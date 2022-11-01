The Volquest Podcast - Will Tennessee be No. 1 in CFP rankings?

Credit: Volquest

It’s Tuesday and the Vols are full steam ahead for Georgia week. The two undefeated squads will clash Saturday between the hedges with the college football world tuning into CBS at 3:30 pm ET for the No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown.

It’s also a big day for the Vols as the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will debut tonight. Tennessee will crack the top-four, but where will the Vols land? Regardless, it will be the first appearance for Tennessee in the rankings history.

Brent Hubbs, Austin Price, Rob Lewis and Eric Cain dive into all the topics – and also reflect on Tennessee’s dominant 44-6 win over Kentucky – on this week’s edition of the Volquest Podcast.

What’s at stake for the Vols?

Saturday’s matchup marks just the third regular season meeting between AP No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in SEC history. The road team won the previous two, both being LSU over Alabama in 2011 and 2019. The game will also be just the second No. 1 vs. No. 2 ranked matchup in Tennessee history, as the Vols topped the second-ranked Florida State Seminoles for the national championship win back in the 1999 Fiesta Bowl. Tennessee is seeking its first win over a No. 1 ranked team since defeating No. 1 Auburn in 1985. The Vols and the Bulldogs have never squared off in a top-five meeting. Georgia has won 16-straight at Sanford Stadium. Tennessee hasn’t won at the venue since the 2016 Dobbs-Jennings Hail Mary. Georgia leads the all-time series over Tennessee 26-23-2 and have won the past five meetings.