Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Megan Nelson Commits to Holy Cross
On September 30th, Scituate High School senior Megan Nelson verbally committed to the College of the Holy Cross to continue her academic and swimming career at the Division I level. Nelson is ecstatic about her commitment, exclaiming, “Swimming at the Division 1 level in college has always been my dream,...
From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach
Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he’s come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball team, which won a state championship last season.
An interview with the new advisor of WHS’ alliance club
As the students work, the noise of voices and laughter blends into a buzz inside the room. High schoolers walk around with colored construction paper, markers, stickers of pride flags and rainbow ribbons. Why so? Alliance club is making custom name tags with each student’s name and pronouns. The...
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
Massachusetts man arrested for breaking into apartments of female college students
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with break-ins that happened at a North Andover apartment complex that houses a number of Merrimack College students. North Andover police said 26-year-old Adam Auditore, of Medford, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted breaking-and-entering...
This sub shop in Arlington will make a 200-foot sub for poll workers
The giant sandwich will feed hungry poll workers and raise money for a local charity. This sub shop is on a roll — D’Agostino’s Deli in Arlington will build a 200-foot-long sandwich next week to feed poll workers on election day. The Italian sub, billed as “New...
Tewksbury dog rescued after being stranded on island, missing for two days
A missing dog was located in an unlikely place Monday afternoon. A small island in the middle of the Merrimack Valley. According to Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control, Louie, a Boston terrier, was originally reported missing in Tewksbury on Saturday. Officials learned Monday that the missing dog was actually a stranded dog after a neighbor noticed the small dog stuck on a mud island in the middle of Round Pond.
Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car
SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss.
Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
‘It is an absolute disgrace’ Boston city councilor reacts to a ‘personal attack’ over her faith
BOSTON — A Boston City Council hearing on the hot-button issue of redistricting was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday, after one councilor verbally assaulted another councilor, accusing her of an “all-out assault” on Catholics in Boston. It all started when City Councilor Frank Baker, who represents...
From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts
Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
Sal DeFranco, US Navy SEAL & Small Business Owner ~ Valley Patriot of the Month – HEROES IN OUR MIDST
HAVERHILL – Natives of Massachusetts, Sal DeFranco and his wife Dana own Battle Grounds Coffee Company, an award-winning roasting and café operation located in Haverhill, Newburyport, and Methuen. Battle Grounds Coffee was built on a foundation of service. Whether that manifested in providing clothing for veterans, supplies for students, or a meeting place for local organizations, Sal and Dana built Battle Grounds to be a resource for their communities. If I learned one thing through our conversation, it was this. Sal DeFranco was born to serve. I met Sal this week and discussed his love for service, our nation, the SEAL teams, and his wife, Dana.
Andover’s own and legendary comedian Jay Leno tells Mark Ockerbloom what it’s like to come home
Legendary comedian and Andover native Jay Leno was in town recently and sat down with Boston 25 news anchor Mark Ockerbloom. The former Tonight Show host talked about his new show on Boston 25, his career, his memories of Massachusetts and what it’s like to come home. WATCH THE...
Best Areas Of Boston To Buy A Home
The Boston area is a great place to live, whether you're a young professional or have kids. Check out our guide to the best areas in Boston to buy a home.
Driver crashes into Wakefield Cumberland Farms
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver has crashed their car into the front of the Cumberland Farms at 200 Lowell St. in Wakefield, according to police. No injuries were reported in the crash that damaged the storefront, and the incident remains under investigation. The building inspector has been notified.
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery claimed
A record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery was claimed recently at lottery headquarters. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield has claimed the record $16.35 million jackpot prize that was at stake in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks Doubler drawing that took place Saturday, September 10, 2022.
135 Seaport #1108, Boston
Experience luxury living at EchelonSeaport, Boston’s most coveted neighborhood. Residence 1108 is a south-facing one bed, one bath with floor to ceiling windows allowing an abundance of natural light. Hardwood floors, Thermador appliances, Italian cabinetry, built-in desk, & valet parking are included in the sale price. Location: Boston, MA.
