While pandemic lockdown may have forced some families to pivot to their first virtual holidays, families have long been adapting traditions when new circumstances make the old ones hard to maintain. We may no longer have a health-related need for Zoom celebrations but, for some geographically distant families, discovering the ease of virtual gathering meant get-togethers for occasions that might have never warranted one before—like birthdays or Easter.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO