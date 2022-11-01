ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter

Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
Bryce Canyon Backpacking Permits Moving To Recreation.Gov

Bryce Canyon National Park staff, in a move to help standardize the park's backcountry reservation process, is moving reservations to recreation.gov beginning in December. Under the change, backcountry reservations can be made up to three months in advance of a planned trip. Park staff say this will replace the old system through which permits were only issued in-person, up to 48 hours in advance.
Exploring Badlands National Park

Although I have been fortunate enough to travel the world and see many beautiful and inspiring places, among my favorite locations to photograph is a swath of stark rock formations carved out of an otherwise featureless prairie, the Dakota Badlands of the United States. The landscape was deposited in layers composed of tiny grains of sand, silt and clay. Sharply eroded formations have been sculptured and carved into the soft rock by the continuous action of wind and water, giving them the appearance of crumbling castles. When people think of great landscape photography places, South Dakota doesn’t usually spring to mind, but I can think of few places that are better suited to mastering the fundamentals of successful landscape photography. This is a challenging and chaotic landscape that makes you work hard for your pictures, but when you can figure out a way to make it work, the results can be surprisingly spectacular.
Shenandoah National Park Adds Two More Webcams

Two more webcams have been added to Shenandoah National Park's video arsenal, bringing views from the central portion of the Shenandoah Valley and Big Meadows. The “View From the Valley” webcam features a live-feed view of the park’s central portion from the valley. Located near Luray, Virginia, the webcam scans from Neighbor Mountain near Route 211 all the way south to Big Meadows, and captures the essence of Shenandoah National Park as an oasis of wild land in the east, a park release said. The pre-set tour reveals iconic Blue Ridge Mountain crests including Marys Rock, Stony Man, and Shenandoah National Park’s highest peak, Hawksbill.
Aggressive bear closes camping at spot along Appalachian Trail

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Abingdon Gap Shelter along the Appalachian Trail has been closed to camping after reports of an aggressive bear. A release from the U.S. Forest Service states that camping from the Tennessee-Virginia border to the Low Gap-Hwy 421 Intersection is closed until further notice due to bear activity. The forest […]
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
Missing Hiker Found Alive At Buffalo National River

A Louisiana man missing in Buffalo National River in Arkansas since last week was found alive and well Tuesday. Clinton Preston Smith, 67, was found around noon near Horseshoe Bend by search-and-rescue personnel, a park release said. He was "found in good spirits and rescue personnel assisted him out to Kyles Landing."
Rock Creek Park's Upper Beach Drive To Remain Closed Year-Round

A decision to keep the upper section of Beach Drive through Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C., closed to vehicles seasonally has been changed to keep traffic off the scenic drive year-round, the National Park Service has announced. This decision will allow visitors to enjoy the park’s recreation and nature...
Redwood National And State Parks Superintendent Honored For Natural Resource Stewardship

Redwood National and State Parks Superintendent Steve Mietz was honored and recognized with the National Park Service Director’s Award as Superintendent of the Year for Natural Resource Stewardship for his work in implementing landscape scale watershed conservation efforts with park partners and local tribes. This award recognizes National Park...
New Study Says We’ve Had Yosemite National Park Pegged Wrong All Along

Yellowstone National Park is the oldest national park in the country. However, Yosemite National Park is previously thought to have some incredibly ancient roots. Previously, geologists commonly placed the formation of its iconic peaks and rock walls to about 50 million years ago. However, thanks to a new method of studying rock formations, geologists have found those estimations to be drastically wrong. Instead, they now place the park’s formation as little as five to 10 million years ago.
This New Reservation System Could Fill Unclaimed Campsites in National Parks

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Officials at Shenandoah National Park have created a new text alert system that could help campers find unoccupied campsites. Park users can join a text message-based channel called Shencamp,...

