Maternal factors during pregnancy influencing maternal, fetal, and childhood outcomes

Julien Bensalem ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3873-46271,2, Jemima R. Gore1,. BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 120 (2022) Cite this article. Autophagy is a cellular process that cleanses cells and is particularly important during ageing. Autophagy has been extensively studied in vitro and in animal models and is known to be sensitive to nutrition. However, human data are limited because autophagic flux (autophagic degradative activity) has been challenging to measure in humans. This protocol paper describes the Break-Fast study, in which autophagic flux will be measured using a recently developed blood test, before and after ingestion of whey protein. This aims to determine whether an acute nutritional intervention can change autophagy in humans.

2 DAYS AGO