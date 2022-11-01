Read full article on original website
Dell McGee and Georgia Early Contenders for One of Nation's Best RBs
Georgia has gone all out for Justice Haynes in the 2023 class, and they'll try their luck again in the 2025 class.
Monroe Local News
Warnock to be at 1st African Baptist Church in Monroe Thursday for Meet and Greet
U.S. Sen. Ralph Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, incumbent Georgia senator is campaigning for a full term on Nov. 8 – and he will be in Monroe Thursday to make his case to the residents of Walton County. Warnock follows his opponent, Heisman Trophy winner and UGA alumni Herschel Walker, who was in Walton County just last week making his case.
