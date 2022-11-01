“We Were Equal Partners In An Adventure We Hadn’t Figured Out”: Bono Reflects On The Intricacies Of His 40-Year Marriage

Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Meghan Markle Sends Message to Royal Family That She’s ‘Calling the Shots’ in New Photos While Prince Harry Looks Like a ‘Sidekick,’ Expert Says
Meghan Markle is sending a message to the royal family that she's 'calling the shots' in new photos with Prince Harry, an expert says.
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
How Prince William Corrected Prince George When He Told Princess Charlotte He Was ‘Better Than’ Her at Soccer
Prince William is a soccer fan, as are Prince George and Princess Charlotte. And he reportedly corrected George when he told Charlotte he's "better than" her at the sport.
Where Is the Spear That Killed Jesus?
Fresco by Fra Angelico, Dominican monastery at San Marco, Florence, showing the lance piercing the side of Jesus on the cross (c. 1440)Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. In religion, everyone uses their own intuition to make decisions. This also applies to the death of Jesus. Some say that he was killed from the loss of blood due to the crucifixion. Others have come to the conclusion that the spear which killed Jesus Christ has been kept hidden from the public because those who think it delivered the fatal blow view the relic as being full of evil. Jesus had been speared by a Roman soldier, according to John 19:34.
This Heartbreaking Email Written By Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt Speaks Volumes About the Couple’s Current Relationship
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal battle to sell Chateau Miraval Winery has brought a lot of the couple’s trials and tribulations to the surface. A heartbreaking email Jolie sent back in January 2021 has recently resurfaced, going to show that the exes’ current turmoil has been going on much longer than recent headlines would suggest, and that Jolie has had to be tactful in how she approached the separation from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star.
Queen Elizabeth Refused to Do What Her Staff Wanted Her to Right After Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview, Author Claims
Find out what a royal writer has said the late Queen Elizabeth II's aides advised her to do following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas.The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered an eye “glitch” while on stage. The video has since received more than 19m views since it was posted to TikTok on Sunday.In the viral clip, Perry stared into the audience as she struggled to lift her right eyelid. The “Roar” singer – who was wearing a can-inspired silver dress – used her hand to try and lift her eyelid back into its...
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off
In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
King Tutankhamun's Parents Were Blood Brother And Sister Because Of The Belief In A Pure Bloodline
Tutankhamun shares the fact that he is a product of inbreeding with Charles II of Spain, Queen Victoria, and Cleopatra. These individuals all had genetic disorders that resulted from 'keeping it in the family.' Inbreeding was common amongst royalty. [i]
Marie Claire
Prince William "Made It Clear" to Camilla That "She's Not Step-Grandma to His Children," Royal Biographer Claims
Princes William and Harry may have learned to accept Camilla Parker-Bowles over the years, but that doesn't mean they've fully embraced her as a member of the family—at least not according to a new royal biography. Apparently, the Prince of Wales doesn't want Camilla to play a bigger role...
Kate Middleton’s Body Language Shows She’s Prince William’s ‘Greatest Fan,’ According to Expert
Kate Middleton's body language suggests she's still Prince William's "greatest fan," according to an expert who explained how Kate subtly shows her affection.
Fans Believe Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Fourth Child
Did Taylor Swift just sneakily namedrop Blake Lively's and Ryan Reynolds' youngest daughter?. Some fans sure think so. The superstar released her newest album, Midnights, today, and eagle-eared Swifties quickly latched on to a name featured on the record. It happens quickly in Track 5—"You're On Your Own, Kid"—with just...
TODAY.com
People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them
A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
Family who doesn't want to 'eat baked beans for dinner every night' is forced to sell the dream home they spent seven years building thanks to their skyrocketing interest rates
A family with two young children have been forced to sell the dream home they spent years building after struggling to cope with skyrocketing interest rates. Celeste Andrews recently put her four-bedroom home in Avondale Heights, in Melbourne's northwest, on the market with a $1.15million to $1.25million price guide. The...
Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli files $569,000 suit against private jet firm for giving him 'older, noisier' plane on US tour - and claiming pilot's on-board announcement about turbulence triggered his fear of flying
Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli is suing a luxury jet service alleging the company provided him an older, noisier plane than previously agreed upon. The 64-year-old filed the suit against Private Jet Services of Seabrook, New Hampshire, is seeking $569,000 for refunds of 15 flights, the amount paid for alternative flight arrangements, lawyer fees and damages.
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Comments / 1