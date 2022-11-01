On Friday, October 28, former Smith County Cheer Coach Andrew Halford pleaded guilty in Smith County Criminal Court to six counts of Attempted Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and received a 24 year sentence to serve in the Department of Correction. The case involved six victims from Smith County who were students at Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics in Carthage, where Halford was a coach. Halford confessed to investigators that he had installed a hidden video camera in the locker room of the business and obtained a video clip of each of the six students undressing. For each victim, Halford received a sentence of four years to serve, with all sentences to be served consecutively to each other for a total sentence of 24 years.

SMITH COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO