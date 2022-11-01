ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BusPatrol, Hendrick Hudson School District Capture Nearly 400 Motorists Illegally Passing Stopped School Buses

By User Submitted
riverjournalonline.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Northern NY school district prepares for electric bus fleet conversion

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A northern New York school district has been awarded millions of dollars to begin a transition to electric school buses. The Salmon River Central School District is a winner of the EPA’s clean school bus rebates program. About $4.3 million will be used to replace 11 school buses with electric models. Part of that funding includes constructing charging stations at the district’s bus garage.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Fifth grade teacher accused of keeping ‘kill list’ of students and colleagues

A fifth-grade Indiana teacher has been accused of keeping a “kill list” of students and made threats against them. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a teacher at St Stanislaus School in Indiana, allegedly told two students on Wednesday that she wanted to kill them and staff at the school before killing herself, the East Chicago Police Department said in a statement. The children are aged 11 and 12. Students in Ms Carrasquillo-Torres’s class alarmed a counselor of the remarks. Ms Carrasquillo-Torres reportedly admitted to the assistant principal that she “want[ed] to kill [herself], staff and students, and did also make a kill list,”...
EAST CHICAGO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy