Laguna Beach, CA

riviera-maya-news.com

Six hospitalized after Cancun Hotel Zone rollover

Cancun, Q.R. — Excessive speed and wet roads are being blamed for the rollover of a car in the Cancun Hotel Zone. On Wednesday, Transit police were sent to an intersection where they found a car on its roof. Cancun motorists reported the 4:00 p.m. accident at a set...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
theeastsiderla.com

One dead in 101 Freeway crash near East Hollywood

A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway near East Hollywood, authorities said today. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound 101 Freeway where they learned the victim's vehicle hit a wall of the freeway near the off-ramp, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Kin of woman found dead in collection box still not identified

The next of kin of the woman found dead in a clothing collection box in early October in Newhall has still not been identified, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said. On the morning of Oct. 6, law enforcement officials reported that a woman was discovered inside a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall

Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Another bagged body on sidewalk reported by Cancun residents

Cancun, Q.R. — Another bagged body has been reportedly discovered on a Cancun sidewalk. The latest body was reported in SM 222 after it was seen laying on a public city sidewalk Thursday morning. The body was found by an area resident who was out walking around 4:00 a.m....
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
newsantaana.com

Guns and drugs were seized from a felon and his friend in Costa Mesa

Recently, Costa Mesa Police Gang Investigators learned that a known convicted felon was possibly in possession of firearms. While working with OC Probation, Gang Investigators contacted the suspect who then told them where the weapons were being held by someone else in Costa Mesa. When Gang Investigators located that “someone...
COSTA MESA, CA
DogTime

Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter

Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?

The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Woman’s body found near train tracks on 4th Street Bridge

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a woman’s nude body was found under the Fourth Street Bridge near downtown Los Angeles, police said. A passerby called the Los Angeles Police Department just before 10 p.m. Sunday to report what appeared to be a woman’s body near a pile of trash and scooters near the railroad tracks at Fourth Place and Santa Fe Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA

