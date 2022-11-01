Read full article on original website
Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD. Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45...
KWTX
Temple ISD leader nominated for National Superintendent of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Bobby Ott, the leader of the Temple Independent School District recently honored as the Texas Superintendent of the Year, is now the Lone Star State’s nominee for 2023 National Superintendent of the Year. Ott has served as superintendent of Temple ISD, a district of...
News Channel 25
Faces of Fort Hood: Linda Valentine
KILLEEN, Texas — Life as a military spouse can be much harder than you think, especially when you’re raising kids at the same time. It’s just as important that those American heroes are recognized as often as those in uniform. Say hello to Linda Valentine, Chief Operating...
Nine Belton ISD students earn national honors for PSAT scores
BELTON, Texas — Nine students from Belton Independent School District have earned national academic honors from College Board for their performances on the PSAT test. The students ranked among the top 2.5 percent of test takers who identified as African-American, Hispanic or Latinx, Indigenous or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Waco's Tree of Angels event is back
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove police hold promotion ceremony
The Copperas Cove Police Department held a promotion ceremony in the Police Department’s Meeting Room on Oct. 28 for Rick Counter, who was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. “The promotion process for the lieutenant position was a multi-phased process with the goal of identifying the best qualified officer for...
WacoTrib.com
Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion
Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
coveleaderpress.com
Masonic Lodge in Copperas Cove recognizes two law enforcement officers at Respect for Rule of Law Ceremony
Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 595 of Copperas Cove recognized two individuals, from Central Texas College and Fort Hood, with the lodge’s award for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year during the 45th Respect for the Rule of Law ceremony held Tuesday evening at the lodge. This year’s ceremony...
franchising.com
Caring Senior Service Expands Its Presence In Texas With A New Waco Location
The new office is owned by a husband-and-wife team who are both trained physical therapists with a passion for helping seniors. November 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // WACO, Texas - Caring Senior Service, a private-duty, non-medical senior home care services company, today announced the grand opening of its new location in Waco, Texas, owned by physical therapists Dustin and Rebecca Rauch, a husband-and-wife team. The new office marks Caring Senior Service’s 17th location in Texas.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Marching Bands Perform in Regional Competition
Over two dozen marching bands from schools all over Texas gathered at McLane Stadium on Saturday to compete in the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. According to KWTX, a total of 28 school bands competed, hailing from South Texas, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin. This...
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
KWTX
Belton business asks for leftover Halloween candy to send to troops overseas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you have any leftover Halloween candy, Brautigan Realty in Belton is accepting candy donations to send to troops stationed overseas. Owner Heidi Brautigan is hoping to collect 200 pounds of Halloween candy this year. It all started five years ago with her son, who has a peanut allergy.
Killeen ISD wins grant to replace school buses with electric vehicles
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District will be doing their part to clear the air in Texas soon. The district has been named a winner of the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program. KISD will be awarded 25 electric buses, as well as $9,875,000 to improve the...
News Channel 25
Killeen voters divided over Proposition A, ballot measure aimed at decriminalizing marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite recreational marijuana still being illegal both at a state and federal levels, Killeen residents will vote on a measure that could decriminalize it in their city this Election Day. "It would decriminalize so that people won't be arrested for that if that's the only thing...
Did You Know Killeen, Texas Has A Sister City In South Korea?
Did you know Killeen, Texas has a sister city across the globe in Korea?. Killeen Sister Cities, Inc (KSCI) was formed in 1983, under the guided umbrella of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. After three years of establishing the organizations nonprofit status, bylaws and affiliation with another country, Killeen, Texas and Osan, Korea became sisters in 1996.
forthoodsentinel.com
Helping families gobble up Thanksgiving
Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Killeen Food Care Center, spoke with Fort Hood’s Great Big Podcast’s hosts about what they do for the community and the things they have planned for the Thanksgiving holiday. “About 20% of our 90,000 clients that came through the door last year...
KWTX
Waco council votes in favor in graffiti ordinance, names new Mayor Pro Tem following resignation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco City Council Tuesday night voted unanimously in favor of, on the first reading, adding graffiti to its “nuisance” ordinance. Declaring graffiti a nuisance by amending the ordinance (Chapter 16) will provide a means for graffiti enforcement and abatement, according to city documents.
KWTX
Diageo acquires Waco-based Balcones Distilling
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Diageo, which bills itself as the world’s best brand builder for premium drinks, on Wednesday announced it had acquired Waco-based Balcones Distilling, who it praised as “one of the leading producers of American Single Malt Whisky in the United States.”. Balcones Distilling was founded...
New furniture, home decor store opens in Georgetown
Patrons can shop a variety of furniture styles at Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor. (Courtesy Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor) Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor opened at 704 W. University Ave., Ste. 101, Georgetown, on Sept. 16. The business offers an eclectic mix of handcrafted furniture imported from various countries at diverse prices. The large shop is owned by Brixton, Tracy and Darla Maxwell. 737-314-2302. www.facebook.com/Timeless-Imports-Furniture-Decor-107198058173568.
KWTX
Waco City Council to consider amending nuisance ordinance to include graffiti
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council members will consider amending its nuisance ordinance Tuesday to include graffiti and plan to continue their efforts to provide free removal of the offending markings for property owners. Council members also will consider a resolution designating one of their members as mayor pro...
