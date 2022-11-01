ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

LehighValleyLive.com

Who is eligible for a Social Security COLA increase?

News of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 has Social Security recipients wondering if they are eligible for the Social Security increase that comes along with it. The COLA will rise by 8.7% next year, meaning that beneficiaries’ average monthly checks they will receive in January will increase by...
GOBankingRates

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for November 2022

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be back on a normal schedule in November 2022 after two straight months of outliers. SSI benefits are usually paid on the 1st of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before, according to the Social Security Administration.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Direct checks worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in just four days

People who receive Social Security benefits will only need to wait four more days for delivery of monthly payments worth up to $1,657. This month's round of Social Security payments will begin on Oct. 12, with these checks directed at people who have their birthdays between the first and 10th of a month due to payments to Social Security recipients being given depending on birth dates, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
Kiplinger

2023 Standard Deduction Amounts Are Now Available

The 2023 standard deduction amounts are out. While it will be quite a while before you have to file your 2023 tax return, it's always a good idea to be thinking ahead when it comes to taxes. For many people, the standard deduction is one of the key factors in calculating their ultimate tax bill. That's because it's typically the largest deduction on millions of tax returns each year, and it can determine whether or not you even have to file a return.
The US Sun

Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Families can get direct payments up to $3,600 after IRS mistake – see if you are eligible

FAMILIES can grab payments of up to $3,600 from the increased Child Tax Credit in 2021 until November 17 due to an IRS mistake. A recent report from The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) failed to send the advance child tax credits to 4.1million households, worth a total of $3.7billion.
WISCONSIN STATE
Kiplinger

You Can Still Claim $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credits and File for Free Before November 17

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government sent stimulus payments to millions of eligible Americans. Those stimulus payments, which were made from April 2020 to December 2021, included temporarily enhanced child tax credits that helped to reduce child poverty in the U.S. But it turns out that millions of people, including lower-income individuals and families, that are eligible for the COVID stimulus payments, and the enhanced child tax credit, haven’t received them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thepennyhoarder.com

UnitedHealth Group Is Hiring a Data Entry Supervisor (Benefits Included)

