Kansas Landmarks to Light the World in Teal
Landmarks across Kansas will light up in teal Thursday night in support of Alzheimer’s awareness. The Flint Hills Discover Center, Lied Center of Kansas and other Kansas landmarks, together with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3rd to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.
Trout Season Now Open
The wait is over for Kansas trout anglers, as Nov. 1 marked the opening day of trout season. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, more than 30 waters are being stocked with rainbow trout including the Lakewood body of water in Salina , providing anglers across the state with winter fishing opportunities.
Farm Safety : Rollover Protection Saves Lives
A Kansas State University official says a program that offers rebates to farmers could help “close the gap” on more Kansans installing safety kits on tractors and other equipment – and more importantly, save lives. Tawnie Larson, state coordinator of the Rollbars, Rollover Protection Structures Rebate program,...
