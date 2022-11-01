ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

WSMV

Second person charged in death of clerk at Smyrna market

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a store clerk in August. Smyrna Police said Kathryn Taylor has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Patterson at the Twice Daily market on Aug. 30. She was arrested on Sept. 7.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Bond set for man accused of killing Putnam Co. teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man accused of killing a Putnam County teen appeared in general sessions court on Wednesday. Charles “Chuck” Carter Jr. is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated statutory rape and abuse of a corpse in the disappearance and death of 15-year-old Olivia Daryl Taylor. General...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Fraud Suspects

Do you know these people? Detectives would like to talk to them about a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, officers responded to the First Bank on Old Fort Parkway regarding individuals attempting to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. They...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Neighborhood still on edge after homes riddled with bullets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors are still scared for their safety despite an arrest after two women were injured last month in a drive-by shooting. Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting, but neighbors said they are still scared for their safety because the other people involved in the shooting are still out there.
NASHVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Smith County cheer coach sentenced to 24 years in prison

On Friday, October 28, former Smith County Cheer Coach Andrew Halford pleaded guilty in Smith County Criminal Court to six counts of Attempted Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and received a 24 year sentence to serve in the Department of Correction. The case involved six victims from Smith County who were students at Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics in Carthage, where Halford was a coach. Halford confessed to investigators that he had installed a hidden video camera in the locker room of the business and obtained a video clip of each of the six students undressing. For each victim, Halford received a sentence of four years to serve, with all sentences to be served consecutively to each other for a total sentence of 24 years.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Monday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane in South Nashville that officers said has a high level of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives...
NASHVILLE, TN

