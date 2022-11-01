Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Early voting in Maryland to end on Thursday
Early voting in Maryland will end on Thursday ahead of next week's election. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. As of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, about 4,700 people voted on Wednesday. Nearly 50,000 people voted in-person on Tuesday, which was the highest daily total of the early voting period.
wypr.org
What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland
Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wbaltv.com
In-person early voter turnout, mail-in ballot returns highest in Baltimore County
With a week left until Election Day, voters in some areas of Maryland are making sure they get out early to beat the lines and cast their votes -- even in the rain. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Baltimore County is leading when...
WTOP
Moore vs. Cox: Maryland governor candidates on economy, education, transportation
With the closely watched campaign to become Maryland’s next governor nearing its end, WTOP sat down with the Republican and Democratic candidates to discuss their plans for boosting the economy, transportation and other issues in the state. The race has pitted Democrat Wes Moore, a combat veteran, author and...
weaa.org
Election 2022 | Maryland Question 4, Marijuana Legalization Amendment
Question 4 asks: Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the state of Maryland?. Dr. John Gallagher, Associate Professor, School of Social Work at Morgan State University joins Gabe Ortis to weigh in.
WBAL Radio
Biden to visit Maryland in voting effort
President Joe Biden will travel to Columbia, Maryland, on Nov. 7 to headline a voting effort. Biden will participate in a rally for the Democratic National Committee. Several top democrats running for offices around the state are also expected to attend. This report will be updated.
Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
'I will not step down' | DC Councilmember found to have misused public money remains on ballot
WASHINGTON — Amid growing calls for Councilmember At-Large Elissa Silverman to drop her bid for re-election, the politician remains steadfast. “I will not step down,” Silverman said. “This is an issue over whether an expenditure was appropriate under fair elections or not. It's not a criminal case in anyway.”
Voters weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana across Maryland
Recreational marijuana, whether it’s good or bad for the state, depends on who you talk to, but that’s going to be a key issue on the ballot next week.
wypr.org
New Maryland commission tasked to improve care in assisted living centers
A new state commission, known as the Assisted Living Facilities Workgroup, tasked to improve Maryland’s smaller assisted living communities, began meeting this week. The 17 member commission is focused on ways to improve the quality of care, especially for facilities with fewer than 10 beds which have residents with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. It was created after the state legislature passed a bill to standardize the way health care quality is measured.
thecentersquare.com
Maryland board approves $2.57M payout from court settlements
(The Center Square) – The three-person Board of Public Works has approved payouts of more than $2.57 million to two Maryland residents cleared of wrongdoing in a pair of disparate cases in court settlements. At its most recent meeting Oct. 26, the board – which includes a trio of...
Wbaltv.com
Health officials urge Marylanders to get 'flooster' shots to battle COVID-19, flu, RSV
COLUMBIA, Md. — Health officials in Maryland are monitoring a surge in early flu and respiratory illnesses. Flu usually hits Maryland around December, health experts said, but this year, it hit before Halloween — and at the same time as COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus infection. | MORE...
Maryland's historic ticket could be rare midterm bright spot for Dems
Maryland looks like a rare bright spot for Democrats, who are bracing for a rough midterm outcome in many other blue states across the country. Why it matters: Black voters are poised for historic wins in a state where they make up 31% of the vote — fourth-highest in the nation — but have lagged in statewide representation.
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
baltimorebrew.com
Early voting continues in Maryland this week
Light turnout so far in voting for statewide candidates for governor, attorney general and comptroller and local candidates and issues, including term limits for elected officials in Baltimore. In a general election without too much drama locally, save for the Question K term limits charter change proposal, turnout was light...
WBAL Radio
Nevada ACLU requests probe into alleged partisan hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada asked the state’s secretary of state Wednesday to investigate what it called a “coordinated partisan election administration effort” during rural Nye County’s hand-count of mail-in ballots that was shut down last week until after polls close.
Wes Moore and Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland. If...
WTOP
Md. governor tests positive for COVID-19
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Monday. “Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home,” Hogan said. “Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
