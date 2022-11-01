ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia star outside linebacker Nolan Smith feared to have suffered season-ending injury

By Matt Zenitz
 3 days ago
(Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The nation’s top-ranked team appears to have taken a significant hit from an injury standpoint.

Georgia star outside linebacker Nolan Smith is feared to be lost for the rest of the season due to a pectoral injury he suffered during the Bulldogs’ win over Florida on Saturday, sources tell On3.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart had previously classified Smith as “doubtful” for the No. 1 Bulldogs’ upcoming game against No. 2 Tennessee.

“His availability has not been determined,” Smart said Monday afternoon. “It does not look good for availability this week. It’s a pec muscle, so it’s one of those deals where we’ll do an MRI on. We’re still getting some opinions on it, but he’s probably doubtful for this week.”

The actual outlook is worse than just that, though.

Smith, a former five-star who ranked as the top overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, has been a key starter on Georgia’s defense the last two seasons while establishing himself as a potential first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.

The preseason All-American leads the Bulldogs in tackles for loss with seven, in sacks with three and in quarterback hurries with 16 after posting 56 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season.

Aided by Smith, Georgia is No. 2 nationally and No. 1 in the SEC in scoring defense, having limited its first eight opponents to an average of 10.5 points per game.

Now, the Bulldogs are set for their biggest challenge yet, one made even tougher without the services of Smith.

Tennessee ranks No. 1 nationally in both total offense (553 yards per game) and scoring offense (49.4 points per game).

Georgia enters the matchup as an 8.5-point favorite.

