Mobility House Secures $50 Million Series C to Expand Smart Charging and Vehicle-to-Grid Leadership
BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- The Mobility House has successfully completed an internal round of financing led by Mercuria and co-led by Ventura Capital and Green Gateway Fund. Further strategic investors of the company include Mercedes-Benz, Alliance Venture, Mitsui and SP Group. The $50 million Series C financing will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in the field of electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. The Mobility House’s ChargePilot technology, EV aggregation and flexibility trading platform will transform mobile and stationary batteries of electric vehicles into “buffer storage” or flexibility potential for the global energy transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006068/en/ The Mobility House’s $50 million Series C financing raise will be used to expand the company’s leading market position in electric vehicle smart charging and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration across Europe, North America and Asia. (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Torc Robotics eyes future of autonomous trucks
This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Impact of Autonomous Trucking on the Freight Network. DETAILS: FreightWaves 3PL market expert Mary O’Connell chats with...
conceptcarz.com
Ford's Jim Baumbick To Oversee Quality; Armstrong, Rowley, Falotico To Retire; Craig To Lead Global Lincoln Business
•Jim Baumbick to lead quality, integrated closely with his engineering responsibilities. Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, retiring after accomplished 32-year career. •Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln, will retire after successful 33-year career with Ford, which included tenures as chief marketing officer, head of Ford Credit. •Dianne Craig will...
rigzone.com
NSTA Boosts Use Of innovative Tech On UK Continental Shelf
The North Sea Transition Authority and an online platform have partnered to encourage the innovative use of technology across the UKCS. — Oil and gas production will be boosted, and net zero targets supported thanks to a new partnership between the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and an online platform encouraging the innovative use of technology across the UK Continental Shelf.
freightwaves.com
Latam logistics need to improve for bigger role to US markets, Tabachnik says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reshoring is likely to make Mexico a far more important player than it already is in supply chains into the U.S., according to Jaime Tabachnik, but there are plenty of steps that are needed to be made in the logistics backbone of the business to make it happen efficiently.
pv-magazine-usa.com
The mobility rEVolution: PG&E obtains first V2G export rate for commercial EVs in US
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has secured approval to establish the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) export compensation mechanism in the United States for commercial EV charging customers. The new export rate structure in its California service area was agreed between PG&E and the Vehicle-Grid Integration Council, Electrify America LLC, and the Public Advocates Office at the California Public Utilities Commission. Commercial EV owners will receive upfront incentives to help offset fleet costs, while encouraging vehicles to export power to support the grid during peak demand periods. The charging equipment will be paired with stationary energy storage systems, which will be available to support the grid and provide backup power to charge vehicles during grid outages. PG&E says more than 420,000 EVs have been sold in its service area, representing one in six EVs in the United States.
marinelink.com
Wescom Group Acquires Marine Rescue Technologies
Emergency distress signal manufacturer Wescom Group has expanded its presence in the marine survival market with the acquisition of Marine Rescue Technologies (MRT). The UK-based personal locator beacon manufacturer became part of Wescom Group from November 2, 2022, further enhancing the groups’ profile as a primary source of marine distress and safety signaling.
fashionunited.com
Weffan x Liquid Editions wins Design Futures 2022
The Fashion District and Pangaia named Graysha Audren, founder of 3D woven textile company Weffan, as the winner of its Design Futures Innovation Prize 2022 for the Weffan x Liquid Editions collaboration. This year's Design Futures challenged sustainably-driven designers and businesses to present new circular design solutions by developing ways...
