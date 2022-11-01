A federal judge has trimmed a lawsuit from Rockmond Dunbar, a former actor on 911, over his dismissal from the hit drama series for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Disney and 20th Television will no longer have to face a disparate impact claim, which accused them of advancing a vaccination policy discriminating against followers of the Church of Universal Wisdom, according to an order issued on Friday. They still face 10 other claims, ranging from religious and racial discrimination to retaliation and breach of contract.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV Ratings: 'NCIS,' '911,' 'Chicago PD' Lead Premiere Week Seven-Day GainsFormer '911'...

26 MINUTES AGO