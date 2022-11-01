ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Driver injured in crash that ended a high-speed police chase in Fort Worth

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMsFB_0iuKrPiL00

The driver is in the hospital after a crash that ended a high-speed chase in Fort Worth last night.

Police were pursuing a four-door car which was going very fast. The pursuit only ended when the driver crashed into a pole and a metal fence outside Watson Auto Group, a used car dealer near TCU on McCart and Cleburne Road.

The driver was hurt and was rushed to the hospital but no condition has been released. No one else was hurt.

Posted by Fort Worth Fire Department Station 21 on Monday, October 31, 2022

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist dragged by Dallas hit-and-run driver

DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who dragged a motorcyclist for about a block early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a Cadillac car hit the motorcycle on Cedar Springs Road, southeast of Dallas Love Field, around 1 a.m. The motorcyclist fell off the bike and...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase and crash near TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police said officers spotted a stolen car in a neighborhood southeast of the TCU campus around 7 p.m. Monday. After a short chase, the driver lost control and...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Arrested in Fatal Mesquite Apartment Fire, Police Say

Mesquite police say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly apartment fire that occurred at the Tradewind Apartments in late Sept. They identified the suspect as 36-year-old Christopher Dunn from Arkansas. On the morning of Sept. 30, about 35 Mesquite firefighters, including assistance from Dallas Fire Rescue,...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots man in Parker County

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with an active warrant has been fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer. The shooting happened on Nov. 1 at about 4:30 p.m. near Michelle Court in Parker County, according to Fort Worth police. While attempting to apprehend the suspect, 30-year-old Raymundo Duran, he fled in a vehicle. Duran had a felony warrant out for his arrest, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Duran refused to stop and rammed into a law enforcement vehicle, leaving his vehicle disabled. Police say at that point, Duran raised a firearm in a threatening manner. A Fort Worth police officer then fired his weapon, striking Duran. Duran was pronounced dead at the scene. 
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Person Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Parker County

One person is dead in Parker County after he presented officers with a "deadly threat" that caused a Fort Worth police officer to fire his weapon, the department confirms to NBC 5. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit was searching for a man who had an active...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy