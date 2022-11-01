Read full article on original website
Is God of War Ragnarök Included in PlayStation Plus Premium?
God of War Ragnarök is set to release in just a few weeks time, and players are wondering if it'll be included as part of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.
Do You Need to Play the First God of War Before Ragnarök?
With just a few days to go before the release of God of War Ragnarök, some potential players might be wondering if you need to play the first one to understand what's going on.
Is God of War Ragnarök a Sequel?
God of War Ragnarök is set to launch on Nov. 9. With just over a week to go, players might be wondering if the game is a direct sequel.
God of War Ragnarök Graphics and Performance Options Revealed: PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro
God of War Ragnarök will have a selection of graphics options available at launch. Here's what you need to know.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Zombies?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has Zombies? We've got you covered. Ever since their series debut in Call of Duty: World at War (2008), Zombies have been a staple part of COD titles, as seen most recently with both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not Modern Warfare 2 has Zombies.
Wraith to Get Prestige Skin in Apex Legends Season 15
According to leaks, Wraith is set to get a Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 15. Other than Heirlooms, Prestige skins are the other, slightly newer, high-tier cosmetic items for players to get their hands on. So far we've seen Bangalore and Bloodhound receive their Prestige skins, along with unique finisher animations. The appearance of these skins also changes with the more damage a player deals with the Legends.
Will Warzone 2 Have Proximity Chat?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will have proximity chat? We've got you covered. As seen with popular battle royales such as PUBG: Battlegrounds and DayZ, proximity chat can truly make for some unforgettable moments. Proximity chat extends the realism of using your voice to communicate by mimicking how sound travels in real life. The closer you are to another player, the louder you hear their voice. This not only means you need to be close to a teammate for them to hear you, but you also need to be careful about what opponents may or may not hear.
City of Flowers Receives Another Teaser Trailer for Valorant
In the video released by Valorant’s newest Public Beta Environment (5.08), Valorant’s newest agent, Harbor, shared more news about City of Flowers to Brimstone.
Modern Warfare 2 Stat Tracker: Best to Use
Looking for the best stat tracker to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Look no further. Just like with most competitive shooters these days, being able to see your match history and combat record can go a long way towards helping you understand what is and isn't working, as well as give you an idea of how you stack up to the competition. As such, here's a breakdown of the best stat tracker to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Attachment Tuning Reenabled
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has had its attachment tuning re-enabled after providing a much-needed bug fix to its new system. For those unaware, weapon and attachment tuning is a brand new system in Modern Warfare 2 that allows players to customize their loadouts even further by adjusting certain weapon and attachment attributes. This level of customization is unlocked by reaching the maximum level of a weapon and gives players a chance to create more personalized loadouts.
How to Tune Weapons in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, players are able to earn access to a level of Attachment customization never seen before in the series — Weapon Tuning. For those wondering how to take advantage of everything that this "persistent endgame level of Weapon Customization" has to offer, here's a breakdown of how to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2.
When Can I Download Warzone 2?
With the days counting down until the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering when exactly they can start downloading the game. Here's a breakdown of everything you need about when you can download Warzone 2. When Can I Download...
Alpha Wheels in Rocket League Explained
Released in 2014, Rocket League Alpha was the very first version of the game. Over time the wheels from its early stages have increased in both rarity and value.
How to Ping in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Wondering how to use Pings in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Communication is vital to rack up wins in many multiplayer shooters and Call of Duty is no exception. This is where pinging comes in. A common feature used in many games that provides markers that pinpoint areas of interest and enemies making communication amongst players more efficient.
Fortnite v22.30 Update Celebrates Skywalker Week and More
Fortnite's newest update is here, and the iconic heroes of Star Wars are making their debut for Skywalker Week. As Fortnitemares comes to an end, v22.30 has introduced Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo as exclusive outfits. For a limited time, each character skin can be purchased for 1500 V-Bucks. Leia and Han's sets can be purchased as a bundle for 2500 V-Bucks.
How to Earn Gargantuan Grrloc Ground Mount in World of Warcraft
Proven to be the biggest murloc to have entered the game thus far, players will now be able to ride and attack enemies with the new Gargantuan Grrloc Ground Mount.
How to Watch League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final
Fans have a variety of ways to watch the League of Legends Worlds 2022 final. League of Legends Worlds 2022 finals will begin on Nov. 5 in San Fransisco. For those who are interested in watching the Worlds 2022 finals but do not know where it will be broadcast, have no fear. T1 takes on DRX in a best-of-five to determine the best League of Legends team in the world.
League of Legends Preseason 2023: 5 Things We Want
Here are five things we'd like to see be included in League of Legends Preseason 2023. Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends, is gearing up to end Season 12 in November and start Season 13 in early January, but what happens in the time left over? Longtime League of Legends players know that this is the time known as the preseason, a chance for Riot Games to unveil new ideas.
Modern Warfare 2 'Travis-Rilea' Error Code: How to Fix
It appears a "Travis-Rilea" error code has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, plaguing the game's highly anticipated multiplayer launch for many players, specifically on PC via Steam. For those looking to remedy the issue as soon as possible, here's a breakdown of how to fix the "Travis-Rilea"...
How to Earn Telix the Stormhorn Mount in World of Warcraft
Coming from Forbidden Reach off the coast of the Dragon Isles, Telix the Stormhorn is one of the new mounts available in World of Warcraft!
