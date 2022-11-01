Read full article on original website
Healthline
Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety
Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
CNET
How to Stop an Anxiety Attack In 2 Steps
An anxiety attack can be a frightening experience. You may feel like you can't breathe, that your heart is racing too quickly, your head is spinning and you can't control your thoughts. Anxiety attacks are often accompanied by or triggered by feelings of doom or fear, and it can feel like the anxiety will never end.
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
Heavy Alcohol Use Makes Emotions Fragile
I’m almost seven years sober, and even though most areas of my life have improved without alcohol, I still struggle to feel my emotions appropriately. Most of us who engage in heavy alcohol use do so to self-medicate. And we self-medicate because we don’t know how to feel, process, and sit with our uncomfortable emotions. There are many ways to avoid uncomfortable feelings; heavy alcohol use is just one way (among many) to numb out, avoid, or escape.
Harvard Health
What’s the relationship between memory loss and driving?
Cognitive changes with aging can impact driving safety. You’ve just seen your doctor, and you’ve been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer’s disease. Does that mean you shouldn’t be driving?. Driving requires many brain systems to work together. Driving is a complicated skill and a...
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
verywellmind.com
ADHD Medication and Anxiety
Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurotype that affects an estimated 4% of the world’s population. While it is usually diagnosed in childhood, ADHD is lifelong. It is characterized by patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that can make it difficult for people to pay attention and control their behaviors.
Magic mushrooms’ psilocybin can alleviate severe depression when used with therapy
The psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms can help alleviate severe depression when combined with psychotherapy, according to a trial that raises hopes for people failed by existing antidepressants. Nearly a third of patients with severe depression went into rapid remission after a single 25mg dose of psilocybin followed by...
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Sleep at Each Stage of Life
Insufficient sleep creates different challenges throughout life: lack of cognitive processing for children, increased fall risks for seniors. Insomnia can persist for months and can impact other health concerns. Supporting sleep can create a cascade of lifelong, positive health effects. Through each life stage, sleep is critical to our mental,...
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in adults
ADHD is a condition characterized by hyperactivity, trouble focusing, and being easily distracted.
psychologytoday.com
The Benefits of Mindfulness and Therapeutic Breathing
Life engagement is the dynamic symmetry of overall well-being. Well-being is “lived” health, emotional stability, and social productivity. Engaged living is adaptive and resilient. There is a tool in the psychological toolbox that optimizes well-being and job performance: mindfulness. Satisfactory life engagement encompasses overall well-being, physical wellness, emotional...
verywellmind.com
What Is Unresolved Trauma?
Traumatic events are scary, dangerous, or shocking experiences that affect us physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, or socially. Examples of traumatic events include natural disasters, wars, terrorist attacks, mass shootings, serious illnesses, car accidents, workplace accidents, rape, abuse, and other experiences that affect our sense of well-being. Trauma affects us in...
hcplive.com
Clinical Burden of ADHD and Impact on Quality of Life
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: The questions that come to mind is, what is the clinical burden of ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] overall in young children, adolescents, and adults? How is it impacting quality of life? I’ll weigh in with the data, but first I want to hear from a clinical perspective. Dr Feld, do you want to get us started?
