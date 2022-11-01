ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

gousfbulls.com

USF volleyball hosts pair of matches at Yuengling Center

TAMPA (November 2, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (8-14, 2-8 AAC) return home, this time at the Yuengling Center, to play against Memphis and SMU in the start of a four-match homestand. South Florida has played eight of its 10 conference matches on the road to...
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

No. 2 Bulls Ready for Matchup with No. 6 Mustangs

Matchup: No. 2 USF (8-8-0, 5-3-0 AAC) vs. No. 6 SMU (8-2-4. 6-0-1 AAC) When: Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 – For the second consecutive year, the University of South Florida Women's Soccer team with open the American Athletic Conference Tournament with a match against the SMU Mustangs on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the UCF Soccer and Track Complex. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

Second-half surge lifts Bulls past Spartans in season-opening exhibition

TAMPA (November 1, 2022) – The University of South Florida men's basketball team opened its 2022-23 campaign with a 66-61 exhibition victory over the University of Tampa on Tuesday night at the Yuengling Center. Kansas State transfer Selton Miguel (Luanda, Angola) and returning junior Russel Tchewa (Douala, Cameroon) paced...
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

USF Men’s Soccer Closes the Regular Season on Wednesday at Central Florida in the War on I-4

TAMPA (Nov. 1, 2022) – The University of South Florida men's soccer team will take the 98-mile trek to Orlando on Wednesday for the final match of the 2022 regular season when they face Central Florida in the War on I-4. Kickoff at the UCF Soccer and Track Complex is at 7 p.m. and the match can be seen live on ESPN+. The Bulls look for their season-best third straight win on Wednesday and are unbeaten in eight of the last 10 matches.
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

USF men’s golf closes fall slate at Cal Poly Invitational

TAMPA (November 1, 2022) – For the second straight outing, sophomore Shubham Jaglan led the University of South Florida men's golf team as the Bulls wrapped up the fall portion of their 2022-23 schedule at the Cal Poly Invitational played at The Preserve Golf Club in Carmel, California. Jaglan...
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

Vidal, Bulls close fall season on high note

CORAL GABLES (November 1, 2022) – Junior Alizee Vidal (Le Gosier, France) carded three rounds under par at the Hurricane Invitational to tie for second place individually and help lead the University of South Florida women's golf team to a third-place team finish. South Florida concluded its fall slate...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

LPGA stars gear up for Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair

BELLEAIR — The highlight of Pelican Women’s Championship media day wasn’t the feeble attempt by journos to hit a golf ball closer to the pin than the LPGA players, a fun yet futile exercise that saw Seminole’s Brittany Lincicome drop one within a foot of the cup.
BELLEAIR, FL
Radio Ink

Morrison Comes Home to Tampa

IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that Ashley Morrison has been named PD at US103.5 in Tampa. Morrison joins iHeart in Tampa from Cox Media Group in Orlando, where she most recently served as APD and morning show co-host for WWKA-FM. She was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. Morrison will...
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida

The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
TAMPA, FL
wtvy.com

$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A winning $2 million Powerball ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at the Flora-Bama Liquor store according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket was one of two tickets purchased in Florida that had a jackpot of a million or more. The one purchased at the Flora-Bama had a jackpot of $2 million, matching 5-of-5, with PowerPlay and the other ticket with a $1 million jackpot was purchased at a Winn-Dixie in Riverview, Fla.
FLORIDA STATE

