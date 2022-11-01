Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
cityofeastlansing.com
East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission's Annual Report Coming Soon
The East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission's 2022 Annual Report will be published on the ELIPOC website in early 2023. Community members are encouraged to check back at that time to view the document.
Ypsilanti names affordable housing development after 1st Black woman on City Council
YPSILANTI, MI - Mattie Dorsey fought tooth and nail against a massive federal program that brought bulldozers decades ago to flatten homes on Ypsilanti’s southside, displacing more than a hundred people, the vast majority Black. Now, her name will grace new houses set to rise from the ground on...
msu.edu
Grand Ledge to sell Wacousta; build new school
Grand Ledge Board of Education voted unanimously to allow Superintendent Bill Barnes to begin negotiations with Watertown Township on the potential sale of the Wacousta Elementary School building. Before the school district sells the old building, it will construct a new, upgraded Wacousta Elementary. The new school will be financed...
michiganradio.org
Lawsuit alleges Ann Arbor Public Schools discriminated against student based on views on Prop 3
A high school student and his father are suing an Ann Arbor high school for allegedly violating the student's First Amendment rights. The lawsuit, filed by the Thomas More Law Center, claims the student's extra curricular group was denied access to the school's public address system based on his political views.
michiganradio.org
Only emergency overnight shelter in Livingston County closes; troubles loom for homeless people elsewhere
Livingston County is losing its only emergency overnight shelter. The closure of the Severe Weather Network Livingston County Homeless Shelter was due to "a lack of funding and volunteer commitments," according to Diane Duncan, co-chair of the group's board. Eric Hufnagel, head of the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness, said other...
WILX-TV
$165M in federal funding to spur economic growth in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Federal funding totaling $165 million will spur investment and economic growth in low-income and rural communities in Michigan. Announced by U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow on Monday, Michigan Community Capital in Lansing will receive $60 million, Cinnaire New Markets in Lansing will receive $55 million, and Invest Detroit will receive $50 million.
Year-out lease signing in East Lansing causes stress among students
With a high demand for student housing in East Lansing, the year-out lease signing cycle has students in a last-minute crunch to find housing.Typically, students start to look for off-campus housing a full year before they end up moving in, and they have to sign at a location fairly soon after they do move."It's kind of stressful you have to figure out already a year in advance what you're doing, where you want to live," international relations junior Noah Scudder said.Scudder currently lives in a four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment, where he and his roommates had to sign last October. Having spent...
lansingcitypulse.com
Code compliance cracks down on 'Eyesore' property
Wednesday, Nov. 2 — The property highlighted as City Pulse's "Eyesore of the Week" last week was swiftly targeted by city of Lansing code compliance officials. Scott Bean, a spokesperson for the city, said that after the story appeared on Oct. 26 about 1702 Linval St. in Lansing, city code compliance officers visited the property. After inspecting the red-tagged home, the officer knocked on the door of a camper in the driveway of the home.
WILX-TV
CATA comes to agreement with union after 3 years of negotiations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new contract has been agreed upon between The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 1039, which represents the bus operators, mechanics, and utility employees. The expiration date of the previous contract took place in November 2019 and since then,...
cityofeastlansing.com
Community, Media Invited to Veterans Wreath-Laying Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10
EAST LANSING, Mich. — In honor of Veterans Day, community members and members of the media are invited to attend a brief wreath-laying ceremony at East Lansing’s Medal of Honor Memorial and Veterans Monument on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. The City of East Lansing and the...
MSU Horticulture Gardens to hold annual houseplant and succulent sale
The MSU Horticulture Gardens is hosting its seventh annual houseplant and succulent sale this Friday, Nov. 4. The sale, held at the Plant and Soil Sciences building at 1066 Bogue St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of plants, including several Venus flytraps.Trial Garden Manager Daedre McGrath said around 1,000 transactions are made during the sale. Proceeds from the sale go to the MSU Horticulture Gardens."It's a fundraiser for the gardens,'' McGrath said. "A big misconception is people think that we're funded by the university and we're not. We...
WILX-TV
Gravesite service performed for unclaimed remains from Sparrow
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It was a dignified send-off for dozens of people without any family. Men, women and children were laid to rest Wednesday in Lansing Township. Organizers said it’s a simple way to show respect for the unclaimed remains from Sparrow’s Forensic Pathology Unit. A...
WILX-TV
St Johns, Grand Ledge police departments warn residents of familiar phone scam
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in St. Johns and Grand Ledge are warning residents of a common phone scam. The Grand Ledge Police Department said it has received reports of fraudulent phone calls from individuals claiming to be law enforcement and requesting money. These calls are not legitimate. The...
Whitmer, Dixon make final pushes ahead of election
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer rallied voters in Lansing on Tuesday, touting her record over the last 4 years. “We’ve made progress for when it comes to education, roads, public safety, our fundamental rights are in this ballot too, right? Everything from our voting rights to our reproductive rights,” said Whitmer. Another topic? Claims […]
The High Cost of Rent In Michigan: The Struggle Is Real
News flash: everything is expensive. You see it at the pump. You feel it at the grocery store. If you find yourself in need of a place to live, well that is economically challenging too. Lansing is a college town, but still. We all seem to be paying student rates or higher. Michigan isn't the worst, but it still isn't cheap. You can see where the mitten ranks here.
Lansing police and Positive Somebody team up to pass out positive packs
The Lansing Police Department is partnering with the nonprofit organization Positive Somebody to pass out positive packs to the community and boost mental health awareness.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Animal Control to host free cat vaccine clinic
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is hosting a free rabies and distemper vaccine clinic for cats Thursday. Cats can also be microchipped for $10. You do not need to be a resident to receive the shots. Appointments are required. Four cats from the same...
Local church hosts “One Night Stop the Violence” event
A Lansing church is working to reduce violence amidst an increase in since the pandemic.
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
wkar.org
Lawsuit filed against city of Lansing, LPD for excessive force and wrongful arrest
A Lansing man has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lansing and five police officers. The man claims officers used excessive force during a wrongful arrest in 2020. The complaint was filed Monday, Oct. 31 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. The filing claims five Lansing police officers violated the rights of Gleen Wayne Stewart during his May 15 arrest in 2020.
