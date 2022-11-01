Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Dating After Gray Divorce: Important considerations before entering the precarious world of over 50 dating
This is the eighth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. After a gray divorce, it’s hard to be alone. It’s hard to sleep alone, wake up alone, and basically, do life alone. For some, it’s not as hard, but the majority of women who have been married 20+ years would like to believe they can get it right the second time around. They are anxious to find a healthy, fun, exciting relationship with a significant other that will meet needs that were ignored in their first marriage. They need to believe that they are loved and not alone.
psychologytoday.com
How to Stop the Yelling in Your Relationship
Yelling is an unhelpful behavior in a conflict. We can reduce or stop yelling with self-soothing. It's important to tell your partner how you feel in a calm way to avoid escalating a conflict. Do you or your partner yell when you're in a conflict? Raising your voice can be...
psychologytoday.com
What Gives Life Meaning?
I have been thinking a lot lately about how much media noise comes into my life every day and how much online reading and learning I do. I have also pondered why I sometimes spend 12 hours writing at my computer. I wonder if the reading and writing are a distraction, or if it gives meaning to my life.
psychologytoday.com
We’re Unmasked Now, and Separating Is Scary
During a trial separation, unmasking for both partners is a crucial goal. Revealing underlying truths is less scary when it's done together. Unmasking is a learnable skill. It’s in both partners’ interest to be fully transparent and discover what’s best for both, not just one of them.
psychologytoday.com
Sham Apologies and How They Erode Trust
In adult relationships, many partners use the same sham apologies they learned in childhood to get out of an uncomfortable situation. Excuses for the same repeated hurtful behaviors are eventually experienced as self-serving lies. Tell your partner if you are not in agreement that what you did was wrong. What...
Standing Up Straight Might Not Be As Beneficial As We Thought
We’re told to stand up straight from a young age, but experts say there’s more to spinal health than good posture.
Comments / 0