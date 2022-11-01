Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Usyk Wants Fury Next: I Need The Fourth Belt, I Don't To Fight Anyone Else!
IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is fully focused on securing a fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury before the month of March. Fury is slated to face Derek Chisora in a voluntary defense on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Usyk saw action in August, when he...
Boxing Scene
Rey Vargas, O'Shaquie Foster Reach Terms For Vacant WBC Title Fight, Avoid Purse Bid
The currently available WBC junior lightweight title won’t remain vacant for long. BoxingScene.com has learned that the teams representing Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster have reached a deal for their ordered vacant title fight, thus avoiding a purse bid hearing. The two sides were given 30 days to negotiate terms for their matchup, managing to find common ground well before the November 8 deadline.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez, Caleb Plant In Talks For Interim-Title Fight, Expected To Be Ordered During WBC Convention
A long-awaited grudge match Is finally within reach. BoxingScene.com has learned that the respective camps for David Benavidez and Caleb Plant are in talks for an interim WBC super middleweight eyed for the first half of 2023. Both camps were eager to get ahead of the curve, as the fight is expected to be ordered during the ratings portion of the annual WBC convention due to take place November 6-11 in Acapulco, Mexico.
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford rats on Errol Spence Jr for having illegal firestick
Terence Crawford attempted to give his explanation for the doomed fight with Errol Spence Jr. falling apart. “Bud” even spoke live to his fans. However, as Crawford justified signing with “Black Prime” for a December 10 clash with David Avanesyan, the welterweight champion let a big cat out of the bag.
MMA Fighting
Katie Taylor tells Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul to settle their beef and ‘do what’s right for boxing’ to make Amanda Serrano rematch
Katie Taylor is targeting early 2023 for her first ever fight at Croke Park in Ireland, and she would love to have the biggest fight possible for her homecoming. The undefeated boxing champion knows any opponent would draw a crowd at the massive soccer stadium. But ideally, a rematch against Amanda Serrano is the fight she wants most.
BoxingNews24.com
Tony Bellew predicts Bivol to face Beterbiev after Ramirez fight, not Canelo
By Brian Webber: Tony Bellew predicts that WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will head straight into the undisputed championship match against IBF/WBC/WBO 175-lb champion if he’s victorious on Saturday night on November 5th against Gilberto Ramirez. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) must beat Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) in their...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin to fight Michael Zerafa next in Australia
By Craig Page: Michael Zerafa says IBF & WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin has “verbally agreed” to defend against him next in Australia. For Golovkin, it makes sense for him to defend against Zerafa because it’s a winnable fight, and he’ll make good money. Golovkin had recently been ordered to defend against Erislandy Lara and Esquiva Falcao.
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol vs. Ramirez – 3 days to go before Saturday’s clash in Abu Dhabi!
By Adam Baskin: Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez have 3 days to go before they meet in their crucial battle this Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. The undefeated Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title in one of his toughest career tests against Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) live on DAZN for their 1:30 p.m. ET event at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
BoxingNews24.com
Zurdo Ramirez: “I will take the belt” from Bivol this Saturday live on DAZN
By Brian Webber: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez boldly predicted victory during Thursday’s final press conference for his title challenge to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on Saturday, November 5th. Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) is looking to snatch Bivol’s WBA belt and parlay it into getting a massive...
The Ring Magazine
Fight Picks: Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez
WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol will face unbeaten mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday. The showdown will be broadcast in America on DAZN, beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Bivol, who is rated No....
Boxing Scene
Sebastian Fundora On Danny Garcia: "I'd Love To Get A Fight With Him"
After openly struggling with making the 147-pound weight limit, Danny Garcia sought greener pastures. Ultimately, the Philadelphia native would do just that, as he opted to move on from the welterweight division and embark on a new journey as a full-fledged junior middleweight. In his first fight at 154-pounds, Garcia...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez Expects War With Bivol, Avenge Canelo's Loss For Mexico
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is looking to accomplish for his Mexican countrymen what Canelo Alvarez couldn't do - beat Dmitry Bivol. Ramirez will get the opportunity he's been clamoring for Nov. 5 when he challenges Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN.
The Ring Magazine
Yokasta Valle, Charles Conwell to fight on Prograis-Zepeda card
Yokasta Valle will challenge Evelyn Bermudez for the WBC and WBO junior flyweight titles at Dignity Health Sports Park on November 26 in Carson, Calif., while unbeaten junior middleweight Charles Conwell faces Juan Carlos Abreu. Both 10-round bouts will appear on the undercard of the Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda pay-per-view card,...
The Ring Magazine
Women’s Ratings Update: Scotney joins Top 5, Mercado and Muciño miss their chances
Another eventful week in women’s boxing has given us a handful of terrific fights, but only a few (if any) of them have made a big enough impression in our panelists to generate any movements in our ratings. First up, one of the game’s living legends saw action last...
Anthony Joshua’s old rival Jarrell Miller granted boxing licence in Las Vegas for first time since drug scandal
JARRELL MILLER has been granted a professional boxing licence in Las Vegas for the first time since his drugs scandal. The shamed heavyweight was initially hit with a two-year ban dating back to a positive test ahead of his proposed fight with Jerry Forrest. But the Nevada State Athletic Commission...
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu: I Might Go After Jermall Charlo Later On, Jermell is The Sh!ttier Version!
Undefeated junior middleweight star Tim Tszyu is mulling the possibility of facing both Charlo brothers. Tszyu is on track to face Jermell Charlo, who is the reigning undisputed world champion at junior middleweight with the IBF, WBC, WBA and WBO titles around his waist. Their mandatory fight is scheduled to...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: Bivol Doesn't Have Weaknesses, But I'm Going To Become Champion
Gilberto Ramirez will face the toughest test of his 13-year career when he takes on WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol on Nov. 5 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN. The 31-year-old Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), from Mazatlan, Mexico, is a former super middleweight champion who wants...
Boxing Insider
Caleb Plant-David Benavidez Fight Reportedly Signed
It appears that boxing fans might have finally gotten some good news after a very tough few weeks where highly anticipated fights like Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua and Errol Spence-Terence Crawford have fallen through. Former super middleweight world titlist Caleb Plant announced on social media Thursday that he has signed to fight another former super middleweight world titlist, David Benavidez. “I went and MADE it happen,” Plant stated on Twitter. “Contract signed. See you next year.”
Boxing Scene
Hearn Believes Benavidez Could Entice Canelo With a Statement Win Over Plant
Super middleweight David Benavidez has long called for a bout with top fighters, such as Eddie Hearn’s client Canelo Alvarez, as well as 160-pound middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and fellow 168-pound contender Caleb Plant. Benavidez has been particularly critical of Alvarez, the Mexican superstar who holds all the belts...
ng-sportingnews.com
Anthony Joshua's future with trainer Robert Garcia unclear as former heavyweight champion plans 2023 return
Anthony Joshua is yet to decide who will train him for his ring return in 2023. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion brought in esteemed Mexican coach Robert Garcia for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in September. Although Joshua displayed clear improvements from a lacklustre defeat to the masterful Ukrainian...
