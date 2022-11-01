RECARO Automotive raises the standard again at SEMA 2022: Ultimate performance, groundbreaking technology, sustainability focused

Read full article on original website
Ford Brings Rally Trucks and Slammed ‘Stangs to SEMA
Technically, Ford Motor Company pulled out of SEMA this year, following the likes of General Motors, Honda, and Hyundai in a move away from the long-held aftermarket auto show. But that doesn't mean Ford's vehicles are missing from the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, given that Ford has released some of the most popular off-road SUVs and electric trucks of late. With the help of Ford, a number of aftermarket companies have built their ideal renditions of everything from Broncos and Mavericks to F-150 Lightnings and even a Mustang Mach-E GT.
Meguiar’s Announces Three Killer New Products at SEMA
They’re every bit as good as you’d want them to be.
Carscoops
Toyota GR 86 With Super GT-Inspired Bodykit Teased Ahead Of SEMA Debut
A heavily modified Toyota GR 86 with a Super GT-inspired bodykit is heading to the SEMA Show bound to turn heads. The Japanese car manufacturer lifted the veil on the new Toyota GR 86 GT300 Super GT race car at the start of the year. Flat Hat 3D Studio used the racer for inspiration in designing this road-legal bodykit for the sports car while Sayber Design will be responsible for the development and production.
insideevs.com
Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight
The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
Carscoops
Nissan Bringing Electromod Sunny Truck, 1,300 HP Formula Drift Z, And Other Concepts To SEMA 2022
Nissan is getting ready for the fast-approaching SEMA show, and it’s so excited that it’s already showing off the six concepts it will bring to the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 1 to 4. With electric vehicles, a variety of trucks, and race cars, not to mention a raft of aftermarket parts, the Nissan stand should be an interesting one.
Dodge Reveals New HurriCrate Straight-Six Engine And 1,100-HP Hellephant Engine At SEMA 2022
Dodge and Mopar have always aimed to provide power-hungry customers with an enviable array of modifications, stylish accessories, and even crate engines. The Dodge Hellcrate motor, for example, allowed customers to rejuvenate their old Challenger or Charger muscle cars. What's more, it reinforced the automaker's reputation as a performance-loving brand.
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
Slammed VW Bus Builds Head To SEMA 2022
It's crazy to think we'll have a new version of the iconic VW Bus in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz in 2024. To tide us over, Kenny Pfitzer Designs will debut two custom Buses that will complement two clothing brands that "embody the style and class of the Southern California lifestyle."
CAR AND DRIVER
Dodge Charger Daytona EV Concept Back for SEMA, and an Even Wilder Banshee Is Coming
Dodge has brought out its electric Charger Daytona concept for the second time, this time painted in Stryker Red and wearing carbon-fiber 18-inch wheels. Dodge also detailed the Charger Daytona's lineup, with the 340-badged base model making 455 horsepower and the second-tier 440-badged model producing 590 horsepower. There will also...
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
Jalopnik
Volkswagen Built a Wide-Body Jetta GLI on Turbofan Wheels for SEMA
Volkswagen is going buckwild with the Jetta at this year’s SEMA show. The company is unveiling a new concept – the Jetta GLI Performance – that is meant to take VW’s performance compact sedan to the next level while also paying homage to GLIs of years gone by.
fordauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
Truth About Cars
Ford Goes All Out for SEMA 2022
While there is no shortage of digital ink being spilled about the viability of traditional auto shows, it seems that some events remain worth the effort. Witness the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, an industry-only bash originating as a trade show for aftermarket suppliers but since ballooning to a multi-day event drawing attendance from all corners.
conceptcarz.com
Toyota And Lexus Announce Associated Accessory Products at SEMA Show
Toyota and Lexus Customers Will Have More Upgrade Options Available Directly Through the Dealer. Toyota and Lexus today announced a new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program at the 2022 SEMA Show. The new program will bring third-party accessory brands into the vehicle purchase process to broaden and streamline the ways customers can accessorize their Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the point of purchase.
conceptcarz.com
General Motors and Microvast to Develop Specialized EV Battery Separator
Collaboration includes construction of new U.S. separator facility. •New separator technology will aim to improve safety, charging, battery life. •GM named to U.S. Department of Energy Battery500 Consortium. DETROIT – General Motors and battery manufacturer Microvast will work together to develop specialized EV battery separator technology and build a new...
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod To Debut At SEMA 2022
It's almost time for SEMA 2022, and over the past few weeks, we've been getting sneak peeks at some of the builds that will be displayed there, many of which are totally wild. Sure, SEMA is embracing electric vehicles as much as possible as we enter a new age of mobility, but lovers of internal combustion engines are still coming out in full force with attention-grabbing body kits or totally custom creations like a pickup based on the current G82 BMW M4 Competition. But some are going even further, revolutionizing the combustion engine.
conceptcarz.com
McLaren Automotive and Castore unveil the Black Edition Sportwear Range
Premium sportswear company Castore and luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive have strengthened their collaboration with the launch of the all-new Black Edition collection - an innovative sportwear range inspired by McLaren's ground-breaking, lightweight supercars - in which functionality meets performance. This contemporary collection includes a range of men's and women's...
conceptcarz.com
SEMA Show returns for 2022 as the annual epicenter of automotive business, trends and culture
The Show features thousands of new products, OEM debuts, hundreds of custom vehicle builds, interactive experiences, demonstrations and more. The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show opened this morning, officially kicking off with an industry breakfast highlighting the hottest new products and vehicles and a keynote address by entrepreneur, rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block. The SEMA Show, featuring more than 1,900 exhibiting companies and nearly 65,000 buyers, runs through November 4 and covers all four Las Vegas Convention Center halls.
conceptcarz.com
Electrify America's New Brand-Neutral Marketing Campaign Shows 'Electric Vehicles Are Worth Watching' and Driving
The campaign called 'As Seen on EV' uses popular streaming TV genres as inspiration to educate consumers and encourage EV adoption. Electrify America, the nation's largest open DC fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today launched a new brand-neutral marketing campaign titled 'As Seen on EV.'. Modeled after popular...
