TAMPA (Nov. 1, 2022) – The University of South Florida men's soccer team will take the 98-mile trek to Orlando on Wednesday for the final match of the 2022 regular season when they face Central Florida in the War on I-4. Kickoff at the UCF Soccer and Track Complex is at 7 p.m. and the match can be seen live on ESPN+. The Bulls look for their season-best third straight win on Wednesday and are unbeaten in eight of the last 10 matches.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO