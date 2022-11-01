Read full article on original website
Vote 2022 | U.S. Senate seat tops list of hot NC Election Day races
North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat is atop ballots statewide.
Time for a 'time change' change? California lawmakers can't find time as legislation has yet to pass
You may vaguely remember Californians voting Daylight saving time into oblivion several years ago. If you do, you may be wondering why we'll all be pushing the clock back again this weekend.
nrf.com
NRF Hires Paige Hahn to Executive Leadership Team
WASHINGTON – Today, the National Retail Federation announced that Paige Hahn has been named Senior Vice President of Membership and Development. “Paige Hahn will help us to build upon best-in-class advocacy, research and educational services for the retail industry.”. NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Having Paige join the...
nrf.com
NRF Predicts Healthy Holiday Sales as Consumers Navigate Economic Headwinds
WASHINGTON – Holiday spending is expected to be healthy even with recent inflationary challenges, as the National Retail Federation today forecast that holiday retail sales during November and December will grow between 6% and 8% over 2021 to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. Last year’s holiday sales grew 13.5% over 2020 and totaled $889.3 billion, shattering previous records. Holiday retail sales have averaged an increase of 4.9% over the past 10 years, with pandemic spending in recent years accounting for considerable gains.
