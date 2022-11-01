Read full article on original website
Second person charged in death of clerk at Smyrna market
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a store clerk in August. Smyrna Police said Kathryn Taylor has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Patterson at the Twice Daily market on Aug. 30. She was arrested on Sept. 7.
Metro police: Teenager charged in connection with robbery, pursuit
Detectives took a teenager into custody Tuesday night following an armed robbery that turned into a police pursuit in South Nashville last month.
Police: Man hanging out of car window shot at Nashville residence 17 times
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he shot at a residence 17 times last month, nearly hitting an infant. Charles Anthony Coons is charged with attempted criminal homicide, vandalism, and aggravated assault for the Oct. 21 shooting. According to an arrest...
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road.
‘Door was nailed to the roof:’ Teens accused of $200K in damage to Nashville home
Two teenagers are charged with felony vandalism after police said they caused more than $200,000 worth of damage to a home in Nashville.
Bond set for man accused of killing Putnam Co. teen
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man accused of killing a Putnam County teen appeared in general sessions court on Wednesday. Charles “Chuck” Carter Jr. is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated statutory rape and abuse of a corpse in the disappearance and death of 15-year-old Olivia Daryl Taylor. General...
Teen boy facing robbery charge after Nashville carjacking
A teenager was taken into custody Tuesday night after being accused of carjacking a pizza delivery man outside of a Nashville apartment.
Murfreesboro Police Looking for Fraud Suspects
Do you know these people? Detectives would like to talk to them about a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, officers responded to the First Bank on Old Fort Parkway regarding individuals attempting to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. They...
Neighborhood still on edge after homes riddled with bullets
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors are still scared for their safety despite an arrest after two women were injured last month in a drive-by shooting. Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting, but neighbors said they are still scared for their safety because the other people involved in the shooting are still out there.
Teens crash mustang while fleeing deputies; woman severely injured
A teen has been charged after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into an SUV, injuring a woman.
Smith County cheer coach sentenced to 24 years in prison
On Friday, October 28, former Smith County Cheer Coach Andrew Halford pleaded guilty in Smith County Criminal Court to six counts of Attempted Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and received a 24 year sentence to serve in the Department of Correction. The case involved six victims from Smith County who were students at Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics in Carthage, where Halford was a coach. Halford confessed to investigators that he had installed a hidden video camera in the locker room of the business and obtained a video clip of each of the six students undressing. For each victim, Halford received a sentence of four years to serve, with all sentences to be served consecutively to each other for a total sentence of 24 years.
Gallatin man charged with DUI after golf cart crash on Halloween
A Gallatin man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly crashed a golf cart while under the influence Monday night.
Suspect fired 17 shots toward women during drive-by shooting in Nashville, police say
A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after police say he injured a woman during a drive-by shooting in a Nashville neighborhood.
Middle Tennessee Police Warn Of 'Frightening' New Scam
Here's what to do if this happens to you.
Ready, Set, No: Street racing leads to property damages and several arrests
Sky 5 was there Friday night as drivers were doing donuts on private property, leaving lots of tire tracks and trash everywhere. It's dangerous for many who live in south Nashville and La Vergne.
UPDATE: Nashville woman killed in shooting on Interstate 24, drivers stuck over 6 hours during investigation
Update, 9 a.m.: The TBI has identified the woman killed on I-24 Monday night as Kanetha Lola Renee Miller of Nashville. The TBI asks anyone who was driving in the east or westbound lanes of I-24 at around 5:45 or 6 p.m. in that area and may have seen some sort of incident or disturbance involving a black Charger to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office continues search for 19-year-old missing woman
The search continues for a missing 19-year-old woman who authorities said went missing Sunday night in Mt. Juliet.
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing teen in Wilson County
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old girl who has been missing since the weekend.
‘It’s shaken me’: Bishop believes arsonist hit her Lebanon property
It was frightening moments for a family in Lebanon after they say they were hit by an arsonist. The Fite family woke in the early morning hours Sunday to what sounded like a series of explosions to find several of their cars in flames.
Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Monday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane in South Nashville that officers said has a high level of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives...
