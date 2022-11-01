Read full article on original website
riviera-maya-news.com
Another bagged body on sidewalk reported by Cancun residents
Cancun, Q.R. — Another bagged body has been reportedly discovered on a Cancun sidewalk. The latest body was reported in SM 222 after it was seen laying on a public city sidewalk Thursday morning. The body was found by an area resident who was out walking around 4:00 a.m....
riviera-maya-news.com
Six hospitalized after Cancun Hotel Zone rollover
Cancun, Q.R. — Excessive speed and wet roads are being blamed for the rollover of a car in the Cancun Hotel Zone. On Wednesday, Transit police were sent to an intersection where they found a car on its roof. Cancun motorists reported the 4:00 p.m. accident at a set...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Suspect Dead following East Willow Street Assault Incident
LONG BEACH, CA – On Nov. 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of East Willow Street regarding an assault that resulted in the death of a male adult, which is being investigated as a justifiable homicide. Prior to officers’ arrival, the calling...
New photo shows person of interest sought in fatal shooting of Inland Empire teen at Halloween party
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released a photo of a person of interest in the death of an Inland Empire high-school sophomore who was killed when gunfire erupted at an out-of-control Halloween party.
gardenavalleynews.org
Hustler Casino robbed during livestream; authorities searching for ex-employee
Gardena Police are searching for a former employee of the Hustler Casino accused of stealing $15,000 in chips from a poker player. As reported in the LA Times, the theft was uncovered during an internal investigation by the livestream show “Hustler Casino Live.”. Police spent last Wednesday, Oct. 26...
Two Riverside County teens arrested, school evacuated due to alleged weapons threat
Two 13-year-olds were arrested after an alleged firearm and grenade threat prompted a school-wide evacuation in Riverside County on Wednesday. The students were attending a school located in the 86100 block of 66th Avenue in Thermal. The school was not identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Campus administrators contacted deputies after students reportedly spotted […]
foxla.com
Norco store owner who went viral for shooting would-be robber now fighting for his life after stroke
NORCO, Calif. - In the small community of Norco, 80-year-old Craig Cope is loved, respected and admired. To many, he’s a hometown hero after he took on four armed robbers back in August when they stormed into Norco Market and Liquor. Security video captured the attempted robbery, which showed Cope shooting one of the armed men. All four suspects were later arrested.
Fontana teen caught driving with 40 pounds of meth in car, deputies say
Deputies say they found 40 pounds of methamphetamine in a car driven by a 17-year-old from Fontana.
lagunabeachindy.com
LBPD Arrests Child Annoyance Suspect Halloween Night, Additional Information Sought
Laguna Beach Police Officers arrested Gabriel Matthew Hernandez Stinnett, 19, for child annoyance around 9 p.m on Oct. 31. Stinnett was contacted and arrested after trying to lure a 13-year-old boy to his van with an offer of candy. The incident occurred in the 500 block of Oak Street during the City of Laguna Beach’s Halloween block party.
2 men wanted in fatal Covina shooting, considered armed and dangerous
Authorities continued their efforts Wednesday to find two men wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie...
newsantaana.com
Guns and drugs were seized from a felon and his friend in Costa Mesa
Recently, Costa Mesa Police Gang Investigators learned that a known convicted felon was possibly in possession of firearms. While working with OC Probation, Gang Investigators contacted the suspect who then told them where the weapons were being held by someone else in Costa Mesa. When Gang Investigators located that “someone...
KTLA.com
Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall
Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
riviera-maya-news.com
Cozumel islanders march for better peace and security
Cozumel, Q.R. — A group of islanders held a peaceful march in protest of the recent increase in island crime. Alejandro Tovar, who organized the march, said that the City Council of Cozumel has not been successful in having the island’s Director of Public Security produce results. He...
Inland Empire sophomore killed when gunfire erupts at out-of-control Halloween party
An Inland Empire high-school sophomore is dead after gunfire erupted at an out-of-control Halloween party attended by hundreds of people.
riviera-maya-news.com
Investigation begins after allegations of corruption inside Cancun Traffic Directorate
Cancun, Q.R. — A Transit officer who reported internal corruption through a video has the city of Cancun investigating. On Wednesday, Cancun Mayor Ana Patricia Peralta de la Peña announced the start of an investigation into the accusations of the officer who says his commander demands 800 peso per day from each officer.
UPDATE: Police say man’s death near El Dorado Park may have been self-defense
A 48-year-old Murrieta man died Wednesday night near El Dorado Park after attacking another man, and police said the slaying may have been self-defense. The post UPDATE: Police say man’s death near El Dorado Park may have been self-defense appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
Surveillance footage captures suspected burglars breaking into 3 Inglewood homes
Some Inglewood residents are on high alert after a string of home burglaries, some of which were captured on home security cameras. Three separate residents in the same neighborhood described similar crimes, with thieves ringing the doorbell in the middle of the day when no one was home, breaking in and stealing valuables.
2urbangirls.com
Menifee man arrested in connection to Irvine jewelry store robbery
IRVINE, Calif. – A 20-year-old man suspected of robbing a jewelry store in Irvine was in custody Wednesday. The suspect walked into a jewelry store at the Irvine Spectrum on Oct. 17 and after looking at an expensive necklace, he suddenly ran out of the store with the necklace, according to Lt. Cathy Scherer of the Irvine Police Department. The store’s employees unsuccessfully tried to stop him and the suspect drove away in a gray Toyota Corolla, Scherer said.
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
riviera-maya-news.com
Cozumel police arrive to find early morning shooting victim dead
Cozumel, Q.R. — An early Sunday morning shooting in Cozumel has claimed the life of a young man. The shooting was reported between 125th Avenue and 3 Street South, where a few days ago, an attempt was made against the same person. Cozumel Municipal Police responded to the 3:00...
