Driver injured in crash that ended a high-speed police chase in Fort Worth
The driver is in the hospital after a crash that ended a high-speed chase in Fort Worth last night.
Police were pursuing a four-door car which was going very fast. The pursuit only ended when the driver crashed into a pole and a metal fence outside Watson Auto Group, a used car dealer near TCU on McCart and Cleburne Road.
The driver was hurt and was rushed to the hospital but no condition has been released. No one else was hurt.
Posted by Fort Worth Fire Department Station 21 on Monday, October 31, 2022
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD
Comments / 0