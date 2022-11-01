Read full article on original website
riviera-maya-news.com
Six hospitalized after Cancun Hotel Zone rollover
Cancun, Q.R. — Excessive speed and wet roads are being blamed for the rollover of a car in the Cancun Hotel Zone. On Wednesday, Transit police were sent to an intersection where they found a car on its roof. Cancun motorists reported the 4:00 p.m. accident at a set...
theeastsiderla.com
One dead in 101 Freeway crash near East Hollywood
A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway near East Hollywood, authorities said today. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound 101 Freeway where they learned the victim's vehicle hit a wall of the freeway near the off-ramp, according to the CHP.
riviera-maya-news.com
Cancun mother arrested after reports of daughter standing in pubic with punishment sign
Cancun, Q.R. — A Cancun mother was arrested Thursday for child abuse after forcing her young daughter to stand in public wearing a punishment sign. The humiliated girl was reported to police by passersby who saw her standing on a public sidewalk wearing the handwritten sign. The unidentified mother...
signalscv.com
Kin of woman found dead in collection box still not identified
The next of kin of the woman found dead in a clothing collection box in early October in Newhall has still not been identified, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said. On the morning of Oct. 6, law enforcement officials reported that a woman was discovered inside a...
KTLA.com
Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall
Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
riviera-maya-news.com
Another bagged body on sidewalk reported by Cancun residents
Cancun, Q.R. — Another bagged body has been reportedly discovered on a Cancun sidewalk. The latest body was reported in SM 222 after it was seen laying on a public city sidewalk Thursday morning. The body was found by an area resident who was out walking around 4:00 a.m....
Norco store owner who gained popularity after shooting at would-be robber recovering after stroke
In August, 80-year-old Craig Cope, a liquor store owner in Norco, went viral after surveillance video captured the moment he used his shotgun to shoot a would-be robber who was armed with a rifle.
Vehicle Crash Off 5 Freeway Leaves Path of Destruction
East Los Angeles, CA: A vehicle crashed off the 5 Freeway landing in a front yard and damaging a home, trapping two occupants, and destroying another vehicle early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around...
OCFA Announces 2 New Helicopters On Order
The Orange County Fire Authority Thursday announced it had approved the acquisition of two new firefighting helicopters.
foxla.com
Mom attacked in parking lot with baby in her arms; Suspect has charge dismissed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Grainy surveillance video shows the moment a Riverside County mother was attacked with her baby in her arms. Now, the mom who was attacked in the incident six months ago is demanding justice after she tells FOX 11 that the attacker from the May 2022 incident had a child endangerment charge dismissed.
foxla.com
Falling cell phone hits girl in face while on Six Flags roller coaster; 2nd incident in 2 months
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A family is asking for answers after their 9-year-old daughter was struck in the face by a flying cell phone while riding the new Wonder Woman rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain earlier this year. The incident happened over the summer on Aug. 2. Emily Kreisberg,...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
newsantaana.com
Guns and drugs were seized from a felon and his friend in Costa Mesa
Recently, Costa Mesa Police Gang Investigators learned that a known convicted felon was possibly in possession of firearms. While working with OC Probation, Gang Investigators contacted the suspect who then told them where the weapons were being held by someone else in Costa Mesa. When Gang Investigators located that “someone...
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
Dognappers steal service dog from Long Beach woman with disability
Dognappers stole a Long Beach woman's dog that was being trained to be her service animal.
2 men wanted in fatal Covina shooting, considered armed and dangerous
Authorities continued their efforts Wednesday to find two men wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie...
KTLA.com
Pursuit suspect bails car, runs across 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
A suspected stolen vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles turned into a foot chase with the suspect crossing the busy 110 Freeway. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit at Broadway and Adams. After a short chase, the...
actiontourguide.com
Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?
The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
Body Found on San Diego Freeway in Huntington Beach
A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach.
foxla.com
Woman’s body found near train tracks on 4th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a woman’s nude body was found under the Fourth Street Bridge near downtown Los Angeles, police said. A passerby called the Los Angeles Police Department just before 10 p.m. Sunday to report what appeared to be a woman’s body near a pile of trash and scooters near the railroad tracks at Fourth Place and Santa Fe Avenue.
