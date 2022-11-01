A pair of hooligan raccoons marked the end of Halloween by attacking a robotic witch that a couple had put out to decorate their porch.This video shows the moment the masked bandits launched at the decoration, pulling it to the ground.Michael Collins and his wife Jessica Curtis said they were confused and a bit spooked when they first found the animatronic witch lying “dead” on their porch.“Fortunately, the witch lives to haunt another year. However, she’s a little apprehensive to start singing her lullaby to the local wildlife,” Michael said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween

1 DAY AGO