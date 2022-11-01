ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Stage

Westminster Conservatory to host gala benefit concert on November 18th

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Westminster Conservatory of Music and its Honors Music Program will present a gala fundraising concert on November 18 at 7:00pm in Hillman Hall, located at 101 Walnut Lane in Princeton. This free event will feature a variety of student performances representing the Conservatory’s diverse offerings for every age, as well as performances by esteemed faculty, alumni and friends of the Conservatory.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Trailblazing Female Aviators To Take Spotlight At Ocean County Library Toms River Branch

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- To mark Aviation History Month, the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will present historian Carol Simon Levin’s presentation, “Nobody Owns the Sky: Fascinating Stories of Forgotten Female Aviators,” on Tuesday, November 29. Levin will portray Elinor Smith Sullivan, who at age 16 in 1928 became the youngest licensed pilot in America. Smith achieved fame as a test pilot, and for setting speed, altitude and endurance records. The event begins at 6:30pm.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
paramuspost.com

Connecting the Dots to Paterson

In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Vanguard Theater presents "The Spitfire Grill"

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Tony Award Nominee (Excellence in Education 2022) Janeece Freeman Clark, Founding Artistic Director of Vanguard Theater, directs The Spitfire Grill with music direction by Andy Hudson. The Spitfire Grill opens on November 4 at the 100 seat theater in downtown Montclair with five performances on Thursdays through Sundays through November 20.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
paramuspost.com

Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood. Reveal Scheduled for November 14.

(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 28, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak Co. trades Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2M

The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. Inc. on Tuesday said it recently sold the Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2 million. Located at 323 N. Broad St., the 48-unit high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space went into foreclosure years ago, with ownership eventually transferring to a private lender.
ELIZABETH, NJ
W42ST.nyc

Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor

While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

Local Art & Poetry Magazine Organizes Holiday Community Food Drive

(BELMAR, NJ) -- On Saturday, November 5th, poets, musicians, and artists will band together to collect food for NJ families in need this coming holiday season. Organized by Soup Can Magazine, a New Jersey based art and poetry print publication, the event will take place at Belmar Arts Center, a cultural hub located right at the Jersey Shore. The event begins at 6:00pm.
BELMAR, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Asbury Park Historical Society offers calendar celebrating city’s music history

There are the concert events, the club gigs, the festivals that formed the soundtrack to our days and nights…and made memories to last a lifetime. The milestones in the lives of the legends, from local to global, who created a city’s signature sound. The landmark recordings; the people and the places to play; the passage of years in a place where music is the cash crop, the calling card, the principal export to the big world beyond…and where the world finds its way to our door.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Legal Battle for Sold Mosque in Downtown Newark Decided in Favor of Board of Trustees

The two-year-long saga involving a storied Newark Muslim congregation and their fight against the sale of their mosque may have come to an unfavorable end for the protesters. A Superior Court judge dismissed the case, claiming that Khalilah Shabazz, the so-called Mother of the Mosque, lacked legal standing to sue the mosque’s board of trustees for damages, despite her praying there for forty years.
NEWARK, NJ
trentondaily.com

Utility Bill Assistance Program Available at Trenton Public Library

With the colder months rapidly approaching, keeping your home warm is a priority now more than ever. But for those struggling financially, heating the house is not as simple as flipping a switch. No family should ever have to go cold because of their economic status, which is why the Trenton Public Library and Department of Community Affairs are here to help.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Sussex County Community College Presents the Fall Play "Everybody" by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

(NEWTON, NJ) -- A true a luck of the draw, the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will take its audience on a journey of a lifetime in the upcoming Fall production of “Everybody” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. A 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist, “Everybody” takes a modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play, “Everyman.” The comedic-drama follows Everybody as they journey through life’s greatest mystery—the meaning of living.
NEWTON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate

Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Symphony Hall CEO steps down amid $50M renovation

Amid a $50 million renovation of Newark Symphony Hall, the venue is undergoing a leadership change. Newark Symphony Hall’s president and CEO, Taneshia Nash Laird, is stepping down after four years in the position and will be replaced by an interim CEO pending the naming of a permanent successor, the venue’s board announced Monday.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC to present a screening of "American River"

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present a screening of American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:00pm. American River is an exciting cinematic adventure about an ambitious 4-day kayak trip down the Passaic River.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

