Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Minnesota News
Fundraiser started after fire destoys local farm building
A fire destroyed the pack shed at Dean & Jean Braatz's farm My MN Farmer on Oct 19. Jean Braatz was on her way home to her Montgomery farm earlier this month when she saw thick, black smoke. When she arrived, her husband Dean had already dialed 911 for a...
Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives
MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
Eagan PD suspends ground search effort for missing 23-year-old; family shares statement
The Eagan Police Department on Tuesday said it's continuing to look for information leading to the whereabouts of missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca, but volunteers are no longer needed as authorities have suspended expansive ground search efforts near the Minnesota River. Around 250 volunteers and local, state and federal authorities searched...
KEYC
Mankato businesses tagged with graffiti
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city sculpture that was vandalized last weekend adds to the half a dozen sculptures that have been damaged in the 2022 tour. “Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of it and you know really just create awareness that you know, we want to keep our community looking at its best and you know not have things like this happen that detour from the positive things that are happening and the growth that we’re seeing in our community,” says Jessica Beyer, CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
Appeal to find man who damaged, stole sculpture in Mankato
Police in Mankato are looking for a suspect that's allegedly responsible for damaging and removing a sculpture from the downtown area, causing $15,000-worth of damage. The sculpture, "Endeavor," had all but the foot portion taken from its place on Hickory Street Saturday at about 12:24 a.m. According to the city,...
Crews clear out another Minneapolis homeless encampment, near I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews have removed another homeless encampment, a move taken as scrutiny on the city's policies of vacating encampments continues to increase.On Wednesday morning, crews evicted people from an encampment in Minneapolis.Tents were cleared away from the area where people were living along Cedar Avenue south of Interstate 94.The property cleared out was owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The agency issued the following statement:"Today MnDOT cleared portions of an encampment at Cedar and I-94. This encampment was located next to a day care center and had begun blocking sidewalk access, creating significant safety concerns for children and...
knuj.net
TWO FIRE CALLS FOR SLEEPY EYE FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called out twice Monday. The first call was to a round baler fire in Leavenworth Township late Monday morning. Chief Ron Zinniel says the baler was a total loss but there was no damage to the field. The second call was for a cattle shed fire on 150th street north of Lake Hanska. Zinniel said Hanska and Comfrey Fire Departments were called for mutual aid with their water tankers. The shed was a total loss and 30 round bales were destroyed but there were no cattle lost and no injuries in either fire. Cause of both fires are under investigation.
Vandal who allegedly stole sculpture in Mankato turns himself in
MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities say they the man who allegedly vandalized a $15,000 sculpture in Mankato has turned himself in.The sculpture, "Endeavor," sits outside the U.S. Bank on Hickory Street. City officials alleged a man removed most of the sculpture around 12:25 a.m. Saturday. On Tuesday morning, authorities said sculpture had been recovered.The sculpture is part of CityArt's walking tour. Charges against the man are pending.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato police seeking suspect in downtown sculpture damage
Mankato police are trying to identify a male suspect connected to damage to a sculpture on Hickory St. The incident happened at about 12:24 a.m. Saturday, October 29. Investigators say the suspect allegedly took all but the foot portion of the “Endeavor” sculpture. The sculpture is part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture tour and is valued at $15,000.
knuj.net
TWO SEMIS COLLIDE IN WATONWAN COUNTY
A Winnebago man was hurt when two semis collided in Watonwan County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says a semi driven by Bruce Koepp of Belle Plaine was traveling westbound on Highway 60. Another semi driven by David Alfson of Winnebago was crossing south on 330th Street when they collided. Koepp wasn’t hurt but Alfson was taken to Madelia hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Madelia fire, police and Ambulance along with the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
knuj.net
SHERIFF’S OFFICE REMINDS MOTORISTS OF ROAD CLOSURE
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Highway Department wants to remind motorists that Brown County Road 13 from County Road 29 to the Beussmann Bridge at the Minnesota River is closed to thru traffic due to road construction. The work zone area is marked with signs that say “Road closed to thru traffic.” Law enforcement will be in the area stopping vehicles. Motorists can be fined up to $1-thousand and/or 90 days in jail. Officials say the work appears to be done, the road is still closed as workers are still putting in concrete and striping the road and putting up road signs that need to be completed yet.
KEYC
Mapleton water tower shuts down
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Mapleton residents will need to take precautions with their water over the next two weeks. The city says its water tower will be down, leaving it unable to filter out iron from its waterways. “It’s a quick replacement,” explained Mapleton Public Works Supervisor Hunter Chaffee, “We...
Woman shot while in car, flags down Metro Transit officer for help
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman in her 50s is recovering after being shot while inside her car Wednesday evening.Officers from MPD's Third Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the gunshot victim drove to 29th Avenue South and Chicago Avenue and flagged down a Metro Transit officer for help. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located a possible crime scene near 5th Avenue South and 29th Street East.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
thriftyminnesota.com
Christmas in Color MN at Valleyfair – 2022 Discount Tickets – It’s PRESALE TIME!
Experience amazing holiday lights at Valleyfair and save on admission with Christmas In Color Valleyfair Discount Tickets for 2022!. Christmas in Color is BACK for 2022 at Valleyfair! This is a drive-thru holiday light show that has proved to be very popular. This socially safe, drive-thru animated light show was...
willmarradio.com
Willmar school officials say misinformation cause parents to enroll kids elsewhere
(Willmar MN-) Willmar School District officials want to dispel some of the reasons people chose to send their kids elsewhere. Since Minnesota passed it's open enrollment law in 1988, Willmar has lost more students than it has gained, and Assistant Willmar Schools Superintendent Bill Adams says they recently conducted a survey to try and find out why. Adam says the reasons area parents send their kids to Willmar are clear...more opportunities in things like music, AP courses and extra curriculars, but he says the reasons parents in Willmar send their kids elsewhere are often based on mis-information...
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
willmarradio.com
Musician killed in crash with accused drunk driver
(Hudson, WI) -- An Alexandria woman is charged with drunk driving and reckless endangerment connected to a crash that killed a Twin Cities musician. 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil is accused of drinking vodka while driving the wrong way on I-94 near Hudson Wisconsin. Mark Filbrandt, 54 of Robbinsdale was lead guitarist of the group "Gorrified" and was leaving a performance in Wisconsin when Pospisil's car hit his SUV head-on early Sunday morning. Pospisil was serving three years' probation for a previous drunk-driving incident. She was reportedly driving home after a wedding in Wisconsin at the time of the crash.
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
Coon Rapids man pleads guilty to threatening to kill U.S. senator
MINNEAPOLIS — A Coon Rapids man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. senator.Brendon Daugherty, 35, was charged in September with threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat.Court records did not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota.According to the indictment, Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator's field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.He was alleged to have said, in one of his messages, "I also just wanted to note, thank God the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it...
Comments / 0