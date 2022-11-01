ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

riviera-maya-news.com

Another bagged body on sidewalk reported by Cancun residents

Cancun, Q.R. — Another bagged body has been reportedly discovered on a Cancun sidewalk. The latest body was reported in SM 222 after it was seen laying on a public city sidewalk Thursday morning. The body was found by an area resident who was out walking around 4:00 a.m....
riviera-maya-news.com

Six hospitalized after Cancun Hotel Zone rollover

Cancun, Q.R. — Excessive speed and wet roads are being blamed for the rollover of a car in the Cancun Hotel Zone. On Wednesday, Transit police were sent to an intersection where they found a car on its roof. Cancun motorists reported the 4:00 p.m. accident at a set...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Suspect Dead following East Willow Street Assault Incident

LONG BEACH, CA – On Nov. 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of East Willow Street regarding an assault that resulted in the death of a male adult, which is being investigated as a justifiable homicide. Prior to officers’ arrival, the calling...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Two Riverside County teens arrested, school evacuated due to alleged weapons threat

Two 13-year-olds were arrested after an alleged firearm and grenade threat prompted a school-wide evacuation in Riverside County on Wednesday. The students were attending a school located in the 86100 block of 66th Avenue in Thermal. The school was not identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Campus administrators contacted deputies after students reportedly spotted […]
foxla.com

Norco store owner who went viral for shooting would-be robber now fighting for his life after stroke

NORCO, Calif. - In the small community of Norco, 80-year-old Craig Cope is loved, respected and admired. To many, he’s a hometown hero after he took on four armed robbers back in August when they stormed into Norco Market and Liquor. Security video captured the attempted robbery, which showed Cope shooting one of the armed men. All four suspects were later arrested.
NORCO, CA
newsantaana.com

Guns and drugs were seized from a felon and his friend in Costa Mesa

Recently, Costa Mesa Police Gang Investigators learned that a known convicted felon was possibly in possession of firearms. While working with OC Probation, Gang Investigators contacted the suspect who then told them where the weapons were being held by someone else in Costa Mesa. When Gang Investigators located that “someone...
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA.com

Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall

Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Cozumel islanders march for better peace and security

Cozumel, Q.R. — A group of islanders held a peaceful march in protest of the recent increase in island crime. Alejandro Tovar, who organized the march, said that the City Council of Cozumel has not been successful in having the island’s Director of Public Security produce results. He...
2urbangirls.com

Menifee man arrested in connection to Irvine jewelry store robbery

IRVINE, Calif. – A 20-year-old man suspected of robbing a jewelry store in Irvine was in custody Wednesday. The suspect walked into a jewelry store at the Irvine Spectrum on Oct. 17 and after looking at an expensive necklace, he suddenly ran out of the store with the necklace, according to Lt. Cathy Scherer of the Irvine Police Department. The store’s employees unsuccessfully tried to stop him and the suspect drove away in a gray Toyota Corolla, Scherer said.
IRVINE, CA
DogTime

Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter

Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Cozumel police arrive to find early morning shooting victim dead

Cozumel, Q.R. — An early Sunday morning shooting in Cozumel has claimed the life of a young man. The shooting was reported between 125th Avenue and 3 Street South, where a few days ago, an attempt was made against the same person. Cozumel Municipal Police responded to the 3:00...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

