On the heels of their performance at LA’s The Wiltern at the end of September, original Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison and noted touring member Adrian Belew have announced that they will bring their popular ‘Remain In Light’ concert on the road this winter, in celebration of the band’s iconic 1980 record. The 19-date tour will find Harrison and Belew performing songs from this monumental period of the band’s history alongside a powerhouse band, including former members of Turkuaz, Julie Slick on bass, and Yahuba Garcia-Torres on percussion. Local shows taking place in 2023 include Sunday, March 5th at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville; Tuesday, March 7th at Keswick Theatre in Philadelphia; and Thursday, March 9th at Sony Hall in New York City.

