University Bookstore Purdue sports headlines

By Alan Karpick
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qGFh_0iuKTW6Y00

In our daily feature, we post links to stories and tweets that are making news in the Purdue sports world on this day. GoldandBlack.com is thrilled to be joining the On3 Network and has been our tradition over the years, we will bring you the top stories from the past 24 hours

Besides our move to the On3 Network, the stories of the day surround Purdue men’s basketball exhibition battle on Wednesday night against Truman State and all the preparation that is ahead for the Boilermakers’ football battle against Iowa.

Top Purdue Tweets and Video

Purdue quote of the day

“We have waited a long time to work with the guys at GoldandBlack.com again. Alan, Brian and Tom will work their butts off to continue to make this top place for Purdue sports fans to go. We wouldn’t have asked them to join our network if they were anything short of the best at what they do in the Purdue market. Enjoy the ride folks!”

Shannon Terry, CEO and Founder, On3 Network

Purdue Headlines of the Day

Brohm Press Conference – Purduesports.com

ICYMI: Purdue retains Monon Spike – Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS NOV. 1

Ed Rittberg (1941) Tackle, Football

Frank Pratko (1953) Offensive Tackle, Football

Earl Milligan (1955) Defensive End, Football

Matt Augustyniak (1962) Fullback, Football

Todd Moore (1968) Wide Receiver, Football

Cornelius McNary (dec. 2020) (1971) Center, Men’s Basketball

Bart Conley (1973) Linebacker, Football

Mo-Nique Langston (1978) Guard/Forward, Women’s Basketball

Brent Hawkins (1983) Defensive End, Football

David Ramirez (1985) Quarterback, Football

D.J. Byrd (1990) Forward/Guard, Men’s Basketball

On3.com

