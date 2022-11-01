Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pearl M. Mehring
Pearl M. Mehring, 86, of Red Bud, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at Red Bud Care Center in Red Bud. The visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at Pechacek Funeral Homes with Rev. Mark Nebel officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Prairie.
Brown honored for years of service
PRESENTED PLAQUE–Randolph County Circuit Clerk Julie Carnahan is pictured presenting Circuit Court Judge Richard Brown with a plaque thanking him for his many years of service to Randolph County. As he will be retiring very soon, Randolph County Judge Richard Brown was honored at the Oct. 28 Randolph County...
Clifftop opened new nature preserve
NOW OPEN–Clifftop’s Storment Hauss Nature Preserve is now open to the public. Pictured by the trailhead kiosk following the dedication of the site on Saturday, Oct. 29 are some of the Clifftop board members, Debbie Newman and James Storment. Clifftop’s newest hiking trail opened to the public over...
Take first place
On Oct. 22, over 200 youth shooters met at the Rend Lake Shooting Club to fire at 100 targets each. The Red Bud team had three squads of five members each, competing in three different categories. One group in the open category – Connor Jordan, Leah Koch, Jackson Miller, Wyatt Olson (not pictured) and Noah Klein (not pictured) – outshot all the other groups to claim first place. While the other two squads shot well, they did not place. This competition was the team’s last for the year. They will have more practice and events coming up in the spring. The team would like to express their gratitude to their sponsors and parents for making it a very enjoyable year. Also, to the coaching staff, who are volunteers, for their time and dedication to the team.
Red Bud is getting ready for the holidays
GOING UP–Volunteers are pictured setting up the Red Bud Community Christmas Tree in the city hall park. On the afternoon of Nov. 1, the Red Bud Community Christmas Tree arrived at the city hall park. The tree’s arrival was the first part of the park undergoing its annual transformation into Santa’s Village.
Advance to round two
PLAYOFF ACTION–The Musketeer football team hosted Nashville for the first round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs last Saturday. Red Bud defeated the Hornets 34-21 to advance to the second round scheduled for this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Althoff. Fans and supporters can see the team off at the Red Bud square at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday. Pictured is Chase Lucht taking down Nashville’s Kaden Gajewski. For more on the game, please see this week’s print edition.
Halloween parade fun
FIRST PLACE ENTRY–Taking top honors again this year in the Evansville Lighted Golf Cart/UTV Parade was the entry by Barry and Lisa Greer. This year, they turned their UTV into a giant lighted spider. For more pictures from the parade, please see this week’s print edition.
Prairie du Rocher Elementary scores high on School Report Card
Prairie du Rocher Elementary School more than doubled its score on the School Report Card released on Thursday, Oct. 27. The school scored 31.61 on the last report card, released in 2019. The school scored 69.14 on the recent 2022 report card. The report card score is calculated using academics as 75 percent of the score, and 25 percent comes from attendance and a climate survey.
