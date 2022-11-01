ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Monroe Local News

Warnock to be at 1st African Baptist Church in Monroe Thursday for Meet and Greet

U.S. Sen. Ralph Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, incumbent Georgia senator is campaigning for a full term on Nov. 8 – and he will be in Monroe Thursday to make his case to the residents of Walton County. Warnock follows his opponent, Heisman Trophy winner and UGA alumni Herschel Walker, who was in Walton County just last week making his case.
MONROE, GA

