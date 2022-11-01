ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NRF Hires Paige Hahn to Executive Leadership Team

WASHINGTON – Today, the National Retail Federation announced that Paige Hahn has been named Senior Vice President of Membership and Development. “Paige Hahn will help us to build upon best-in-class advocacy, research and educational services for the retail industry.”. NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Having Paige join the...
NRF Predicts Healthy Holiday Sales as Consumers Navigate Economic Headwinds

WASHINGTON – Holiday spending is expected to be healthy even with recent inflationary challenges, as the National Retail Federation today forecast that holiday retail sales during November and December will grow between 6% and 8% over 2021 to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. Last year’s holiday sales grew 13.5% over 2020 and totaled $889.3 billion, shattering previous records. Holiday retail sales have averaged an increase of 4.9% over the past 10 years, with pandemic spending in recent years accounting for considerable gains.
