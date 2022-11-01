Principle Construction Corp. building new facility for trucking company in Elgin

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
chicagoagentmagazine.com
3715 W. Conestoga, Crystal Lake
One-of-a-kind custom home located in tranquil Heritage Hills. Formally a builder’s model, this home features high-end finishes along with all the bells and whistles! Prepare to enjoy the attention to detail and craftsmanship. This all-brick home rests on a peaceful lot with mature landscaping and takes advantage of a rolling hillside.
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
oakpark.com
Helpless in Oak Park
Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
evanstonroundtable.com
Burger King gets ultimate to-go order
The former Burger King at the corner of Orrington Avenue and Clark Street is being torn down, along with an adjacent vacant residential building. Demolition work, which began this week, was ongoing Tuesday. Developer Trammell Crow Co. plans to build a 10-story laboratory sciences building on the site. Plans call...
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Car reaches 100 mph, crashes into pole at Arlington Heights intersection
A man crashed his car into a rail grade crossing signal at the corner of Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway while under the influence of alcohol, police say.
fox32chicago.com
Tinley Park dentist sentenced to federal prison for $1.2M fraud scheme
CHICAGO - A suburban Chicago dentist has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for illegally collecting $1.2 million in medical care loans for alleged dental work that was never performed. Michael Egan, 57, of Orland Park, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a wire fraud...
The Independent Newspapers
Villa Park’s fire chief turns the page
Villa Park Fire Chief Ron Rakosnik is retiring on Thursday, Oct. 27. His family, friends and colleagues are celebrating his retirement that afternoon at Fire Station 81, 1440 S. Ardmore Ave. Rakosnik has been the village’s fire chief for the last 10 years. Before joining the Villa Park Fire Department, he spent over 27 years with the Lombard Fire Department. Rakosnik grew up in the Congress Knolls subdivision in unincorporated Lombard. He graduated from Willowbrook High School in 1975. Rakosnik started volunteering for the York Center Fire District during his senior year in high school. He began his professional firefighting career with the Wilmette Fire Department in 1982. “It’s time; it’s hard, but it’s time,” said Rakosnik, who is pictured recently outside of Station 81. “I’ll miss the camaraderie. I’ve been doing this my whole adult life.”
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.
Mental health supports include many factors, including greenspaceEmma Simpson on Unsplash. Mental health is a topic on everyone's mind in these trying times. With its fast-paced hustle culture, American life can wreak havoc on our well-being.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
Young brother, sister killed in Kane County bus crash remembered with fondness
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
villageoflisle.org
Lisle Police to Dispose of More than 50 Unclaimed Bicycles
The Lisle Police Department has more than 50 unclaimed bicycles in storage that the department will dispose of. These bicycles have been held for 6-months or longer, and any associated police reports with them have been closed with no owners coming forward to claim them. Any citizen missing a bicycle...
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are back
(CHICAGO) It's the time of year where Chicagoans begin to see the orange and black woolly bear caterpillars racing across roadways and paths. I spotted my first one this season, rushing to get across a bike path in the southwest Chicago suburbs.
thefirstward.net
The continuing saga of Judge Susan Clancy-Boles – the neighbor from hell
The continuing saga of Judge Susan Clancy-Boles – the neighbor from hell. The Bible tells us to love our neighbors, and also to love our enemies; probably because generally they are the same people. ― G.K. Chesterton. When we last left off, despite receiving a more than reasonable...
Person Killed After SUV Slams Into Back of Semi-Trailer on Stevenson Near Lemont
One person has been killed in a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Lemont Road on the inbound Stevenson Expressway Tuesday. NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter flew over the scene on Tuesday, observing an SUV that had become wedged underneath the rear of a semi-trailer at the location.
golfcourseindustry.com
Chicago Golf Club lands 2033 U.S. Women’s Open
The USGA announced that Chicago Golf Club, in Wheaton, Illinois, will be the host site for the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica and the 2036 Walker Cup Match. The historic club has previously hosted 12 USGA championships, most recently the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open in 2018.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Getting Reports of a major scene at a local ER
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man arrested in Plano theft
An Elgin man was arrested in Plano Saturday evening. 20-year-old Jev K. Leach is charged with theft under $500. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Route 34 for a report of a burglary at a business. Officers located the suspect vehicle at the Plano McDonald's restaurant and learned that items had been taken from outside of the businesses earlier.
CFD honoring fallen captain Herbie Johnson with bell ringing ceremony
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ceremonial bell ringing in honor of a Chicago fire captain and EMT who died in the line of duty ten years ago.Captain Herbie Johnson died from his injuries while fighting a fire, in the 2300 block of west 50th Place in Gage Park in 2012. The bells at Engine Company 123 will ring in his memory at 8 a.m.
