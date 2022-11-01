Read full article on original website
Shoshone News Press
Jail Bookings: Oct. 21- Nov. 2
• Nicholas Elias Bauer, 42, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault. • Laurel Denise Story-Bauer, 62, of Pinehurst, Idaho, was arrested and booked for accessory to felony/harboring.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Coeur D’Alene, ID
Known as a haven for fishing, boating, and celebrity spotting, Coeur d’Alene (affectionately known as CDA to locals) is also a craft beer hotspot like no other. Nestled in North Idaho, Coeur d’Alene was actually the nickname (meaning hearts as sharp as awl tips) given by French-speaking traders to the indigenous Schitsu’umsh people who were reputedly very shrewd in their business ways.
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho Transportation Department proposes major I-90 construction project due to influx of people
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – As the influx of new residents continues in our region, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is planning some upgrades to major roadways, including I-90. ITD is proposing additional lanes throughout most of the corridor, as well as two options in Post Falls, to the...
North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
Shoshone News Press
Linda Ione Emerson, 78
Linda Ione Emerson, 78, of Mullan, Idaho, passed away Nov. 1, 2022, at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg, Idaho. Linda was born on Dec. 6, 1943, in Tacoma, Wash., a daughter of the late Glenn and Grace Schumock. Linda was married to Richard Emerson on June 19, 1970, in Federal...
Shoshone News Press
Two arrested following stabbing
SILVERTON –– Deputies from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon in the usually-quiet community of Silverton. Nicholas E. Bauer, 42, and Laurel D. Story-Bauer, 62, were taken into custody this afternoon following a multi-agency investigation that led law enforcement from the east Shoshone community, back to a motel in Kellogg.
Shoshone News Press
Bunker Hill wraps up Pend Oreille Plant demolition
Progress continues to be made at the Bunker Hill Mine in Kellogg, as the mine’s newest stewards continue to work toward full production. During the latest episode of their webinar series detailing the restart of the mine Thursday morning, Bunker Hill Mining Company CEO and Director Sam Ash explained that last month was a positive one for the company.
farmforum.net
Lodge-style 'Coeur d’Alene' a luxurious delight
The Coeur d'Alene is an exceptionally large, richly windowed, Chalet-style home plan. A delight to behold, its expansive interior offers a multitude of gathering and private spaces. Natural wood posts and a two-high stack of gables accented by king posts and struts create an impressively lofty entry. Custom windows accent...
Woman stabbed at Coeur d’Alene hotel, suspect arrested
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man suspected of stabbing a woman at a Coeur d’Alene motel is now in custody. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Coeur d’Alene Police Department responded to a call from a woman who said she was stabbed by a man at the Lake Drive Motel. Police say the man...
Shoshone News Press
Im(paw)sible to say no; SPR seeks experienced dog owner
KELLOGG — "Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole." The words of famed American photographer Rodger Caras ring true, and we know just the guy to help make someone’s life complete. Volunteers with the Shoshone Pet Rescue are looking for an experienced dog...
pullmanradio.com
MURA Board Asked To Scrap 3 Year Old Proposal For Moscow Flatiron Building Near Downtown
Plans for a five-story flatiron building near downtown Moscow featuring luxury apartments and high-end officers appear to be dead. In February of 2019, the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Board selected a project called the Moscow Flatiron to be developed South of downtown. The proposal involved the agency’s property at 6th and Jackson Streets. In March of 2019, the local government entity signed a deal with the private development company called Moscow Flatiron LLC. The deal called for the property to be sold to the developer for the project. Construction never began and the deal expired in August. The developer had until October 24th to provide MURA with an update. The firm missed that deadline. According to the agenda for Thursday’s MURA meeting, agency staff is asking the board to end talks with Moscow Flatiron LLC and seek new ideas for the property.
KXLY
Rain ends Tuesday night right before it turns to snow – Kris
We are tracking SEVERAL things in the 4 News Now First Alert Weather Center! We are tracking an end to the rain tonight, most likely before it turns to snow. That said, don’t be surprised if you see a little white on your lawn late tonight or early tomorrow morning. We are also tracking the first measurable valley snow of the season for Thursday night and Friday. In addition, we are tracking a strong storm Friday night into Saturday morning that will bring more rain and snow in addition to potentially damaging wind gusts.
Shoshone News Press
Friends of the Kellogg Library hold annual holiday basket raffle
KELLOGG — Get in the holiday spirit, and support your local library as the Friends of the Kellogg Library are holding its annual holiday basket raffle to assist the Kellogg Public Library. This year the friends are raffling off two themed baskets; Holiday gnomes and snowmen. “The gnome basket...
inlander.com
To-Go Box: Coeur d’Alene pop-up MAK Bread changes name and moves, plus more food news
It’s been a busy year for North Idaho’s MAK Bread. In March, the small business snagged a nod as North Idaho’s best bakery in the Inlander’s Best Of Readers Poll. In September, it met its Kickstarter goal to raise $25,000 for a high-volume commercial baking oven capable of baking three times the company’s current output of bagels, baguettes and bread loaves. And in October, MAK Bread cranked up that new oven in its new home, at 311 E. Coeur d’Alene Ave., which also bears the company’s new name: Back Pocket Bakery.
