Radio DJ Koray Alpergin named as victim found dead in woods after being ‘abducted with his girlfriend outside home’
A MAN who was found dead in woodland has been named as radio DJ Koray Alpergin, the owner of Bizim FM. Cops confirmed a body had been found near Loughton, Essex, on Saturday after reports a man and a woman were missing. Police have also arrested three men in Kent...
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
Rapper who filmed Holby City actor John Michie's daughter while she died of overdose is banned from driving after refusing to give blood sample to police
A rapper cleared of killing his Holby City star girlfriend, who fatally overdosed at a music festival, has been banned from the roads after refusing to give a blood sample to police. Ceon Broughton, 33 - who performs as CeonRPG - was released from an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence when the...
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Shot Dead: Witnesses Share Horrifying Details How Rapper Was Killed [REPORT]
Migos Rapper Takeoff was shot dead in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Kirshnik Khari Ball, commonly known as Takeoff, was fatally shot at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in Texas. According to TMZ, per sources close to the scene, the rapper was gunned down shortly after 2:30 AM...
Two more 'Green Goblin' gang members hand themselves in after friend is freed without bail for battering and robbing teenage girls on NYC subway: One remains on run with five unidentified
Two more suspected members of the 'Green Goblin' crew of women that robbed and beat two teenage girls while wearing neon green jumpsuits have turned themselves in to police. Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, handed themselves in on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively after police identified them as being involved in the brutal New York subway attack on October 2.
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Popculture
TV Star's Son Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Prison
The son of beloved former '90s Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich has been hospitalized. Jaden Martinovich, 18, who is currently in jail following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia after he was allegedly attacked in a West Australian prison.
L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic
A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison
Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
musictimes.com
MO3 Real Cause of Death: Manager Clarifies THIS Drove Killer Over the Brink, Not What Is Reported
Manager Brian Rainwater is putting to rest claims that Texas musician MO3 was killed in 2020 as a result of yet another rap battle. It has been suggested by Rainwater that the man who murdered MO3 did it out of jealousy for the rapper's relationship with the man's own children.
Boy, 12, crushed by collapsed wall ‘lay dying for 2hrs before mum found horror scene when she called him for dinner’
A BOY who was crushed by a collapsed wall in a tragic accident reportedly lay dying for two hours before his mum found the scene when she called him for dinner. Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died at a home in Essex on Friday night with the boy's mum Charmaine Lee making the horror discovery.
Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people
Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
travelnoire.com
Angry Passenger's Wife And Children Kicked Off Plane Causes Outrage
A Qantas flight attendant has been filmed having a tense interaction with a passenger. The passenger claims the staff was being rude to his wife and children. A passenger filmed a heated argument between a flight attendant and another passenger on a Qantas flight back in September. The video captured the man yelling at the stewardess. He stated the crew was behaving nasty toward his wife and children who were teething at the time. Then during their interaction, he mentioned the crew members had left his wife in tears.
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Among Victims Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Tragedy
K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan, 24, was among the victims of the Seoul Halloween crowd crush that claimed more than 150 lives. Jihan’s death was confirmed by his two agencies, who released a joint statement to Instagram. The statement read, “I am heartbroken to be greeted with sad...
A 98-year-old was mistakenly sent a water bill showing she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in 6 months
A leak caused the smart meter readings to rise, but Thames Water didn't take action for months, the elderly woman's son told the BBC.
