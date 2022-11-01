Read full article on original website
Related
nationalparkstraveler.org
Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter
Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Bryce Canyon Backpacking Permits Moving To Recreation.Gov
Bryce Canyon National Park staff, in a move to help standardize the park's backcountry reservation process, is moving reservations to recreation.gov beginning in December. Under the change, backcountry reservations can be made up to three months in advance of a planned trip. Park staff say this will replace the old system through which permits were only issued in-person, up to 48 hours in advance.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Exploring Badlands National Park
Although I have been fortunate enough to travel the world and see many beautiful and inspiring places, among my favorite locations to photograph is a swath of stark rock formations carved out of an otherwise featureless prairie, the Dakota Badlands of the United States. The landscape was deposited in layers composed of tiny grains of sand, silt and clay. Sharply eroded formations have been sculptured and carved into the soft rock by the continuous action of wind and water, giving them the appearance of crumbling castles. When people think of great landscape photography places, South Dakota doesn’t usually spring to mind, but I can think of few places that are better suited to mastering the fundamentals of successful landscape photography. This is a challenging and chaotic landscape that makes you work hard for your pictures, but when you can figure out a way to make it work, the results can be surprisingly spectacular.
The 8 best National Parks on the east coast
The best National Parks on the east coast deliver jaw-dropping landscapes, from rugged mountains to coral reefs
nationalparkstraveler.org
Shenandoah National Park Adds Two More Webcams
Two more webcams have been added to Shenandoah National Park's video arsenal, bringing views from the central portion of the Shenandoah Valley and Big Meadows. The “View From the Valley” webcam features a live-feed view of the park’s central portion from the valley. Located near Luray, Virginia, the webcam scans from Neighbor Mountain near Route 211 all the way south to Big Meadows, and captures the essence of Shenandoah National Park as an oasis of wild land in the east, a park release said. The pre-set tour reveals iconic Blue Ridge Mountain crests including Marys Rock, Stony Man, and Shenandoah National Park’s highest peak, Hawksbill.
Nearly All Yellowstone National Park Roads & Entrances to Close as Winter Weather Approaches
Yellowstone National Park (YELL)is about to shut down completely to regular vehicle traffic. In fact, the park says October 31 will be the last day for visitors to drive most roads in the park. The culprit? Winter is coming…. Despite 2022 being a wildly irregular year in Yellowstone history, we...
Aggressive bear closes camping at spot along Appalachian Trail
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Abingdon Gap Shelter along the Appalachian Trail has been closed to camping after reports of an aggressive bear. A release from the U.S. Forest Service states that camping from the Tennessee-Virginia border to the Low Gap-Hwy 421 Intersection is closed until further notice due to bear activity. The forest […]
Bison Charges Directly At Tourist’s Car In Yellowstone National Park: “Oh My God”
Yellowstone National Park has long been the ultimate place for people from around the world to see many of America’s greatest wildlife attractions, from bears and wolves to elk, moose, and the majestic American bison. At one point as many as 60 million bison roamed the western rangelands of...
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are the 10 that have the best national parks.
From Yellowstone in Wyoming to the Redwood forests of California, I've seen some of the most beautiful sights and landscapes America has to offer.
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
activenorcal.com
Hiker Goes NUTS Watching Bear Cross Treacherous River in Yosemite National Park
When we visit the wilderness, we’re visiting the home of the vast wildlife that lives there. From birds to deer to mountain lions and squirrels, they enjoy the surroundings of the wilderness all day everyday. So when hikers see something that might seem crazy to us, it’s actually business as usual to the wildlife.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Missing Hiker Found Alive At Buffalo National River
A Louisiana man missing in Buffalo National River in Arkansas since last week was found alive and well Tuesday. Clinton Preston Smith, 67, was found around noon near Horseshoe Bend by search-and-rescue personnel, a park release said. He was "found in good spirits and rescue personnel assisted him out to Kyles Landing."
nationalparkstraveler.org
Rock Creek Park's Upper Beach Drive To Remain Closed Year-Round
A decision to keep the upper section of Beach Drive through Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C., closed to vehicles seasonally has been changed to keep traffic off the scenic drive year-round, the National Park Service has announced. This decision will allow visitors to enjoy the park’s recreation and nature...
nationalparkstraveler.org
Redwood National And State Parks Superintendent Honored For Natural Resource Stewardship
Redwood National and State Parks Superintendent Steve Mietz was honored and recognized with the National Park Service Director’s Award as Superintendent of the Year for Natural Resource Stewardship for his work in implementing landscape scale watershed conservation efforts with park partners and local tribes. This award recognizes National Park...
New Study Says We’ve Had Yosemite National Park Pegged Wrong All Along
Yellowstone National Park is the oldest national park in the country. However, Yosemite National Park is previously thought to have some incredibly ancient roots. Previously, geologists commonly placed the formation of its iconic peaks and rock walls to about 50 million years ago. However, thanks to a new method of studying rock formations, geologists have found those estimations to be drastically wrong. Instead, they now place the park’s formation as little as five to 10 million years ago.
This New Reservation System Could Fill Unclaimed Campsites in National Parks
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Officials at Shenandoah National Park have created a new text alert system that could help campers find unoccupied campsites. Park users can join a text message-based channel called Shencamp,...
Man sentenced for damage caused during three-day standoff in Olympic National Park
A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday to three years of probation for damage caused during a three-day standoff with law enforcement officials in Olympic National Park last year, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. According to records, Caleb Jesse Chapman interfered with a federal communications system during the armed...
Watch clueless Yellowstone tourist breaking three park rules at once
The visitor was recorded riding a bike along boardwalks in a thermal area, with their dog running alongside
See hikers risk an antler to the face photographing Grand Teton moose up close
Another park visitor recorded the incident from a safe distance using their camera's zoom function
Comments / 0