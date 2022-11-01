Driver injured in crash that ended a high-speed police chase in Fort Worth

The driver is in the hospital after a crash that ended a high-speed chase in Fort Worth last night.

Police were pursuing a four-door car which was going very fast. The pursuit only ended when the driver crashed into a pole and a metal fence outside Watson Auto Group, a used car dealer near TCU on McCart and Cleburne Road.

The driver was hurt and was rushed to the hospital but no condition has been released. No one else was hurt.

