East Lansing, MI

msu.edu

Grand Ledge to sell Wacousta; build new school

Grand Ledge Board of Education voted unanimously to allow Superintendent Bill Barnes to begin negotiations with Watertown Township on the potential sale of the Wacousta Elementary School building. Before the school district sells the old building, it will construct a new, upgraded Wacousta Elementary. The new school will be financed...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
michiganradio.org

Only emergency overnight shelter in Livingston County closes; troubles loom for homeless people elsewhere

Livingston County is losing its only emergency overnight shelter. The closure of the Severe Weather Network Livingston County Homeless Shelter was due to "a lack of funding and volunteer commitments," according to Diane Duncan, co-chair of the group's board. Eric Hufnagel, head of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness, said other...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

$165M in federal funding to spur economic growth in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Federal funding totaling $165 million will spur investment and economic growth in low-income and rural communities in Michigan. Announced by U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow on Monday, Michigan Community Capital in Lansing will receive $60 million, Cinnaire New Markets in Lansing will receive $55 million, and Invest Detroit will receive $50 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Year-out lease signing in East Lansing causes stress among students

With a high demand for student housing in East Lansing, the year-out lease signing cycle has students in a last-minute crunch to find housing.Typically, students start to look for off-campus housing a full year before they end up moving in, and they have to sign at a location fairly soon after they do move."It's kind of stressful you have to figure out already a year in advance what you're doing, where you want to live," international relations junior Noah Scudder said.Scudder currently lives in a four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment, where he and his roommates had to sign last October. Having spent...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Code compliance cracks down on 'Eyesore' property

Wednesday, Nov. 2 — The property highlighted as City Pulse's "Eyesore of the Week" last week was swiftly targeted by city of Lansing code compliance officials. Scott Bean, a spokesperson for the city, said that after the story appeared on Oct. 26 about 1702 Linval St. in Lansing, city code compliance officers visited the property. After inspecting the red-tagged home, the officer knocked on the door of a camper in the driveway of the home.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

CATA comes to agreement with union after 3 years of negotiations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new contract has been agreed upon between The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 1039, which represents the bus operators, mechanics, and utility employees. The expiration date of the previous contract took place in November 2019 and since then,...
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU Horticulture Gardens to hold annual houseplant and succulent sale

The MSU Horticulture Gardens is hosting its seventh annual houseplant and succulent sale this Friday, Nov. 4. The sale, held at the Plant and Soil Sciences building at 1066 Bogue St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of plants, including several Venus flytraps.Trial Garden Manager Daedre McGrath said around 1,000 transactions are made during the sale. Proceeds from the sale go to the MSU Horticulture Gardens."It's a fundraiser for the gardens,'' McGrath said. "A big misconception is people think that we're funded by the university and we're not. We...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Gravesite service performed for unclaimed remains from Sparrow

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It was a dignified send-off for dozens of people without any family. Men, women and children were laid to rest Wednesday in Lansing Township. Organizers said it’s a simple way to show respect for the unclaimed remains from Sparrow’s Forensic Pathology Unit. A...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Whitmer, Dixon make final pushes ahead of election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer rallied voters in Lansing on Tuesday, touting her record over the last 4 years. “We’ve made progress for when it comes to education, roads, public safety, our fundamental rights are in this ballot too, right? Everything from our voting rights to our reproductive rights,” said Whitmer. Another topic? Claims […]
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

The High Cost of Rent In Michigan: The Struggle Is Real

News flash: everything is expensive. You see it at the pump. You feel it at the grocery store. If you find yourself in need of a place to live, well that is economically challenging too. Lansing is a college town, but still. We all seem to be paying student rates or higher. Michigan isn't the worst, but it still isn't cheap. You can see where the mitten ranks here.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Ingham County Animal Control to host free cat vaccine clinic

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is hosting a free rabies and distemper vaccine clinic for cats Thursday. Cats can also be microchipped for $10. You do not need to be a resident to receive the shots. Appointments are required. Four cats from the same...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkar.org

Lawsuit filed against city of Lansing, LPD for excessive force and wrongful arrest

A Lansing man has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lansing and five police officers. The man claims officers used excessive force during a wrongful arrest in 2020. The complaint was filed Monday, Oct. 31 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. The filing claims five Lansing police officers violated the rights of Gleen Wayne Stewart during his May 15 arrest in 2020.
LANSING, MI

