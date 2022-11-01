On Oct. 22, over 200 youth shooters met at the Rend Lake Shooting Club to fire at 100 targets each. The Red Bud team had three squads of five members each, competing in three different categories. One group in the open category – Connor Jordan, Leah Koch, Jackson Miller, Wyatt Olson (not pictured) and Noah Klein (not pictured) – outshot all the other groups to claim first place. While the other two squads shot well, they did not place. This competition was the team’s last for the year. They will have more practice and events coming up in the spring. The team would like to express their gratitude to their sponsors and parents for making it a very enjoyable year. Also, to the coaching staff, who are volunteers, for their time and dedication to the team.

RED BUD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO