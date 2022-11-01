Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rhodycigar.com
Native American History: Narragansett Tribe
Pictured: Artifacts from the Tomaquag Museum. PHOTO CREDIT: Hannah Charron | Staff Photographer. According to the Narragansett Indian Nation, the official website of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, members of the tribe are one group of descendants of the aboriginal people of the State of Rhode Island. In the Nation’s Early...
high-profile.com
Coat Drive Held for Mass. Nonprofit
Taunton, MA – The Peabody Companies recently completed a coat drive to benefit clients of A Life Worth Living, Corp. Patricia Juba, a senior property manager with the Peabody Companies, is founder and CEO of A Life Worth Living, Corp., a nonprofit organization based in Taunton, with a mission to help women “transform their minds, revive their spirits, and rebuild their bodies to be their best selves and return to their families and communities being empowered and impactful and, most of all, loved.”
worcestermag.com
Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries
Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
Fairhaven’s Mike and Wayne’s Uniforms Permanently Closing
It's been 35 years since Wayne Oliveira and his partner opened their uniform and accessories business on Route 6 in Fairhaven. It was so long ago, Oliveira doesn't remember if they opened in the winter or summer. Mike and Wayne's Uniforms and accessories was a store many Fairhaven drivers have...
Radio Business Report
A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands
It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
Valley Breeze
Planning Board ditches plan to prevent Smithfield connection
LINCOLN – Lincoln will not restrict future access to Smithfield via Clark Road and Lantern Road, as was previously planned, following discussions during last Wednesday’s Lincoln Planning Board meeting. The bulk of the three-hour meeting was spent going over an application by Stephen Beauregard to subdivide one lot...
rhodybeat.com
A place to ride
The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
Pawtucket voters to decide fate of McCoy Stadium
The future of McCoy Stadium rests in the hands of Pawtucket voters.
warwickonline.com
NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
hollistontownnews.com
Select Board declares dog ‘dangerous’ and votes for euthanasia Hearing was scheduled after an incident on Hargrave Avenue
At a dangerous dog hearing on Oct. 11, as part of the Holliston Select Board meeting, Ashland and Holliston Animal Control Officer Donna Walsh recalled an incident near regarding a dog bite in late September. The incident took place near the intersection of Hargrave Ave and Kathryn Lane. “On Thursday,...
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island
- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth
A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
WJLA
Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Legal Notice Fairhaven Board of Health
Notice is hereby given that the Fairhaven Board of Health will conduct a Public Hearing at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Fairhaven to review and hear comments relative to the proposed regulation requirement of private well testing to be a part of the Title 5 Inspection Report.
Valley Breeze
CHS students consistently using pedestrian bridge
CUMBERLAND – Longstanding complaints about the Cumberland High School pedestrian bridge going unused and students streaming across Mendon Road in front of traffic during arrival and dismissal may be in the rearview mirror. Motorists driving by at those times lately have seen a steady march of students up the...
ABC6.com
Human remains found at Central Falls construction site possibly tied to mid-1990s
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — The human remains found at a Central Falls construction site in late October may not be as old as investigators originally thought. The gruesome discovery of human remains initially had many pointing towards the former Sportsman Lounge. The business once sat at the Sheridan Street location and was known as one of New England’s largest cocaine operations in the early 1990s.
ABC6.com
Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
Valley Breeze
Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop create trifecta of coffee, pizza, ice cream
SMITHFIELD – At the ribbon-cutting for the new Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop at 665 Douglas Pike, co-owner Fadi El-Ammar said he thought the trilogy of coffee, pizza and ice cream works so well in Cumberland, they copied and pasted the idea to Smithfield. Dany Abounajem, who owns...
Waterfront housing development coming to East Providence
site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.
