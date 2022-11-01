Read full article on original website
krwc1360.com
Wright County Football Section Semi Final Scores for Saturday, October 29th
#1 Milaca 36, #4 Annandale 34, Nick Walter threw four TD passes for the Cards, but Annandale came up just short as a two point conversion pass in overtime fell incomplete giving Milaca the victory, and knocking out the defending section champs. It was another great year for Annandale in...
willmarradio.com
Highway 23 detour between Willmar and St. Cloud to be lifted Thursday
(Richmond MN-) The Highway 23 Paynesville to Richmond detour will be removed and the road reopened by the end of the day on Thursday, Nov. 3. Reopening the road completes the first year of the two-year Highway 23 North Gap expansion project. The road is paved, signed, striped, and configured for two-lane head-to-head travel and traffic will use both old and new pavement.
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
landgrantholyland.com
Big Ten men’s basketball team preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Coach: Ben Johnson (second season) 2021-22 record: 13-17 (4-16) Players returning: Jamison Battle, Parker Fox, Isaiah Ihnen, Treyton Thompson. Players departed: Payton Willis, E.J. Stephens, Luke Loewe, Eric Curry, Abdoulaye Thiam, Charlie Daniels and Sean Sutherlin. Key additions: Dawson Garcia (North Carolina), Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State), Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth), Pharrel...
redlakenationnews.com
Six Minnesota Cities Awarded More Than $5 Million in Innovative Business and Infrastructure Grants
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $3,322,579 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota, and $2,035,101 to fund an infrastructure project for innovative business development in the city of Dayton. "Investing in infrastructure is one of the best ways that...
knuj.net
CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN
A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
winonapost.com
Miller throws first pitch at Twins game
Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation board member Jeremy Miller threw out the honorary first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on Wednesday, September 30, against the Chicago White Sox. A Winona-area nonprofit, Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation has raised over $3 million since 2004 to support youth athletics and facilities. The foundation provides equipment, improves facilities, and enhances opportunities for area youth to participate in organized sports.
fox9.com
Minnesota Powerball players hope for ultimate treat on Halloween as jackpot hits $1B
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - At the Holiday Gas Station on Highway 55 and Boone Avenue in Golden Valley, customers are hoping for more treat than trick as they try to win the lottery on All Hallow's Eve. "I got five tickets so that's a lot, but it's a...
knuj.net
TWO FIRE CALLS FOR SLEEPY EYE FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called out twice Monday. The first call was to a round baler fire in Leavenworth Township late Monday morning. Chief Ron Zinniel says the baler was a total loss but there was no damage to the field. The second call was for a cattle shed fire on 150th street north of Lake Hanska. Zinniel said Hanska and Comfrey Fire Departments were called for mutual aid with their water tankers. The shed was a total loss and 30 round bales were destroyed but there were no cattle lost and no injuries in either fire. Cause of both fires are under investigation.
KAAL-TV
Hwy 52 Hader interchange ribbon cutting ceremony set for Friday
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that area residents and businesses are invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for the Hwy 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls Project Hader interchange. The ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the new interchange. The...
gaylordhub.com
Meet Me Under the Mistletoe
The support of area businesses and individuals will help light Gaylord’s city park again this year as preparation is underway for Meet Me Under the Mistletoe. More on Meet Me Under the Mistletoe activities will be published in the November 10th Hub.
bulletin-news.com
Adam Zimmer Found Dead In Mendota Heights Home
According to a Star Tribune article, Mike Zimmer’s son Adam Zimmer’s body was discovered at his Mendota Heights residence on Monday. In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Adam Zimmer served as the Vikings’ co-defensive coordinator. Police Capt. Wayne Wegener told the newspaper that “there was nothing odd”...
mspmag.com
Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Will Receive New Delta Sky Club
Let’s set the scene: Your bags are packed, your neck pillow is secured to your suitcase, and you’re on the way to the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport exactly two hours before your flight. Now there’s only one thing left to do: Check out Delta’s brand-new Sky Club lounge.
Man dead after drowning at Northfield senior center
A senior center in Northfield closed for a day after a 70-year-old man drowned in a pool Friday. According to the Northfield Police Department, officers were called to FiftyNorth, a senior center on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway, just before 6 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 70-year-old...
Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly led police on a 40-mile pursuit through the east metro. The Chanhassen teenager reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the hour-long police pursuit, according to the charges. Prosecutors involved in the case have not stated whether he will be tried as an adult or not.
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4pm on Highway 15 at Division Street, west of Brownton. The Patrol says 18-year-old Alexandra Kretsch of Gibbon was traveling southbound on Highway 15 and rear-ended a vehicle...
Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent
A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Zimmer, 38, was found dead by police conducting a welfare check.
2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-694 in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 694 in the Fridley area Monday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said a Brooklyn Center man was driving a Ford Fusion the wrong way on the freeway and crashed head-on into a 78-year-old Mounds View woman driving a Lexus SUV. It happened just before 10 p.m. Their names will be released later this morning.
