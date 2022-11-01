ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 1

Related
WBAL Radio

Early voting in Maryland to end on Thursday

Early voting in Maryland will end on Thursday ahead of next week's election. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. As of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, about 4,700 people voted on Wednesday. Nearly 50,000 people voted in-person on Tuesday, which was the highest daily total of the early voting period.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Biden to visit Maryland in voting effort

President Joe Biden will travel to Columbia, Maryland, on Nov. 7 to headline a voting effort. Biden will participate in a rally for the Democratic National Committee. Several top democrats running for offices around the state are also expected to attend. This report will be updated.
COLUMBIA, MD
wypr.org

New Maryland commission tasked to improve care in assisted living centers

A new state commission, known as the Assisted Living Facilities Workgroup, tasked to improve Maryland’s smaller assisted living communities, began meeting this week. The 17 member commission is focused on ways to improve the quality of care, especially for facilities with fewer than 10 beds which have residents with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. It was created after the state legislature passed a bill to standardize the way health care quality is measured.
MARYLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maryland board approves $2.57M payout from court settlements

(The Center Square) – The three-person Board of Public Works has approved payouts of more than $2.57 million to two Maryland residents cleared of wrongdoing in a pair of disparate cases in court settlements. At its most recent meeting Oct. 26, the board – which includes a trio of...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt

BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebrew.com

Early voting continues in Maryland this week

Light turnout so far in voting for statewide candidates for governor, attorney general and comptroller and local candidates and issues, including term limits for elected officials in Baltimore. In a general election without too much drama locally, save for the Question K term limits charter change proposal, turnout was light...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Nevada ACLU requests probe into alleged partisan hand-count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada asked the state’s secretary of state Wednesday to investigate what it called a “coordinated partisan election administration effort” during rural Nye County’s hand-count of mail-in ballots that was shut down last week until after polls close.
NYE COUNTY, NV
WUSA9

Wes Moore and Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland. If...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Md. governor tests positive for COVID-19

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Monday. “Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home,” Hogan said. “Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy