Related
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
Jake Paul speculates on why his fight with Anderson Silva “tanked”: “I lost like millions of dollars”
It’s been a tough week for Jake Paul. Despite beating Anderson Silva in their boxing bout, the YouTuber turned combat sports superstar had to deal with a lot of people calling the win fake. And now, to add insult to injury, it looks like the Paul vs. Silva event under-performed sales wise in both tickets and pay-per-view buys.
Muhammad Ali's grandson says everyone will want to KO him when he fights this month simply because he's an Ali
Muhammad Ali's family says fighters want stories about knocking out his descendents, so Ali's grandchildren train to make sure it doesn't happen.
Nate Diaz responds after Michael Bisping suggests he would lose boxing match to Jake Paul
Nate Diaz is responding after Michael Bisping suggested he would lose in a boxing match with Jake Paul. After defeating Anderson Silva this past Saturday night, Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz to meet him in the boxing ring next. Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on a Diaz vs Paul...
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
MMAWeekly.com
Israel Adesanya releases more footage of UFC 281 fight camp
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. Adesanya and Pereira have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including a knockout win in their second fight.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul: Nate Diaz made things personal with backstage altercation — ‘He’s a f—king problem’
Jake Paul is ready to get his hands on Nate Diaz. Before the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star departed the promotion, he was already being targeted by Paul as a possible future boxing opponent. Diaz attended Paul’s big knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), supporting his teammate who also fought, Chris Avila. This past weekend (Oct. 29, 2022), Diaz did so once again for a Paul card.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
Bow Wow Asks Out AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill, Gets Rejected Immediately
Bow Wow tried to ask out AEW wrestler Jade Cargill on a date this week but was immediately rejected. On Monday (Oct. 31), Bow Wow hit up Twitter with a series of tweets expressing his interest in being the next rapper to get involved with professional wrestling, specifically the All Elite Wrestling organization. During his lengthy pitch to step inside the squared circle, Bow Wow took the time out to shoot his shot at wrestler Jade Cargill, asking her out on a date. However, the current AEW TBS Champion wasn't here for it.
WWE Reportedly Makes Final Decision On Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon is officially out as the chairman and CEO of WWE. The special investigation into McMahon's alleged misconduct has officially come to a conclusion, according to the third quarter earnings report released on Wednesday. The investigation cost the WWE $19.4 million and the special committee has been disbanded. McMahon...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys
Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
Henry Cejudo responds after Sean O’Malley claims he only has “$37 in the bank”
Henry Cejudo has issued a fiery response to Sean O’Malley. As Cejudo is getting closer to his return from retirement, he has been calling out several bantamweights including O’Malley. He has recently called out ‘Suga’ for an interim bantamweight title fight at UFC 284 in Australia.
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford: PBC blocked $50m Errol Spence Jr mega-fight
According to Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. got blocked from accepting his part in a $50 million undisputed welterweight mega-deal. The current WBO champion was in talks for months about fully unifying the division with Spence in the opposite corner. However, the WBC, IBF, and WBA ruler could not accept...
Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions
Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
MMAWeekly.com
Biaggio Ali Walsh talks pressures of a combat sports career in shadow of grandfather, Muhammad Ali
Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of GOAT boxer Muhammad Ali, will be stepping into the PFL MMA cage on November 25 for what will be just his third amateur fight. The prospect, who remains in un-professional status (for now) will have more eyes on him than most, and he knows that.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On 'Emergency Contingencies In Place' For WWE Crown Jewel
As reported earlier, the Saudi Arabian government is warning that Iran is preparing an imminent attack within the kingdom, which has resulted in the Saudi military along with U.S. regional forces being put on an elevated alert level. The "Wall Street Journal" report stated that Iran was readying a potential attack in Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq, where U.S. troops are based.
worldboxingnews.net
Jake Paul urged to retire after another Pay Per View tanks badly
Jake Paul had to find another excuse for why the second Pay Per View event in succession on Showtime bombed at the box office. Following the reported 65,000 buys for the Tyron Woodley rematch, Paul’s latest offering will land between two and three hundred thousand, according to Paul himself.
