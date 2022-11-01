Read full article on original website
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets Early
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially Opens
gousfbulls.com
USF volleyball hosts pair of matches at Yuengling Center
TAMPA (November 2, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (8-14, 2-8 AAC) return home, this time at the Yuengling Center, to play against Memphis and SMU in the start of a four-match homestand. South Florida has played eight of its 10 conference matches on the road to...
gousfbulls.com
No. 2 Bulls Ready for Matchup with No. 6 Mustangs
Matchup: No. 2 USF (8-8-0, 5-3-0 AAC) vs. No. 6 SMU (8-2-4. 6-0-1 AAC) When: Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 – For the second consecutive year, the University of South Florida Women's Soccer team with open the American Athletic Conference Tournament with a match against the SMU Mustangs on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the UCF Soccer and Track Complex. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
gousfbulls.com
Second-half surge lifts Bulls past Spartans in season-opening exhibition
TAMPA (November 1, 2022) – The University of South Florida men's basketball team opened its 2022-23 campaign with a 66-61 exhibition victory over the University of Tampa on Tuesday night at the Yuengling Center. Kansas State transfer Selton Miguel (Luanda, Angola) and returning junior Russel Tchewa (Douala, Cameroon) paced...
gousfbulls.com
USF Men’s Soccer Closes the Regular Season on Wednesday at Central Florida in the War on I-4
TAMPA (Nov. 1, 2022) – The University of South Florida men's soccer team will take the 98-mile trek to Orlando on Wednesday for the final match of the 2022 regular season when they face Central Florida in the War on I-4. Kickoff at the UCF Soccer and Track Complex is at 7 p.m. and the match can be seen live on ESPN+. The Bulls look for their season-best third straight win on Wednesday and are unbeaten in eight of the last 10 matches.
gousfbulls.com
USF men’s golf closes fall slate at Cal Poly Invitational
TAMPA (November 1, 2022) – For the second straight outing, sophomore Shubham Jaglan led the University of South Florida men's golf team as the Bulls wrapped up the fall portion of their 2022-23 schedule at the Cal Poly Invitational played at The Preserve Golf Club in Carmel, California. Jaglan...
gousfbulls.com
Vidal, Bulls close fall season on high note
CORAL GABLES (November 1, 2022) – Junior Alizee Vidal (Le Gosier, France) carded three rounds under par at the Hurricane Invitational to tie for second place individually and help lead the University of South Florida women's golf team to a third-place team finish. South Florida concluded its fall slate...
Beach Beacon
LPGA stars gear up for Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair
BELLEAIR — The highlight of Pelican Women’s Championship media day wasn’t the feeble attempt by journos to hit a golf ball closer to the pin than the LPGA players, a fun yet futile exercise that saw Seminole’s Brittany Lincicome drop one within a foot of the cup.
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving
Two restaurants in Tampa have been named two of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.
A Tampa Man Just Won $1M In The Florida Lottery & Here Are Your Odds For An Instant Win
A man in Tampa, FL didn't wait for the Powerball. In fact, he got an instant win of $1 million by playing the Florida lottery on a scratch-off that is worth $50. The winner, Ramon Diaz Moreno, purchased a 500X THE CASH from the Town & Country Beverage, a local convenience store located on Ambassador Drive, the Florida lottery reported Tuesday.
Radio Ink
Morrison Comes Home to Tampa
IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that Ashley Morrison has been named PD at US103.5 in Tampa. Morrison joins iHeart in Tampa from Cox Media Group in Orlando, where she most recently served as APD and morning show co-host for WWKA-FM. She was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. Morrison will...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2B; $2M ticket sold in Florida
No one became a billionaire, but there were some winners.
cw34.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
Tampa man becomes $1M richer after winning scratch-off ticket
TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Hillsborough County recently claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game at the Lottery's Tampa District Office. Ramon Diaz Moreno, 52, chose to receive his winning as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. Diaz Moreno bought his winning ticket from Town &...
travelawaits.com
My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida
The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
Topgolf Tees Up St. Pete Location
Following a years-long delay, followed by breaking ground this past summer, the company’s second Tampa Bay outpost is finally taking shape.
wtvy.com
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A winning $2 million Powerball ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at the Flora-Bama Liquor store according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket was one of two tickets purchased in Florida that had a jackpot of a million or more. The one purchased at the Flora-Bama had a jackpot of $2 million, matching 5-of-5, with PowerPlay and the other ticket with a $1 million jackpot was purchased at a Winn-Dixie in Riverview, Fla.
Tropicana Field to be used as D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces annual pass launch
FLA) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its annual pass launch with benefits and a vibrant event lineup, including Mardi Gras, summer events and Christmas Town, on Tuesday.
Florida Hurricane Ian death toll now at 125; 1 new death reported in Hillsborough County
Florida officials reported more deaths from Hurricane Ian more than a month after it made landfall in Florida.
