ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Volquest Podcast - Will Tennessee be No. 1 in CFP rankings?

By Eric Cain
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPe9J_0iuKR5X000
Credit: Volquest

It’s Tuesday and the Vols are full steam ahead for Georgia week. The two undefeated squads will clash Saturday between the hedges with the college football world tuning into CBS at 3:30 pm ET for the No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown.

It’s also a big day for the Vols as the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will debut tonight. Tennessee will crack the top-four, but where will the Vols land? Regardless, it will be the first appearance for Tennessee in the rankings history.

Brent Hubbs, Austin Price, Rob Lewis and Eric Cain dive into all the topics – and also reflect on Tennessee’s dominant 44-6 win over Kentucky – on this week’s edition of the Volquest Podcast.

What’s at stake for the Vols?

Saturday’s matchup marks just the third regular season meeting between AP No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in SEC history. The road team won the previous two, both being LSU over Alabama in 2011 and 2019. The game will also be just the second No. 1 vs. No. 2 ranked matchup in Tennessee history, as the Vols topped the second-ranked Florida State Seminoles for the national championship win back in the 1999 Fiesta Bowl. Tennessee is seeking its first win over a No. 1 ranked team since defeating No. 1 Auburn in 1985. The Vols and the Bulldogs have never squared off in a top-five meeting. Georgia has won 16-straight at Sanford Stadium. Tennessee hasn’t won at the venue since the 2016 Dobbs-Jennings Hail Mary. Georgia leads the all-time series over Tennessee 26-23-2 and have won the past five meetings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SportsGrid

Betting Insights: Tennessee to Win the National Championship

Josh Heupel has been a home-run hire thus far in Knoxville. The Tennessee Volunteers are off to an 8-0 start and have already notched a marquee win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Naturally, they’ve been a trendy team in the National Championship futures betting market, where their odds have seen considerable movement in recent weeks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Three Vols named to Preseason All-SEC Teams by league's coaches

Three Tennessee basketball players received preseason recognition on Wednesday afternoon when the SEC released its preseason coaches All-SEC teams on Wednesday morning. The coaches' preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. Senior guard Santiago...
KNOXVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Football Game Day Tailgate Parking Sold Out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tailgate parking Lots 1, 2 and 4 are sold out for the three remaining Vanderbilt football home games, Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday. Fans who previously purchased a season or single-game pass for the tailgate lots (Lots 1, 2 and 4) along Natchez Trace will continue to have access. Those fans should check the email address associated with their ticketing account for communication for any updates to the traffic patterns and lot entry.
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?

Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Former Tennessee First Lady Honey Alexander dies at age 77

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
High School Football PRO

Lebanon, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nolensville High School football team will have a game with Wilson Central High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NOLENSVILLE, TN
travelyouman.com

List Of All The 7 Rivers In Nashville

Many folks will be going to the water now that the weather is getting warmer! We have compiled the information you will need for your next outdoor water experience with these lakes and rivers in the region, whether your family like boating, kayaking, canoeing, or simply swimming. 1. Cumberland River.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Upcoming CMT Music Awards will not be hosted in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heads up country music fans: the CMT Music Awards will not be hosted in Nashville next year. Kelsea Ballerini revealed that the awards show will be hosted at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas in 2023. Ballerini made the announcement onstage with Carrie Underwood at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Reality Show Comes to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most popular and long-running reality television shows is coming to Nashville. “Married at First Sight,” a Lifetime staple, will be filming in Music City for its 16th season. It will chronicle the events behind various singles and the trip to matrimony. The show will present longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as they assist 10 Tennessee singles, helping themm find their stranger spouses.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy