Maternal factors during pregnancy influencing maternal, fetal, and childhood outcomes

Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Risk factors for acute kidney injury at presentation among children with CNS malaria: a case control study
Malaria Journal volume 21, Article number: 310 (2022) Cite this article. Recent research has established that acute kidney injury (AKI) is a common problem in severe paediatric malaria. Limited access to kidney diagnostic studies in the low resources settings where malaria is common has constrained research on this important problem.
MedicalXpress
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
News-Medical.net
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
News-Medical.net
Properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth, study suggests
The risk of developing breast cancer is higher in what are known as dense breasts, which appear white in mammograms, than in nondense breasts, which appear grey. Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have now shown that there are major biological differences dense breasts and nondense breasts. The results, published in the British Journal of Cancer, suggest that the properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth.
Even a Little Coffee in Pregnancy Might Stunt a Child's Growth
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Most pregnant women are told it's safe to have one cup of coffee a day because it won't trigger miscarriages or preterm deliveries, but new research suggests a surprising risk: Moms-to-be who consume caffeine, even in small amounts, may have shorter kids. "The main takeaway is that even low exposure to caffeine during pregnancy was associated with shorter height in childhood," said study lead author Jessica Gleason, a research fellow at the U.S. National Institute of Child Health...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Make Breakthrough in Autism Treatment
Israeli scientists say that they can treat Autism with the use of pressure chamber therapy. A new breakthrough study conducted using animal models, conducted by researchers from Tel Aviv University succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The researchers identified...
Healthline
What Is Post-Intensive Care Syndrome?
Post-intensive care syndrome refers to physical, cognitive, and mental health issues that can develop after a person has survived a life threatening illness, most often after being discharged from the ICU. According to the American Thoracic Society, more than 50% of people who spend time in a hospital’s intensive care...
BioMed Central
The Break-Fast study protocol: a single arm pre-post study to measure the effect of a protein-rich breakfast on autophagic flux in fasting healthy individuals
Julien Bensalem ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3873-46271,2, Jemima R. Gore1,. BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 120 (2022) Cite this article. Autophagy is a cellular process that cleanses cells and is particularly important during ageing. Autophagy has been extensively studied in vitro and in animal models and is known to be sensitive to nutrition. However, human data are limited because autophagic flux (autophagic degradative activity) has been challenging to measure in humans. This protocol paper describes the Break-Fast study, in which autophagic flux will be measured using a recently developed blood test, before and after ingestion of whey protein. This aims to determine whether an acute nutritional intervention can change autophagy in humans.
MedicalXpress
Study offers new insights into genetic mutations in autism disorders and points to possible treatments
Findings from a new study published in Cell Reports, involving a collaborative effort between researchers at the Luikart Laboratory at Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine and the Weston Laboratory at the University of Vermont, are providing further insight into the neurobiological basis of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and pointing to possible treatments.
neurology.org
Herpes Viruses in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Although an infectious etiology of Alzheimer disease (AD) has received renewed attention...
BioMed Central
Factors associated with formal and informal resource utilization in nursing home patients with and without dementia: cross-sectional analyses from the COSMOS trial
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1306 (2022) Cite this article. To investigate the association between clinical, demographic, and organizational factors and formal (health professionals) and informal (relatives) resource utilization in nursing home patients with and without dementia. Methods. Baseline data from the multicomponent cluster randomized control COSMOS...
BioMed Central
Snacking for a reason: detangling effects of socio-economic position and stress on snacking behaviour
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2009 (2022) Cite this article. As snacking can be considered a cornerstone of an unhealthy diet, investigating psychological drivers of snacking behaviour is urgent, and therefore the purpose of this study. Socio-economic position (SEP) and stress are known to affect many behaviours and outcomes, and were therefore focal points in the study.
MedicalXpress
Researchers demonstrate spatiotemporal dynamic changes in brain lipids
Reperfusion therapy, including intravenous recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rtPA) and/or endovascular thrombectomy, is the most effective treatment for ischemic stroke. However, there is uncertainty regarding the benefits and risks for recanalization since a large proportion of stroke patients remain severely disabled even after receiving timely reperfusion therapy. It remains unclear...
BioMed Central
Comprehensive approach to costing cervical cancer prevention and control: a case study in the United Republic of Tanzania using the Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control Costing (C4P) tool
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 384 (2022) Cite this article. The World Health Organization (WHO) has developed a costing tool, the Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control Costing (C4P) tool, to estimate the comprehensive cost of cervical cancer primary, secondary and tertiary prevention in low- and middle-income countries. The tool was piloted in the United Republic of Tanzania, a country with a high incidence of cervical cancer with 62.5 cases per 100,000 women in 2020. This paper presents the costing tool methods as well as the results from the pilot in Tanzania.
BioMed Central
Some Japanese mothers do not follow package instructions of infant formula: a web-based analytical cross-sectional study
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 126 (2022) Cite this article. Not following the infant formula package instruction endangers infant health. Although infant formula misuse has been reported abroad, its incidence in Japan remains unknown. Furthermore, it is reasonable to assume that experience in childcare reduces the likelihood of making mistakes in using infant formula. This study aimed to examine the association between compliance with infant formula package instruction and childcare experience in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures in Japan.
BioMed Central
Dementia risk prediction in individuals with mild cognitive impairment: a comparison of Cox regression and machine learning models
BMC Medical Research Methodology volume 22, Article number: 284 (2022) Cite this article. Cox proportional hazards regression models and machine learning models are widely used for predicting the risk of dementia. Existing comparisons of these models have mostly been based on empirical datasets and have yielded mixed results. This study examines the accuracy of various machine learning and of the Cox regression models for predicting time-to-event outcomes using Monte Carlo simulation in people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI).
BioMed Central
Occupation- and industry-specific cancer mortality among Japanese women from 1980 to 2015
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2003 (2022) Cite this article. The number of women in Japan who continue working after childbirth is on the rise. Over the past few years, Japan’s cancer mortality rate has increased. About 50% of all cancer deaths among Japanese women aged 25–64 are caused by lung, gastric, pancreatic and colorectal cancers. This study aims to examine the difference in mortality risk for key cancers among women and explore the effect of the economic crisis in the mid-1990s separately for occupational and industrial categories.
Pfizer says RSV vaccine is effective at preventing severe illness in babies
Pfizer on Tuesday announced its maternal vaccine for RSV, administered during pregnancy, was effective at preventing infants from developing severe symptoms from birth through their first six months.
Cystic Fibrosis Screening Often Misses Black, Hispanic Babies
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) – While early diagnosis of cystic fibrosis can prevent permanent lung damage, newborn screening often looks only for genetic mutations more common in white people than those found in people of color, a new study finds. “Newborn screenings are meant to be a public health measure that is equal across populations, but in practice, we are actually creating disparities because children of color are going undiagnosed for cystic fibrosis until an older age,” said lead author Dr. Meghan McGarry,...
Comments / 0