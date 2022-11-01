ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer

When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
wrestlinginc.com

The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
MMAWeekly.com

Israel Adesanya releases more footage of UFC 281 fight camp

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. Adesanya and Pereira have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including a knockout win in their second fight.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul: Nate Diaz made things personal with backstage altercation — ‘He’s a f—king problem’

Jake Paul is ready to get his hands on Nate Diaz. Before the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star departed the promotion, he was already being targeted by Paul as a possible future boxing opponent. Diaz attended Paul’s big knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), supporting his teammate who also fought, Chris Avila. This past weekend (Oct. 29, 2022), Diaz did so once again for a Paul card.
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
XXL Mag

Bow Wow Asks Out AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill, Gets Rejected Immediately

Bow Wow tried to ask out AEW wrestler Jade Cargill on a date this week but was immediately rejected. On Monday (Oct. 31), Bow Wow hit up Twitter with a series of tweets expressing his interest in being the next rapper to get involved with professional wrestling, specifically the All Elite Wrestling organization. During his lengthy pitch to step inside the squared circle, Bow Wow took the time out to shoot his shot at wrestler Jade Cargill, asking her out on a date. However, the current AEW TBS Champion wasn't here for it.
The Spun

WWE Reportedly Makes Final Decision On Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is officially out as the chairman and CEO of WWE. The special investigation into McMahon's alleged misconduct has officially come to a conclusion, according to the third quarter earnings report released on Wednesday. The investigation cost the WWE $19.4 million and the special committee has been disbanded. McMahon...
wrestlinginc.com

Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment

A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys

Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
wrestletalk.com

Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against

YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
worldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford: PBC blocked $50m Errol Spence Jr mega-fight

According to Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. got blocked from accepting his part in a $50 million undisputed welterweight mega-deal. The current WBO champion was in talks for months about fully unifying the division with Spence in the opposite corner. However, the WBC, IBF, and WBA ruler could not accept...
The Independent

Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions

Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On 'Emergency Contingencies In Place' For WWE Crown Jewel

As reported earlier, the Saudi Arabian government is warning that Iran is preparing an imminent attack within the kingdom, which has resulted in the Saudi military along with U.S. regional forces being put on an elevated alert level. The "Wall Street Journal" report stated that Iran was readying a potential attack in Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq, where U.S. troops are based.
worldboxingnews.net

Jake Paul urged to retire after another Pay Per View tanks badly

Jake Paul had to find another excuse for why the second Pay Per View event in succession on Showtime bombed at the box office. Following the reported 65,000 buys for the Tyron Woodley rematch, Paul’s latest offering will land between two and three hundred thousand, according to Paul himself.

